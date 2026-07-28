Holding It Together: Using Holding Companies To Preserve Family Businesses

Family businesses are the quiet engine of the global economy, accounting for a large share of the jobs and output of almost every country on earth. Yet they share one stubborn weakness: most do not outlive the people who build them. Studies of family enterprises find repeatedly that only a minority survive into the second generation, and fewer into the third.1 The problem is rarely a lack of talent or ambition. It is a lack of structure.

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Introduction

Family businesses are the quiet engine of the global economy, accounting for a large share of the jobs and output of almost every country on earth. Yet they share one stubborn weakness: most do not outlive the people who build them. Studies of family enterprises find repeatedly that only a minority survive into the second generation, and fewer into the third.1 The problem is rarely a lack of talent or ambition. It is a lack of structure.

For many Nigerian families, the family business is more than a commercial asset. It represents years of sacrifice, enterprise, reputation-building, relationships, and risk-taking. In many cases, it also carries the founder’s personal identity and serves as the main source of family wealth.

Yet, without deliberate structuring, the business that once created stability can become vulnerable after the founder’s exit, incapacity, or death. This risk is higher where the founder owns key assets personally, family members hold shares without clear rules, and there is no agreed framework for transferring control or economic benefit across generations. Where planning is delayed, the business may face probate delays, shareholder disputes, management instability, forced asset sales, tax exposure, regulatory complications, fragmented ownership, and competing claims by heirs.

A holding company can help families manage these risks by creating a central structure for ownership, control, governance, succession, and investment planning. This article outlines how holding companies can be used to structure and preserve family-owned businesses in Nigeria. It highlights their benefits, limitations, legal implications, and practical considerations, with a focus on helping founders, family shareholders, family offices, and advisers protect control, preserve value, and support a smoother transition from founder-led ownership to long-term family stewardship.

What a Holding Company Actually Is

A holding company is a company established to own and control shares in other companies. In a family business structure, it usually sits above the family’s operating companies and holds the family’s interests in those businesses. The operating companies continue to manage day-to-day commercial activities, while the holding company serves as the central ownership vehicle.

This is especially useful where a family owns several businesses, assets, investments, or subsidiaries. Rather than treating each business as a separate family asset with its own ownership issues, the family can use the holding company to organise control at group level. Holding companies may take different forms, depending on the family’s objectives and the size of the business group:

Mixed Holding Company: This company owns controlling interests in subsidiaries but also carries on its own business. It may suit families that want the holding company to generate revenue directly while still controlling other companies. Pure Holding Company: This company exists only to hold shares in and control subsidiaries. It does not conduct an operating business of its own. This structure may suit families that want a clean ownership vehicle for succession, governance, investment, and asset-holding purposes. Intermediate Holding Company: This company sits between a parent-holding company and lower-level subsidiaries. It may suit larger family groups with several sectors, asset classes, jurisdictions, or investment categories.

The Law Looks at Control, Not Labels

Under section 381 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020, a company qualifies as a holding company of another company where it satisfies any of the following control tests:

it controls the composition of that company’s board;

it holds more than half of that company’s equity share capital; or

it holds more than half of that company’s voting rights, whether directly or

The legal test focuses on actual control, not the name given to the company. A family business cannot conjure a holding company structure merely by describing one company as the “parent” or “group company”. The structure must reflect genuine control over the relevant subsidiaries.

A Nigerian holding company must also comply with applicable corporate law requirements. These may include:

statutory requirements under CAMA relating to subsidiary control;

directors’ declarations and corporate filings with the Corporate Affairs Commission;

tax registration, filing, and payment obligations with the Federal Inland Revenue Service;

proper company secretarial records, board minutes, resolutions, and annual returns; and

sector-specific approvals or notifications where the subsidiaries operate in regulated sectors, or where the structure involves a public or regulated company.

The key legal point is that a holding company should not be treated as a paper arrangement. Once a family adopts this structure, each company in the group must maintain its own records, observe its own governance processes, and comply with its own statutory obligations.

This is particularly important for liability management. Each subsidiary remains a separate legal entity, so liabilities in one business should not automatically affect the holding company or other subsidiaries. However, this protection depends on proper governance. If the family mixes assets, accounts, contracts, or decision-making across the group, it may weaken the structure and create avoidable legal, tax, and regulatory exposure.

Why Families Use Them: The Real Benefits

For family-owned businesses, the main value of a holding company is that it brings structure to ownership, control, and succession. Instead of having different family members hold shares directly across several operating companies, the family can consolidate ownership at the holding company level. A well-designed holding company can help a family-owned business in the following ways:

Centralised control: The family can manage control of several businesses from one ownership vehicle, rather than dealing with fragmented shareholding across multiple

The family can manage control of several businesses from one ownership vehicle, rather than dealing with fragmented shareholding across multiple Succession planning: The founder can gradually transfer shares in the holding company to children, approved family members, or other succession vehicles without disrupting the ownership of each operating company.

The founder can gradually transfer shares in the holding company to children, approved family members, or other succession vehicles without disrupting the ownership of each operating company. Reduced probate and ownership disruption: Where properly structured, the holding company can reduce the risk that probate delays, competing inheritance claims, or fragmented ownership will affect individual operating companies.

Where properly structured, the holding company can reduce the risk that probate delays, competing inheritance claims, or fragmented ownership will affect individual operating companies. Risk separation: Each subsidiary remains a separate legal entity, so liabilities in one business should not automatically affect the holding company or other subsidiaries, provided the group respects corporate separateness.

