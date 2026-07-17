Tunisia Showcases Women-Led Innovation Through Innovative Africa 2026

The Tunisian edition of Innovative Africa 2026 was recently held in Sfax, bringing together female entrepreneurs, innovators and industry experts for a programme focused on strengthening innovation-driven businesses and expanding their access to regional and international markets. The initiative formed part of broader efforts to promote entrepreneurship and innovation across Africa, with a particular emphasis on supporting women-led enterprises.

Organised with the support of the Sfax Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in collaboration with the African Intellectual Property Organisation (OAPI), the event encouraged participants to develop innovative products and services capable of competing on a global scale. The programme included presentations, networking opportunities and site visits designed to connect innovators with potential partners and support structures. The competition attracted 40 Tunisian women-led businesses, with projects spanning areas such as artificial intelligence, digital transformation, sustainable development and green manufacturing.