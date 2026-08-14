Managing Supplier Disputes In The FMCG Commercial Chain: A Legal And Strategic Perspective

Introduction

The Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) sector is the backbone of everyday commerce. It supplies the food on our shelves, the household products in our homes, and the beverages consumed daily across millions of households. Behind the simplicity of a product moving from factory to shelf lies a supply chain of considerable complexity, spanning multiple countries, currencies, regulatory regimes, and commercial relationships.

As Africa’s FMCG markets continue to attract foreign suppliers, manufacturers, and distributors, the disputes arising from these cross-border relationships have become one of the more pressing issues facing the sector. This piece looks at why these disputes arise, why they escalate the way they do, what the settled legal position offers by way of protection, and where the responsibility for managing that exposure actually sits.

Why FMCG Disputes Are Not Like Other Commercial Disputes

It is worth being precise about what actually makes a supplier dispute in this sector different from a supplier dispute anywhere else. Late delivery, defective goods, pricing disagreements, exclusivity conflicts, and payment disputes are not unique to FMCG. They occur in construction, manufacturing, and industrial supply just as often. What is different is the speed at which the resulting commercial harm compounds.

A dispute over a delayed shipment of steel beams can sit in arbitration for two years without much changing on the ground. A dispute over a delayed shipment of packaged food or household goods cannot wait that long. The goods spoil. The shelf space is reassigned to a competitor. The retailer’s own customers move on to a substitute product, and that habit, once formed, is difficult to reverse.

Three commercial realities explain this. First, perishability and short shelf life mean that a delay is rarely just a delay. Stock that sits in transit too long is stock that spoils, and spoiled stock is a loss that cannot later be recovered through a favourable judgment. Second, fast inventory turnover means a stock-out does not remain a stock-out for long. Shelf space is reassigned almost immediately, and regaining it once lost is far harder than keeping it in the first place. Third, much of the sector operates on comparatively thin margins, so a currency movement, a rejected batch, or a delayed payment tends to have an outsized effect relative to the size of the underlying transaction.

The commercial consequences can be seen in the dispute between Danone and Fonterra,1 where a product safety warning triggered extensive recalls and destruction of infant formula and whey protein products. The significance of the dispute for FMCG contracting lies not simply in whether the supplier was ultimately liable, but in the fact that the commercial consequences of the warning had already materialised before the underlying contractual dispute could be resolved. It illustrates why FMCG supply agreements need to deal expressly with recall procedures, notification obligations, product testing, allocation of recall costs and the scope of any limitation of liability.

The Cross-Border Layer

Add a foreign supplier or buyer to any of this, and the exposure multiplies. A significant share of Africa’s FMCG import landscape depends on foreign suppliers, which means a dispute is rarely just about the underlying commercial disagreement. It is also about whose law governs the contract, which courts or tribunals have any real authority over it, and whether a judgment or award obtained locally would mean anything to a party sitting in another jurisdiction. A dispute that would be straightforward to resolve domestically can become protracted and expensive once it crosses a border. The Danone–Wahaha dispute2 illustrates why the choice of governing law and dispute-resolution mechanism cannot be treated as boilerplate in a cross-border FMCG relationship. The dispute involved parallel commercial operations, questions concerning trademark ownership and proceedings across multiple jurisdictions. The existence of an international arbitration clause did not, by itself, resolve the practical difficulty of obtaining effective control over assets and rights located in another jurisdiction. The lesson is broader than the particular dispute: a dispute-resolution clause must be assessed alongside the location of assets, the legal status of the relevant rights, and the practical mechanisms available for enforcement in the jurisdictions in which the commercial relationship operates.

This exposure runs in both directions. Import-heavy supply chains expose local distributors to currency devaluation risk, foreign supplier non-performance, customs and clearance delays, and regulatory compliance burdens tied to product standards and labelling requirements. Export-oriented arrangements expose local producers to the corresponding risk: foreign buyers who delay payment, dispute quality on arrival, or rely on contractual terms drafted under a foreign law that was never built with the exporting party’s interests in mind.

In both directions, the absence of well-drafted contracts, particularly around choice of law, dispute resolution, and force majeure, leaves businesses vulnerable. Many disputes that end up in protracted litigation could have been resolved quickly, or avoided altogether, with clearer contractual drafting at the outset of the relationship.

The Disputes That Recur Across Borders

The same handful of pressure points surface again and again across the FMCG space. None of them is new, and none of them should come as a surprise to anyone who has worked in this sector for long.

