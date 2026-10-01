Financial Stewardship As A Core Dimension Of Directors’ Duties And Long-Term Corporate Value In Nigeria

Corporate financial management is often viewed as a technical discipline concerned with investment, financing, dividend policy and risk management, yet these decisions ultimately determine how corporate resources are committed, protected and deployed, making them matters of governance as much as finance.

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Introduction

Corporate financial management is often viewed as a technical discipline concerned with investment, financing, dividend policy and risk management, yet these decisions ultimately determine how corporate resources are committed, protected and deployed, making them matters of governance as much as finance. A major capital project, substantial borrowing, acquisition or dividend distribution may enhance corporate growth or expose the company to financial distress, thereby requiring the board to consider not merely immediate returns but also liquidity, risk exposure and long-term corporate value.1 In Nigeria, this responsibility is reinforced by the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020 (CAMA), which places directors in a fiduciary relationship with the company and requires them to act in its best interests with appropriate care, diligence and skill.2

The Nigerian Code of Corporate Governance 2018 similarly emphasises the board’s responsibility for effective risk management and internal control.3 Financial stewardship should therefore be regarded as a substantive dimension of directors’ legal and governance responsibilities: directors need not be financial specialists, but must understand the financial consequences of material decisions, interrogate their underlying assumptions and risks, and exercise independent and informed judgment. The central proposition is that a board cannot adequately protect the company’s interests or create sustainable corporate value without the capacity to understand, challenge and responsibly oversee the financial decisions through which those interests are pursued.

I. Financial Stewardship and the Board’s Governance Responsibility

Corporate financial management centres on investment, financing and dividend decisions, with risk management cutting across each. Investment determines where capital is deployed, financing determines how it is obtained, while dividend decisions determine how much earnings are distributed rather than retained. Although management ordinarily develops and implements the technical aspects of these decisions, the board retains responsibility for strategic direction and oversight. The G20/OECD Principles similarly distinguish the board’s governance role from day-to-day management, while recognising the board’s responsibility for strategic guidance, financial operations, major capital expenditure and risk oversight.4

This distinction does not, however, make board approval a mere formality. Directors are not required to function as accountants, treasury managers or investment analysts, but they must exercise objective and independent judgment over decisions that materially affect the company. Where management presents a significant financial proposal, the board should understand its commercial rationale, principal assumptions, expected returns, material risks and potential consequences for the company’s financial position. Professional advice may assist this process, but reliance on advisers cannot displace the board’s own responsibility to scrutinise and evaluate the proposal. The quality of financial stewardship therefore lies not in the board performing management’s technical functions, but in ensuring that material decisions receive meaningful and informed scrutiny.

This responsibility has a clear statutory foundation under CAMA. Directors stand in a fiduciary relationship with the company and are required to act in utmost good faith5 and in what they believe to be the company’s best interests, including the preservation of its assets and advancement of its business.6 They are also required to exercise the care, diligence and skill expected of a reasonably prudent director and bear individual responsibility for board actions in which they participate.7 Financial stewardship is therefore not synonymous with financial expertise; it is the capacity to understand the financial consequences of material decisions, question their assumptions and risks, and determine whether they are consistent with the company’s interests and objectives.

II. Capital Allocation: Determining Whether Financial Decisions Create Value

The allocation of scarce corporate capital is one of the board’s most consequential financial responsibilities. Capital committed to one project cannot simultaneously be deployed elsewhere, making investment decisions inherently strategic. Techniques such as Net Present Value (NPV) and Internal Rate of Return (IRR) provide established tools for assessing whether expected returns justify the resources committed.8 NPV measures the amount by which an investment is expected to increase or decrease the company’s value by comparing the present value of its future cash inflows with the initial investment, whereas IRR measures the expected rate of return on an investment by identifying the rate at which the present value of its future cash flows equals the initial amount invested.9 However, these measures are only as reliable as the assumptions underlying them. Directors should therefore scrutinise projected revenues and costs, the expected rate of return, inflation and exchange-rate assumptions, project life, additional capital requirements and the sensitivity of expected returns to adverse changes.

