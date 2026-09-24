DCSL Digest - September 2026 Edition: The Pace Of Change Is Accelerating, And Governance Is At The Centre Of It.

From the rise of AI-enabled oversight to major regulatory reforms and renewed market optimism, organisations are being challenged to rethink how they govern, manage risk, and create long-term value. In this evolving landscape, informed leadership has never been more important.

The September 2026 edition of the DCSL Digest examines the trends, regulatory developments, and governance issues shaping today's boardroom agenda. It features insights on the CBN's proposed framework for Financial Holding Companies, digital asset regulation, data localisation requirements, governance developments across listed companies, and key market updates.

Whether you are a director, company secretary, executive, investor, or governance professional, this edition offers timely insights to help you navigate change with confidence.

To continue reading download below.....

Download DCSL Digest September 2026(PDF · 2.41 MB)