Currency and pricing disputes. Contracts are frequently priced in a currency other than the distributor’s home currency. Local currency depreciation can quietly erode a margin that was perfectly adequate at the point of signing, and by the time either party notices, the relationship is already under strain. This played out in the well-known “Marmitegate” dispute between Unilever and Tesco, 3 where currency movements following the Brexit referendum contributed to a disagreement over wholesale pricing. The dispute ultimately resulted in Unilever withholding supplies and Tesco removing a number of Unilever products from its online shelves. The episode demonstrates that where supply contracts do not provide a sufficiently clear mechanism for responding to material currency or input-cost movements, an economic problem can quickly become a supply-chain dispute. For cross-border FMCG relationships, price-adjustment mechanisms should therefore identify the circumstances in which prices may be reviewed, the objective indices or thresholds that trigger review, the procedure for negotiation, and the consequences where the parties cannot agree.

where currency movements following the Brexit referendum contributed to a disagreement over wholesale pricing. The dispute ultimately resulted in Unilever withholding supplies and Tesco removing a number of Unilever products from its online shelves. The episode demonstrates that where supply contracts do not provide a sufficiently clear mechanism for responding to material currency or input-cost movements, an economic problem can quickly become a supply-chain dispute. For cross-border FMCG relationships, price-adjustment mechanisms should therefore identify the circumstances in which prices may be reviewed, the objective indices or thresholds that trigger review, the procedure for negotiation, and the consequences where the parties cannot agree. Quality and specification failures discovered after cross-border delivery. Inspection, rejection, replacement, and the allocation of transport or customs costs are all considerably harder to resolve once goods have already crossed a border than they would have been at the point of dispatch.

Exclusivity clauses tested under commercial pressure. An exclusivity arrangement that was entirely reasonable at the outset of a relationship can become commercially restrictive once a market grows, prompting one party to look for a way around it. The problem is particularly acute where exclusivity is combined with long-term distribution commitments. The dispute between Starbucks and Kraft 4 illustrates the point: an exclusive distribution relationship that had commercial value when entered into subsequently became the subject of disagreement over performance, marketing obligations and termination. The dispute ultimately exposed the cost of leaving termination rights insufficiently defined. For FMCG parties, exclusivity provisions should therefore be read together with objective performance metrics, cure periods, termination triggers and, where appropriate, an agreed mechanism for managing an early exit.

illustrates the point: an exclusive distribution relationship that had commercial value when entered into subsequently became the subject of disagreement over performance, marketing obligations and termination. The dispute ultimately exposed the cost of leaving termination rights insufficiently defined. For FMCG parties, exclusivity provisions should therefore be read together with objective performance metrics, cure periods, termination triggers and, where appropriate, an agreed mechanism for managing an early exit. Ambiguous payment terms. A surprising number of disputes turn on nothing more than whether payment was due on shipment, on delivery, on acceptance, on invoice receipt, or on resale. This distinction is often left unclear at drafting stage, and by the time it matters, both sides have already convinced themselves of their own reading of the contract. Payment disputes can also develop into operational disputes where the supplier responds to an accounting or credit disagreement by suspending further deliveries. The Supreme Court of Nigeria’s decision in Adetoun Oladeji (Nig.) Ltd v Nigerian Breweries Plc 5 provides a useful illustration of the risks associated with this approach. The dispute involved alleged discrepancies in payments and the subsequent suspension of supplies, with the dispute ultimately extending over many years. The lesson for FMCG contracting is that the right to suspend performance should be distinguished carefully from the right to terminate, with clear contractual triggers, notice requirements, investigation procedures and mechanisms for resolving disputed accounts.

provides a useful illustration of the risks associated with this approach. The dispute involved alleged discrepancies in payments and the subsequent suspension of supplies, with the dispute ultimately extending over many years. The lesson for FMCG contracting is that the right to suspend performance should be distinguished carefully from the right to terminate, with clear contractual triggers, notice requirements, investigation procedures and mechanisms for resolving disputed accounts. Forecasting and minimum-purchase disagreements. Suppliers frequently treat a distributor’s volume forecast as a commitment, while the distributor treats the same figures as a non-binding estimate. This gap in understanding tends to surface only once actual volumes fall short of what was projected.

This Is Not Merely a Two-Party Problem

Supplier disputes are rarely contained to the two commercial parties directly involved. When a dispute disrupts the supply of essential goods, food staples, hygiene products, or medication, the effects extend to the communities that depend on consistent availability and pricing of those goods.