Financial appraisal must also extend beyond projected accounting profit. Higher earnings or revenues do not necessarily signify value creation where a project consumes disproportionate capital, generates returns below the company’s cost of capital or exposes the business to excessive risk. Conversely, an investment may impose substantial short-term costs while strengthening the company’s future competitive position. This is particularly relevant where economic or market conditions can materially alter projected cash flows. The board should therefore ask not simply whether a proposal appears profitable, but whether its assumptions are sufficiently robust and whether the expected benefits justify the risks and resources committed. Where competing uses of capital exist, opportunity cost must likewise be considered, since retaining resources in an underperforming investment may be less beneficial than redirecting them to a more productive opportunity or, where appropriate, returning excess capital to shareholders.

Capital allocation is consequently not an exercise in approving financial models but in exercising informed strategic judgment. The board’s responsibility is to determine whether the proposed deployment of corporate resources reasonably advances the company’s interests when measured against expected returns, risks, alternatives and its longer-term objectives. Effective financial stewardship therefore requires directors to look beyond the numerical outcome of an investment appraisal and evaluate whether the decision is capable of creating sustainable value.

III. Financing, Risk and the Preservation of Corporate Resilience

A company’s capacity to create value depends not only on where it invests, but also on how those investments are financed. Debt provides access to capital without immediate dilution of ownership but creates repayment and servicing obligations. Equity, by contrast, generally reduces fixed repayment pressure but may dilute existing interests and affect control. The appropriate financing structure must therefore reflect the company’s cash-generating capacity, business model, risk tolerance and strategic objectives. More importantly, directors should assess whether the structure remains sustainable under adverse conditions, including declining revenues, higher interest rates, costly refinancing or exchange-rate movements. For instance, where a company earns predominantly in naira but incurs substantial foreign-currency debt, currency depreciation may increase debt-servicing costs and place pressure on liquidity and solvency.

Financing decisions should consequently be assessed against the company’s overall risk profile and capacity to absorb potential losses, rather than in isolation. The Nigerian Code of Corporate Governance 2018 (NCCG) provides an important framework in this regard. Principle 17 recognises that effective risk management and internal control are essential to achieving strategic objectives and requires the board to establish a framework defining the company’s risk policy, appetite and limits, while identifying, assessing, monitoring and managing key business risks. The objective is not to eliminate commercial risk, which is inherent in business activity, but to ensure that risk-taking is deliberate, understood and proportionate to the company’s capacity to absorb potential losses.

This requires the board to adopt an enterprise-wide perspective. An acquisition, new borrowing facility or major capital project may appear reasonable individually, yet their combined effect may produce excessive leverage, liquidity pressure or concentration risk. Directors must therefore consider how financial decisions interact with the company’s broader risk profile and strategic objectives. Effective financial stewardship ultimately requires that the objective is not risk avoidance but risk-informed value creation: accepting risks that are justified by the company’s objectives while ensuring that their potential consequences remain within its capacity to withstand adverse conditions.

IV. Financial Judgment, Directors’ Duties and Accountability

Financial stewardship assumes particular legal significance when considered alongside directors’ statutory duties. CAMA does not make directors guarantors of corporate success; a commercially reasonable decision may produce an unfavourable outcome despite good faith, careful consideration and professional advice. The relevant question is therefore whether directors discharged their duties in the circumstances existing when the decision was made.

Section 308 of CAMA requires directors to act honestly, in good faith and in the company’s best interests, while exercising the care, diligence and skill expected of a reasonably prudent director in comparable circumstances; failure to do so may ground an action for negligence and breach of duty. This means that a director who approves a significant financial transaction without adequately considering material information may stand differently from one who properly evaluates the available evidence, seeks appropriate advice and reaches a reasonable decision that subsequently proves unsuccessful.

This distinction is particularly important in considering the business judgment rule. The rule is a judicial doctrine developed principally in the United States which generally requires courts to defer to directors’ business decisions rather than second-guess their commercial merits, recognising that directors are entrusted with the management of corporate affairs and are better placed to make business judgments.10 Ubochioma argues that the peculiarities of Nigerian corporate law do not justify simply importing the American business judgment rule and emphasises the continuing importance of the statutory duty of care and skill in holding directors accountable for reckless decisions.11 At the same time, accountability should not become hindsight review: the assessment should focus on the quality of the decision-making process in light of the information reasonably available at the relevant time, rather than judging the decision solely by its eventual outcome. Financial stewardship therefore requires directors to demonstrate meaningful deliberation, including consideration of material assumptions and risks, disclosure of relevant conflicts and recourse to professional advice, where appropriate.

