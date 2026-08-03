Seychelles Transparency Framework: The 2025 Reset

Last year marked a turning point for Seychelles as an international finance centre. The regulatory changes implemented in mid-2025 weren’t just technical...

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Last year marked a turning point for Seychelles as an international finance centre. The regulatory changes implemented in mid-2025 weren’t just technical adjustments—they represent a fundamental recalibration of how the jurisdiction positions itself in the global compliance landscape.

For structures already in place and those being contemplated, understanding these shifts is critical. The changes affect the mechanics of nominee arrangements, the responsibilities that flow from them, and ultimately the value proposition of Seychelles vehicles in cross-border planning.

What Changed and Why It Matters

The Nominee Disclosure Framework

The amendments to the International Business Companies Act and Limited Partnerships Act introduced in June 2025 created a new architecture for nominee transparency. At first glance, these look like administrative updates. In reality, they fundamentally alter the balance between privacy and accountability that has characterized Seychelles structures.

The core mechanism is straightforward but consequential: every nominee shareholder or partner must now execute a written declaration identifying themselves as a nominee and disclosing the identity of the nominator. This isn’t a one-time filing, it’s an ongoing obligation triggered by changes in nominator details, with strict 21, day compliance windows.

What makes this significant isn’t just the disclosure itself. It’s the mandatory nature of the obligation, the fact that it sits with the nominee personally rather than just the corporate services provider, and the requirement for companies to take ‘appropriate and dissuasive’ enforcement action when nominees fail to comply. The FSA has created a compliance chain with real consequences at each link.

The International Context

These changes didn’t emerge in a vacuum. Seychelles’ 2023 peer review under the OECD’s Exchange of Information framework identified gaps in beneficial ownership transparency. The December 2024 preliminary amendments, requiring nominators to be recorded in company registers, were a first step. The June 2025 changes completed the picture by imposing personal obligations on the nominees themselves.

Simultaneously, FATF developments added urgency. The February 2025 plenary brought Nepal and Laos onto the grey list and confirmed Myanmar’s deteriorating position, with countermeasures now under active consideration. More significantly, FATF reiterated its call for enhanced vigilance on North Korea and Iran, citing increased connectivity to the international financial system despite years of countermeasures.

The Philippines exited the grey list, a reminder that jurisdictions can and do rehabilitate their standing through sustained compliance efforts. Seychelles clearly took note. The nominee disclosure framework is best understood as a pre-emptive move to avoid grey-listing, which would have material consequences for the jurisdiction’s entire corporate services sector.

Strategic Implications

For Existing Structures

The transitional deadline of 30 June 2025 has passed. All existing nominee arrangements should now have declarations on file. The practical question is what happens when the underlying beneficial ownership changes, a common occurrence in commercial structures.

The 21-day notification requirement creates a new coordination burden. When beneficial interests transfer, the nominee must be informed promptly and must then submit both a change notice and an updated declaration within three weeks. This timeline doesn’t align naturally with commercial transaction closing processes, particularly for structures with multiple layers.

Corporate services providers accustomed to controlling the information flow now face a different dynamic. The nominee’s obligation is personal and statutory. If the underlying client doesn’t provide timely updates to their nominee, the nominee is technically in breach regardless of what the service provider knows or doesn’t know. This creates compliance risk that needs to be managed contractually.

For New Structures

The more significant impact is on structuring decisions going forward. Seychelles vehicles have traditionally competed on a combination of cost efficiency, regulatory stability, and practical administration. The nominee framework adds friction to that value proposition.

This doesn’t mean Seychelles becomes uncompetitive, other jurisdictions face similar pressures, and many have stricter requirements. But it does change the analysis for certain use cases. Structures where beneficial ownership is expected to change frequently, or where there are complex indirect holdings, now carry higher administrative costs in Seychelles than they might have previously.

Conversely, for mainstream commercial arrangements where beneficial ownership is stable and transparent anyway, Seychelles remains perfectly viable. The question is whether the client relationship and transaction pattern fit the compliance infrastructure that’s now mandatory.

The FATF Overlay

The enhanced due diligence requirements following the February 2025 FATF updates affect Seychelles entities transacting with counterparties in grey-listed or blacklisted jurisdictions. This has always been required under the 2020 AML/CFT framework, but the FSA’s Circular No. 4 makes clear that regulatory expectations have intensified.

For Seychelles vehicles involved in emerging markets trade finance, commodity trading, or payment facilitation, this means more granular transaction monitoring and more extensive record-keeping. The FSA explicitly requires reporting entities to review FATF publications continuously, not periodically, and to document their enhanced due diligence measures. This shifts compliance from a checkbox exercise to an ongoing operational requirement.

Practical Considerations

What Needs to Happen Now

For clients with Seychelles structures already in place, a review exercise is warranted:

Confirm that nominee declarations are on file and current. If beneficial ownership has changed since June 2025 and the nominee hasn’t been notified, that needs to be remedied immediately.

Review the contractual arrangements with corporate services providers to ensure clarity on who bears responsibility for tracking changes and ensuring nominee compliance.

For structures with anticipated ownership changes—employee equity plans, family succession arrangements, investment vehicles with rotating participants—consider whether an alternative structure offers more operational flexibility.

For any Seychelles entity transacting with parties in FATF grey-listed or blacklisted countries, verify that enhanced due diligence measures are documented and that transaction monitoring is calibrated appropriately.

The Service Provider Dynamic

Corporate services providers in Seychelles are adapting to the new framework at different speeds. Some have implemented robust systems for tracking nominee obligations and triggering compliance actions when declarations aren’t received. Others are still operating on more informal processes.

For clients, this variability matters. The personal liability that now attaches to the nominee, who is typically an employee or affiliate of the service provider, creates an incentive for providers to tighten their procedures. But the transition isn’t instantaneous, and the quality of compliance infrastructure varies. Due diligence on the operational capabilities of the service provider is more important than it used to be.

Looking Forward

Seychelles has made a calculated bet. By implementing robust beneficial ownership disclosure requirements ahead of any formal FATF pressure, the jurisdiction is attempting to maintain its standing as a credible, well-regulated offshore centre. This is the right strategic choice given the trajectory of global transparency standards.

The question is whether the implementation matches the policy ambition. The nominee framework is only as effective as the enforcement behind it. The FSA’s requirement for companies to take ‘appropriate and dissuasive’ action against non-compliant nominees is deliberately vague, it provides flexibility but also creates uncertainty about what constitutes adequate enforcement.

Over the next 12 to 18 months, we’ll see how this plays out. Are companies actually suspending or removing nominees who fail to comply? Is the FSA conducting meaningful oversight of the quality of nominee declarations? These implementation details will determine whether the framework achieves its objectives or becomes another layer of paperwork that satisfies international reviewers without changing operational reality.

For practitioners, the message is clear: Seychelles remains a viable jurisdiction for appropriate structures, but the administrative expectations have shifted. The days of treating nominee arrangements as pure administrative convenience are over. They now carry substantive compliance obligations that need to be managed actively, not just documented retrospectively.

Originally published 9th June 2026.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.