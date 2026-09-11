DIFC Prescribed Company Regulations Update 2026 (Video)

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The Dubai International Finance Centre (DIFC) Prescribed Company Regulations 2026, effective from 24 July 2026, significantly broaden access to the Prescribed Company regime while introducing stronger administration and compliance requirements.

The most important change is the removal of the previous eligibility gateways. Under the prior regime, applicants had to show a qualifying GCC or DIFC ownership connection, hold a GCC-registrable asset, pursue a defined ‘Qualifying Purpose’ (such as aviation, IP, maritime, structured financing or crowdfunding structures), or appoint a CSP-linked director. International family offices, HNWIs, entrepreneurs and corporate groups can now establish a Prescribed Company without meeting any of these gateways.

At the same time, most Prescribed Companies must now appoint a Corporate Service Provider (CSP), creating a more formal framework for ongoing governance and regulatory compliance.

What is a DIFC Prescribed Company?

A DIFC Prescribed Company is incorporated or continued under Article 132 of the DIFC Companies Law and is broadly treated as a Private Company, subject to specific provisions under the Prescribed Company Regulations.

Its licence is restricted to holding company activities, making it suitable for holding assets, investments or interests within corporate and private wealth structures.

A Prescribed Company cannot maintain a workforce, whether through employees or another arrangement. It should therefore not be used as an operational business.

Although commonly referred to commercially as a DIFC SPV, “Prescribed Company” is the formal legal classification.

What changed in 2026?

The key changes include:

removal of previous eligibility restrictions;

wider access for international investors;

mandatory CSPs for most Prescribed Companies;

introduction of the Exempt PC category;

specific registered office requirements;

transitional obligations for existing companies;

continued accounting, reporting and disclosure requirements; and

administrative fines and potential loss of Prescribed Company status for non-compliance.

The reforms effectively shift the regime from restricted eligibility to broader access combined with stronger ongoing oversight.

Corporate Service Provider requirements

Unless it qualifies as an Exempt PC, a Prescribed Company must appoint a Corporate Service Provider registered with the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) as a Designated Non-Financial Business or Profession.

The CSP plays a central role in the company’s ongoing administration. Its responsibilities include making required filings and payments to the Registrar, maintaining copies of company records and representing the Prescribed Company in dealings with the Registrar.

The company remains responsible for providing its CSP with the information and documents necessary to perform these duties.

What is an Exempt PC?

A Prescribed Company may be exempt from appointing a CSP where its Controller is:

a Registered Person;

an Authorised Firm;

a Government Entity; or

a Publicly Listed Entity.

Importantly for private wealth structures, the definition of Registered Person for these purposes excludes certain entities, including DIFC Foundations. A Prescribed Company controlled by a DIFC Foundation does not therefore automatically qualify as an Exempt PC under the Registered Person category.

Registered office requirements

The registered office must generally be either:

the registered office of an Affiliate, where the company is an Exempt PC; or

the registered office of its appointed CSP.

The relevant Affiliate or CSP must provide written consent.

Existing Prescribed Companies: transitional deadline

Existing non-exempt Prescribed Companies incorporated before 24 July 2026 must appoint a CSP within six months of the Enactment Date, giving a general deadline of 24 January 2027, unless the Registrar approves a longer period.

Existing companies should review their position well before the deadline, including:

Exempt PC status;

CSP appointment;

registered office arrangements;

corporate and accounting records;

beneficial ownership information;

outstanding filings; and

whether their activities remain consistent with a holding-company licence.

Accounting and ongoing compliance

Prescribed Companies remain subject to applicable accounting and reporting requirements under DIFC law.

Confirmation Statements must comply with the requirements applicable to Private Companies and must also confirm whether the company is an Exempt PC.

Specific exemptions apply to certain Structured Financings and Crowdfunding Structures, but these are targeted exceptions rather than a general exemption from accounting obligations.

Penalties for non-compliance

The Regulations introduce meaningful consequences for non-compliance.

A Prescribed Company that fails to appoint a required CSP can face a maximum administrative fine of USD 20,000. Failure to provide required documents and information to its CSP can result in a maximum fine of USD 100,000.