Each subsidiary remains a separate legal entity, so liabilities in one business should not automatically affect the holding company or other subsidiaries, provided the group respects corporate separateness. Investor and financing flexibility: The family may admit investors, raise finance, or hold strategic assets at a chosen level of the structure, depending on the commercial

The family may admit investors, raise finance, or hold strategic assets at a chosen level of the structure, depending on the commercial Professional governance: The holding company can provide a platform for family constitutions, shareholder agreements, reserved matters, board oversight, dividend policies, conflict rules, and succession provisions.

A holding company may also support tax and accounting planning, although families should obtain specific tax advice before assuming that the structure will automatically reduce tax exposure. In practical terms, a holding company gives the family a single platform for long-term stewardship. It helps the founder and future generations separate ownership from management, preserve control, and allow the operating companies to grow with less disruption.

Before You Set-Up: The Questions That Matter

A holding company should be designed around the family’s actual business needs, not adopted because it appears sophisticated. Before setting one up, founders and family shareholders should consider:

Assets to be held: What will sit under the holding company — shares in operating companies, real estate, investment assets, intellectual property, or other strategic assets?

What will sit under the holding company — shares in operating companies, real estate, investment assets, intellectual property, or other strategic assets? Business structure: Is the family managing one simple business, or several businesses with different risks, assets, investors, or regulatory requirements?

Is the family managing one simple business, or several businesses with different risks, assets, investors, or regulatory requirements? Ownership and control: Who will own shares in the holding company, who will sit on its board, and which decisions will require founder, family, or shareholder approval?

Who will own shares in the holding company, who will sit on its board, and which decisions will require founder, family, or shareholder approval? Succession: What happens when the founder dies, retires, becomes incapacitated, or withdraws from active management?

What happens when the founder dies, retires, becomes incapacitated, or withdraws from active management? Governance documents: Will the family need a shareholders’ agreement, family constitution, reserved matters, dividend policy, transfer restrictions, and dispute resolution mechanism?

Will the family need a shareholders’ agreement, family constitution, reserved matters, dividend policy, transfer restrictions, and dispute resolution mechanism? Tax and regulatory implications: Will the restructuring create tax, filing, licensing, consent, or notification obligations?

Will the restructuring create tax, filing, licensing, consent, or notification obligations? Financing and investment: Should future investors, lenders, or strategic partners come in at the holding company level or directly into an operating subsidiary?

These questions should be answered before implementation. Otherwise, the holding company may create extra cost without solving the family’s core ownership, control, or succession risks.

What the World’s Enduring Family Businesses Teach Us

Nigeria has several prominent family-linked businesses. These businesses show the scale family enterprise can achieve. The harder task, however, is preserving control, instituting governance and transferring value across generations.

The United States offers instructive lessons. Many large U.S. businesses remain family-controlled despite growth, public listing, or professional management.2 Examples include Walmart, Ford Motor Company, Cargill, Nike, Comcast, and Lundberg Family Farms. Their structures differ, but they show that family ownership can coexist with institutional governance. For Nigerian family-owned businesses, five lessons stand out:

Plan succession early: Strong family businesses do not wait for the founder’s incapacity, illness, or retirement before addressing succession. They identify future leaders early, prepare them for responsibility, and implement phased transitions.3 Nigerian founders can adopt the same discipline by documenting succession plans, preparing the next generation, and ensuring that ownership transfer does not disrupt daily operations. Separate ownership from management: Family members do not need to run every operational function to preserve influence. They can retain ownership, board control, and strategic oversight while professional executives run the business.4 A holding company can support this by allowing the family to govern at group level while operating subsidiaries are managed by other professional executives. Use governance to reduce disputes: Large family enterprises often rely on shareholder arrangements, board structures, voting rules, dividend policies, employment rules, and exit provisions. Nigerian family holding companies should do the same. The holding company should define how decisions are made, how family members participate, how disputes are resolved, and how control is preserved. Diversify without exposing the whole group: Many U.S. family businesses expand into new sectors, investment vehicles, real estate, technology, or adjacent markets. A holding company can help Nigerian families do this by placing different businesses or assets in separate subsidiaries, reducing the risk that one troubled venture affects the entire group. Think beyond the founder: The strongest family businesses are built around continuity, not personality. They preserve the founder’s vision while creating systems that can survive leadership For Nigerian founders, this is the main lesson. A business that depends entirely on one person may struggle after that person exits. A holding company, supported by proper governance documents and succession planning, can help convert a founder-led business into a family institution.5

Conclusion

For family-owned businesses, growth is only one part of the journey. The harder task is preserving control, protecting value, and ensuring that the business can survive beyond the founder. A holding company can help achieve this by creating a central structure for ownership, governance, succession, investment planning, and risk management.

However, the structure must be deliberate. Founders should assess their assets, business risks, succession objectives, tax position, regulatory obligations, and family dynamics before implementation. They should also support the structure with clear governance documents, proper filings, disciplined reporting, and a practical succession plan.

Footnotes

1 Family Business Center, ‘Family Business Facts’ (Family Business Center) https://www.familybusinesscenter.com/resources/family-business-facts/, (Accessed 31 August 2025)

2 Family Business Center, ‘Family Business Facts’ (Family Business Center) https://www.familybusinesscenter.com/resources/family-business-facts/, (Accessed 31 August 2025)

3 Kim Souza, ‘Wal-Mart Succession Plan Keeps Walton Family in Board Leadership’ (Talk Business & Politics) https://talkbusiness.net/2014/06/wal-mart-succession-plan, (Accessed 31 August 2025)

4 Sarah Nassauer, ‘The Dynasty Behind Walmart Passes Some Control to the Next Generation of Heirs’ (Wall Street Journal) https://www.wsj.com/business/retail/the-dynasty-behind-walmart, (Accessed 31 August 2025)

5 Centre for Family Enterprise, ‘Restructuring at Cargill’ (ISB Blogs) https://blogs.isb.edu/centre-for-family-enterprise/2016/04, (Accessed on 31 August 2025)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.