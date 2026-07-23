NRS Begins Compliance Monitoring For Large Taxpayers Under The National E-Invoicing System

The Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS) has announced that 31 July 2026 is the deadline for all large taxpayers (companies with an annual turnover of ₦5 billion and above) to comply with the National E-Invoicing and Electronic Fiscal System (EFS), also known as the Merchant Buyer Solution (MBS)

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INTRODUCTION

The Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS) has announced that 31 July 2026 is the deadline for all large taxpayers (companies with an annual turnover of ₦5 billion and above) to comply with the National E-Invoicing and Electronic Fiscal System (EFS), also known as the Merchant Buyer Solution (MBS).

The NRS has also confirmed that it has commenced compliance monitoring. This means affected companies that fail to comply may now be subject to enforcement actions and penalties.



To be regarded as compliant, affected businesses are expected to:

complete registration on the NRS Merchant Buyer Solution (MBS); integrate their accounting or ERP systems with the NRS platform through an

approved provider; complete all required system testing; begin transmitting invoices electronically to the NRS; and ensure invoices received from suppliers carry a valid Invoice Reference

Number (RIN).



WHY THIS MATTERS

The new e-invoicing regime changes how businesses issue and receive invoices for tax purposes.

Instead of relying solely on internally generated invoices, qualifying businesses must now transmit invoices electronically through the NRS platform. The system enables the NRS to monitor business transactions in real time and improve tax compliance.



The requirement is backed by the Nigeria Revenue Service (Establishment) Act, 2025, the Nigeria Tax Administration Act, 2025, and the Nigeria Tax Act, 2025, which empower the NRS to implement electronic tax administration and impose penalties for non-compliance.

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