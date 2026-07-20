Regulatory Alert: CAC To Enforce Business Letters Requirements Under Cama 2020

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Client Alert | CAC to Enforce Information Disclosure Requirements in the CAMA from 1 August 2026
The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) has announced that it will commence enforcement of the disclosure requirements applicable to company business correspondence under the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020 (CAMA), with effect from 1 August 2026.
Companies should ensure that all business letters, letterheads, invoices, quotations and other official correspondence include the prescribed particulars, namely:
✔ Registered company name
✔ Company registration number
✔ Registered office address
✔ Present and former names of directors
✔ Nationality of each non-Nigerian director
Non-compliance may result in daily penalties. The Act also provides for personal liability on the part of directors and company secretaries in appropriate circumstances.
Businesses should review and, where necessary, update the relevant corporate documents to ensure conformity with the statutory requirements before the enforcement date.
To view original Tope Adebayo article, please click here.
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