The Registrar may also revoke a company’s Prescribed Company status. If this occurs, the company loses the exemptions and concessions associated with the regime and becomes subject to the full requirements of the relevant DIFC laws.

What does this mean for international investors?

The reforms make DIFC Prescribed Companies considerably more accessible to international investors.

Family offices, HNWIs, entrepreneurs and international corporate groups that may previously have failed to meet the eligibility criteria can now potentially consider a Prescribed Company as part of their ownership structure.

However, broader access does not mean the vehicle is appropriate in every case. Factors including ownership, control, tax residence, banking, substance, regulatory treatment, financing and cross-border tax consequences should still be considered.

For family offices in particular, a Prescribed Company may provide a useful holding layer beneath a wider ownership or governance structure, including structures involving a DIFC Foundation.

Key takeaway

The DIFC Prescribed Company Regulations 2026 create a regime that is both more internationally accessible and more formally regulated.

The removal of previous eligibility restrictions opens the structure to a much wider range of international investors. In return, most Prescribed Companies are now subject to enhanced administration through a mandatory CSP framework.

The fundamental purpose of the vehicle remains unchanged: a Prescribed Company is a holding company and cannot maintain a workforce.

Existing owners should now determine whether their company qualifies as an Exempt PC and, where necessary, appoint a CSP within the transitional period. New applicants should consider the Prescribed Company as part of their wider legal, tax, governance and ownership structure rather than as a standalone incorporation decision.

How Cavenwell can help

Cavenwell Group supports international family offices, HNWIs, entrepreneurs and businesses with the establishment and ongoing administration of DIFC Prescribed Companies.

For new structures, Cavenwell can assist with assessing whether a Prescribed Company is appropriate, establishing the entity and supporting its ongoing administration.

For existing companies, Cavenwell can assist with reviewing Exempt PC status, CSP requirements, registered office arrangements and ongoing corporate compliance under the 2026 Regulations.

For international families, this can also form part of a wider review of ownership, governance and succession arrangements, including the interaction between DIFC Prescribed Companies and DIFC Foundations.

FAQs

What changed under the DIFC Prescribed Company Regulations 2026?

The DIFC Prescribed Company Regulations 2026, effective from 24 July 2026, removed the previous eligibility restrictions for establishing a Prescribed Company. This makes the regime accessible to a wider range of international investors. The Regulations also introduce new compliance requirements, including the appointment of a Corporate Service Provider (CSP) for most non-exempt Prescribed Companies.

Who can set up a DIFC Prescribed Company under the 2026 Regulations?

The removal of the previous eligibility gateways means that international family offices, HNWIs, entrepreneurs, investors and corporate groups can potentially establish a DIFC Prescribed Company without having to satisfy the previous requirements — such as a qualifying GCC or DIFC ownership connection, or a defined ‘Qualifying Purpose’ such as aviation, IP, maritime, structured financing or crowdfunding. Applications remain subject to DIFC incorporation, regulatory and compliance requirements.

Does a DIFC Prescribed Company need a Corporate Service Provider?

Generally, yes. Under the DIFC Prescribed Company Regulations 2026, a Prescribed Company must appoint a Corporate Service Provider unless it qualifies as an Exempt PC. The CSP supports the company with regulatory filings, records, administration and dealings with the DIFC Registrar.

What is an Exempt PC in the DIFC?

An Exempt PC is a DIFC Prescribed Company whose Controller falls within specified categories under the Regulations, including a Registered Person, Authorised Firm, Government Entity or Publicly Listed Entity. Importantly, a Prescribed Company controlled by a DIFC Foundation does not automatically qualify as an Exempt PC under the Registered Person category.

What is the deadline for existing DIFC Prescribed Companies to appoint a CSP?

Existing non-exempt Prescribed Companies incorporated before 24 July 2026 generally have six months from the Enactment Date to appoint a Corporate Service Provider, resulting in a deadline of 24 January 2027. The Registrar may permit a longer period following an application. Existing companies should review their Exempt PC status, CSP requirements and registered office arrangements well before the deadline.