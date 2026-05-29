Shareholder And Business Partner Disputes In The UAE: Legal Framework And Resolution Strategies

The stability of a commercial enterprise in the Middle East rests upon the alignment of its internal stakeholders. When this alignment fractures, a shareholder dispute in the UAE typically manifests as a legal...

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Introduction

The stability of a commercial enterprise in the Middle East rests upon the alignment of its internal stakeholders. When this alignment fractures, a shareholder dispute in the UAE typically manifests as a legal disagreement concerning financial, operational, or strategic decisions that potentially violate the rights of the participants. Federal Decree-Law No. 32 of 2021 (the Commercial Companies Law or “CCL”) is the main law that protects these rights in the United Arab Emirates.

These fights aren’t just one-time events; they are the result of a mix of structural problems, changing fiduciary constraints, and the complex ways that human psychology works in the business world. To settle these kinds of problems, one needs to have knowledge about UAE contract law, regional legislative frameworks, and how alternative dispute resolution works.

The Beginning of a Business Partner Dispute in Dubai

The genesis of internal conflict often lies in a fundamental breakdown of trust or a divergence in the vision for the enterprise. When owners of closely held corporations often serve as directors and managers, the lines between these roles start to blur. This can cause personal conflict that shows up as corporate deadlock. A primary cause of a business partner dispute in Dubai is the breach of the Shareholder Agreement (SHA), which serves as the foundational contract intended to create and protect specific interests. When these agreements are unclear or don’t exist at all, like in many startup or family business settings where partners work on informal “handshake deals” that don’t offer much protection when strategic directions diverge, conflicts often happen.

Shareholders in the UAE, especially those who don’t have a formal shareholders’ agreement, may be at risk of “freeze-out” practices, which could mean being left out of decision-making or not being able to get company information. In these situations, statutory remedies under Federal Decree-Law No. 32 of 2021 are very important.

Article 166 allows a shareholder to file a direct claim against the firm, its directors, or management if they have personally experienced harm as a result of unlawful behavior, and they may recover their legal fees with court approval. In contrast, Article 167 addresses derivative actions. It enables shareholders with at least 10% of the company’s capital to act on behalf of the company against a related party if certain conditions are met, including prior notice to the board.

Fiduciary Duties in UAE Companies

The relationship between business partners is based on fiduciary principles. These rules say that managers must work to do what is best for the company. Federal Decree-Law No. 32 of 2021 provides a legal framework for these responsibilities.

Article 22 sets the general duty of care, which means that directors and managers must act with the same level of care that a reasonable person would and in a way that supports the company’s goals. Article 152, which governs transactions between related parties and requires openness when there may be a conflict of interest.

As trust diminishes, corporate disputes in the UAE can quickly turn into more serious accusations, like self-dealing, stealing business opportunities, or misappropriation of company funds. In the UAE, these issues are looked at not only through the lens of the Commercial Companies Law’s legal duties but also through the lens of the UAE Civil Transactions Law’s broader principles. Article 246 says that contracts must be carried out in good faith, and Article 247 empowers a party to withhold performance if the other party fails to fulfill its commitments.

Protection of Shareholder Rights in the UAE

The risk of shareholder disputes in the UAE can often be reduced by putting clear agreements in place from the outset. A well-drafted shareholders’ agreement acts as a practical guide for how the company will be run, setting out decision-making processes, shareholder rights, and exit arrangements in a clear and structured way. It should also distinguish between routine decisions and more important matters that require a higher level of approval, such as special resolutions, which typically need the consent of shareholders holding at least 75% of the shares.

Transparency is equally crucial. Under the Commercial Companies Law, shareholders have the right to examine company documents and financial information, which allows them to keep informed and decreases disputes caused by a lack of transparency.

Equity control mechanisms also play a key role. Provisions such as the Right of First Refusal (ROFR) give existing shareholders the first chance to buy shares from a departing partner, helping maintain control within the current ownership structure and limiting the entry of outside parties.

Agreements that are well-written also cover what to do if shareholders can’t come to an agreement. Deadlock resolution mechanisms, like “shotgun clauses” or structured buy-out provisions, can be helpful because they let one party start a share transfer at a set price. This helps end deadlocks and keeps the business running smoothly.

How to Solve a Dispute

When internal negotiations are no longer working, the choice of dispute resolution forum becomes very important for both the speed of the process and how easy it is to enforce the outcome. In the UAE, people can file claims in the onshore civil courts or in common law jurisdictions like the DIFC Courts and ADGM Courts. These courts use English and follow well-known rules that are often used in international business disputes.

Arbitration is also very common, especially when it comes to issues that cross borders. The Dubai International Arbitration Center and other similar organizations have procedures that let related disputes be handled together, which makes the process go more smoothly. Federal Law No. 6 of 2018 sets the rules for arbitration in the UAE. It gives a modern structure for carrying out and enforcing arbitral proceedings.

Mediation is a more flexible option, especially if the parties want to keep doing business together. Facilitated discussions help them work toward a solution that everyone agrees on, and once a settlement is reached, the results are put into binding agreements.

Operational Fallout: Banking and Liquidity Crises

Shareholder disputes in the UAE can have a direct impact on a company’s day-to-day financial operations and go beyond internal governance. In real life, banks tend to look more closely at things when they see signs of internal conflict, changes in ownership, or missing compliance paperwork, such as know-your-customer (KYC) requirements.

This can cause delays in processing transactions or limits on account activity, especially when there is doubt about who is allowed to sign or who is in charge of the company. Because of this, businesses may have trouble paying their bills, which include paying their employees, suppliers, and creditors.

Conclusion

In the UAE, conflicts between shareholders and business partners are not usually caused by just one thing. They usually happen when trust breaks down over time, when governance structures aren’t clear, or when stakeholders have different expectations. Federal Decree-Law No. 32 of 2021 and its 2025 amendments have made shareholder protections much stronger and corporate governance more up-to-date. However, the truth is that it is always better to prevent problems than to fix them.

A well-written Shareholders’ Agreement, clear ways for the company to make decisions, and planned exit strategies are all important tools for reducing conflict. At the same time, the UAE has a lot of different ways for businesses to settle disputes, such as arbitration, mediation, and specialized courts. This means that businesses have clear ways to settle disputes when they happen.

In the end, the success of any business in the UAE depends on both its external strategy and the strength of its internal legal framework. Companies that put money into governance clarity, compliance, and planning for disputes early on are much better off when it comes to protecting value, keeping operations stable, and handling conflicts without causing long-term harm.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.