The practical implication is that the quality of board deliberation matters. Board papers should contain sufficient information to facilitate meaningful consideration of significant financial decisions, while minutes should accurately reflect the substance of material deliberations and the factors considered. Such practices do more than support administrative compliance; they provide evidence that directors exercised the judgment expected of their office. Financial stewardship consequently sits at the intersection of governance and legal accountability: it does not eliminate commercial uncertainty or guarantee successful outcomes, but requires corporate resources to be committed through a disciplined, informed and defensible decision-making process.

V. Building a Financially Responsible Board: Recommendations for Nigerian Companies

Stronger financial stewardship requires more than appointing financially qualified directors; it requires a board culture in which financial information is actively used to test assumptions, assess risks and guide corporate decisions. Nigerian companies should therefore consider the following measures:

1. Make Financial Literacy a Board Competency: Financial literacy should form part of board competence. Directors should collectively understand financial statements, cash flows, liquidity, leverage, capital expenditure, cost of capital and material financial risks sufficiently to challenge management and participate meaningfully in major financial decisions.

2. Require Robust Financial Analysis for Material Decisions: Significant investments and financing arrangements should be supported by clear assumptions, sensitivity analyses and downside scenarios. Board papers should identify the principal drivers of projected returns and demonstrate how adverse changes could affect the company before substantial resources are committed.

3. Integrate Risk into Capital Allocation: Risk assessment should form part of financial decision-making from the outset. Proposals should address their implications for leverage, liquidity, foreign-exchange and interest-rate exposure, as well as the company’s overall risk appetite. This accords with the NCCG’s emphasis on an integrated risk-management framework.

4. Align Dividend Decisions with Sustainable Capital Needs: Dividend policy should be considered alongside the company’s investment opportunities, financing obligations and liquidity requirements. Earnings should not be distributed merely because profits are available where retention would better support productive growth. Equally, retained earnings should have a credible economic purpose.

5. Strengthen Deliberation and Continuous Oversight: Material financial decisions should be supported by adequate board papers, meaningful challenge and accurate records of deliberation, with independent professional advice obtained where necessary. Financial stewardship should also continue after approval through periodic review of capital structure, liquidity, investments and risk exposures to ensure that they remain consistent with the company’s strategic objectives.

Conclusion

Financial stewardship is a fundamental dimension of effective corporate governance because decisions concerning capital, financing and risk shape a company’s capacity to create and preserve value. CAMA 2020 provides a clear foundation by requiring directors to act in the company’s best interests with appropriate care, diligence and skill, while the NCCG 2018 reinforces board responsibility for risk management and internal control. The objective is not to eliminate commercial uncertainty, but to ensure that material financial decisions are informed, critically assessed and consistent with the company’s long-term interests. For Nigerian companies, embedding this discipline in board decision-making would strengthen directors’ accountability while fostering more resilient and sustainable corporate value.

Footnotes

1. OECD (2023), G20/OECD Principles of Corporate Governance 2023, Chapter V, ‘The responsibilities of the board’, V.D.1. https://www.oecd.org/en/publications/2023/09/g20-oecd-principles-of-corporate-governance-2023_60836fcb.html accessed 7 September 2026.

2. CAMA 2020, ss 305(1), 305(3) & 308(1).

3. NCCG 2018, Principle 17.

4. OECD Principles 2023, Chapter V, V.D.1–V.D.2.

5. CAMA 2020, s. 305(1).

6. CAMA 2020, s. 305(3).

7. CAMA 2020, s. 308(1) & (3).

8. Brealey, et al, Principles of Corporate Finance (14th edn, McGraw Hill 2025), chs 5–6. https://www.mheducation.ca/product/principles-of-corporate-finance-2025-release-ise-9781265087586-can-group accessed 7 September 2026.

9. CFA Institute, ‘Capital Investments and Capital Allocation’ (2026 CFA Program Curriculum). https://www.cfainstitute.org/insights/professional-learning/refresher-readings/2026/ accessed 7 September 2026.

10. Ubochioma W., ‘An Examination of the Relevance of the Codification and Application of the American Business Judgment Rule to Nigerian Corporate Law’ (2020) 64(3) Journal of African Law 373–397. https://portal.bazeuniversity.edu.ng/staff/assets/uploaded_publications/20210902115001960942766.pdf accessed 7 September 2026.

11. Ibid.

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