Consumers may face reduced availability or higher prices. Small retailers, who often depend on a single stable supply relationship, may lose access to reliable stock. Foreign suppliers who experience difficulty enforcing contracts or recovering payment become more cautious about future engagement, which restricts the range of goods and the level of price competition available in a market. Local distributors who experience unreliable foreign supply become hesitant to expand their product lines, which limits consumer choice.

It would overstate the case to say that any single dispute directly causes higher prices or reduced consumer choice. It is more accurate to say that repeated enforcement and payment risk, over time, contribute to more cautious market entry, tighter credit terms, and a general reluctance to expand distribution. The effect builds gradually rather than appearing overnight, but it is a real one, and at a sector level, poorly managed disputes quietly constrain the growth of the entire FMCG ecosystem within a market.

The Legal Standing

Once a dispute arises, what happens next is determined largely by decisions made, or left unmade, at the point the contract was signed. Four questions matter most: which country’s law governs the contract, where must a dispute be resolved, will the resulting judgment or award actually be enforceable where the other party’s assets are located, and what records exist to prove the claim.

These are not minor technicalities. Under established principles of cross-border commercial law, a contract that is silent on governing law and dispute resolution leaves both parties exposed to whichever forum ultimately proves least favourable to them once a dispute actually arises.

Arbitration is often attractive in cross-border FMCG contracts, particularly under recognised frameworks such as the International Court of Arbitration (ICC) or a regional arbitration centre, because it can offer a neutral forum and a more widely enforceable outcome. Arbitral awards benefit from the broad international enforcement framework created by the New York Convention, while the cross-border enforcement of domestic court judgments depends far more heavily on whichever treaties happen to exist between the two countries involved. This is not to say arbitration is automatically the right choice in every case. Cost, urgency, confidentiality, the availability of interim relief, and the value of the dispute all factor into that decision, and each contract deserves its own consideration rather than a default clause copied from the last one.

The Evidence Is Usually Created Before the Dispute Begins

Long before a dispute is formally raised, the record that will eventually decide it has usually already been created, or left incomplete. Purchase orders, product specifications, approved samples, delivery and acceptance records, inspection reports, storage records where relevant, commercial correspondence, and invoices and payment records together form the evidentiary backbone of any dispute resolution process. Their absence is one of the most common reasons a dispute drags on far longer than it needs to.

This point deserves to be treated as more than a footnote to the arbitration discussion. It is, in practice, a matter of operational discipline as much as legal drafting. A business that keeps orderly records through the ordinary course of a relationship is a business that can resolve a dispute in weeks rather than months, simply because the facts are not in question.

The Practical Takeaway

None of what the law already provides for here is complicated. Governing law, jurisdiction, dispute resolution mechanism, and documentation practice are all settled areas of commercial law and established commercial practice. The difficulty has never really been legal uncertainty. It has been how often these terms are treated as formalities to be agreed at the start of a relationship and then left unexamined until the relationship has already begun to fail.

What stands out most, observing this from within a firm that handles these matters, is how consistent that pattern is. Businesses that treat contract architecture as protection tend to resolve disagreements quickly enough that they barely register as disputes at all. Businesses that treat it as formality tend to end up in prolonged ones, with legal costs and lost trading time that far exceed what a properly drafted clause would ever have cost them.

As more foreign suppliers enter African markets, and more African producers look to sell outward, cross-border FMCG relationships will only increase in number. The businesses best positioned to manage that growth will not necessarily be those that avoid disputes altogether. Disputes, to some extent, are an ordinary feature of commercial activity at this scale. They will be the businesses whose contracts and operating records allow a dispute to be identified and resolved before the commercial damage becomes irreversible.

A well-managed supply chain is not simply a commercial advantage. It is a form of protection for the communities and markets that depend on the steady, fair, and reliable flow of goods, and that, to my mind, is reason enough for this area of law to be treated with the seriousness it deserves, rather than as an afterthought.

Footnotes

1 Danone Asia Pacific Holdings Pte Ltd v Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd (Final Award) (UNCITRAL Arbitration, 1 Dec 2017)

2 Danone SA v Hangzhou Wahaha Group Co Ltd (SCC Arbitration V (061/2007), Final Award Nov 2009)

3 Sarah Butler and Julia Kollewe, ‘Tesco and Unilever Settle Marmite Dispute’ The Guardian (London, 13 October 2016)

4 Kraft Foods Global, Inc v Starbucks Corporation (Final Award) (Commercial Arbitration, 12 Nov 2013)

5 Adetoun Oladeji (Nig) Ltd v Nigerian Breweries Plc (2007) 5 NWLR (Pt 1027) 415 (SC)

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