2026 Incentive Facilities Resolution: Towards a More Sustainable Economic Environment in Dubai

Dubai's Executive Council has introduced Resolution No. 40 of 2026, establishing a comprehensive framework for economic and social incentives across multiple sectors. The resolution creates a flexible regulatory system that allows targeted, temporary support measures while preserving legal certainty and stability. How does this framework balance responsive economic policy with the need for predictable business environments?

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11 September 2026

The Executive Council of Dubai has issued Resolution No. (40) of 2026 concerning the adoption of incentive facilities for the economic and social sectors in the Emirate of Dubai. The Resolution forms part of an approach aimed at supporting business continuity, reducing financial and operational burdens, promoting investment and economic growth, supporting families, and strengthening public-private partnerships.

The Resolution forms part of a wider set of initiatives adopted by the Government of Dubai during 2026 to support businesses and various economic sectors and enhance their ability to respond to changing circumstances and exceptional conditions. The measures cover a broad range of sectors, including tourism, trade, education, real estate, construction, culture, transport and aviation.

From Response to Institutional Flexibility

The significance of the Resolution extends beyond the specific exemptions, deferrals and other facilities it introduces. It also lies in the regulatory framework established for addressing exceptional economic circumstances.

The Resolution adopts an approach under which targeted and temporary economic and social incentives may be introduced for specific sectors or categories of beneficiaries, with the possibility of amending or extending such incentives depending on prevailing circumstances and the results of their implementation. This reflects an approach towards a more flexible regulatory environment capable of responding to changing conditions while preserving the stability of the broader legal framework.

Supporting Liquidity and Business Continuity

One of the key practical features of the Resolution is its focus on alleviating financial pressures and supporting liquidity for companies and establishments.

Depending on the relevant sector, the facilities include the deferral of certain fees and obligations, exemptions from specified charges, extensions of certain regulatory periods, reductions in certain financial guarantees, and other facilities relating to licences, contracts and government fees.

This aspect is particularly relevant to small and medium-sized enterprises and sectors that may be more exposed to economic fluctuations, as reducing short-term financial obligations can contribute directly to business continuity and alleviate pressure on cash flows.

A More Attractive Environment for Investment and Business

The Resolution also reflects a broader understanding of economic competitiveness. Attracting and retaining investment is not determined solely by the level of fees or incentives, but also by the ability of the regulatory environment to provide clarity, flexibility and timely responses to changing circumstances.

Against this backdrop, the measures relating to licensing, customs, government contracts, tourism, education, real estate, construction and other sectors should not be viewed merely as isolated measures. Collectively, they form part of a broader framework aimed at reducing operational burdens and strengthening businesses’ ability to maintain their activities and pursue sustainable growth.

The Legal Significance of the Resolution

From a legal perspective, one of the most significant aspects of the Resolution is the framework it establishes for the legal nature of the incentive facilities.

The Resolution provides that the incentives introduced under this framework are non-binding and promotional in nature and do not, in themselves, create legal rights or obligations. It further requires such incentives to be defined in terms of their scope, beneficiaries and duration, and to operate without prejudice to rights and obligations established under existing legislation.

This framework achieves an important balance between flexibility in providing support and certainty of legal positions. Exceptional incentives may respond to changing circumstances without becoming permanent amendments to the rights and obligations governing the relationship between government entities, individuals and businesses.

A More Effective Public-Private Partnership

The Resolution also reinforces the importance of cooperation between the government and the private sector in addressing economic challenges. The framework does not merely provide for the introduction of incentives; it also establishes mechanisms for monitoring their impact and for the submission of periodic reports on their effectiveness, thereby allowing the measures to be assessed, developed or extended where appropriate.

This approach reflects a shift from treating incentives as isolated measures towards viewing them as regulatory instruments capable of being evaluated and developed in response to economic conditions and the needs of different sectors.

Key Takeaways

The Resolution may be viewed as a further step towards reinforcing a regulatory model based on three principal elements:

First: supporting business continuity and reducing burdens during exceptional circumstances.

Second: enhancing regulatory flexibility while preserving the stability of legal rights and obligations.

Third: developing a more effective partnership between government entities and the private sector by identifying needs and assessing the impact of the measures adopted.

Against this backdrop, the significance of the Resolution lies not only in the scale of the facilities introduced, but also in the broader regulatory message it conveys: legal and regulatory flexibility has become an increasingly important component of supporting economic growth, strengthening business sustainability and maintaining Dubai’s attractiveness as an investment destination.

Conclusion

Dubai Executive Council Resolution No. (40) of 2026 provides a legal and regulatory framework for responding to exceptional circumstances through targeted and temporary incentives applicable to specified sectors and categories of beneficiaries, while allowing for the development of such measures in light of implementation outcomes and prevailing economic conditions.

From a legal perspective, the most important value of this framework lies in achieving a balance between timely responsiveness to changing circumstances and the preservation of legal certainty and stability—a balance that remains fundamental to any competitive and sustainable economic environment.

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