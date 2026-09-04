DIFC Prescribed Companies: Key Changes Under The 2026 Regulations

The DIFC Prescribed Company Regulations 2026 introduce significant changes to the framework governing Prescribed Companies in the Dubai International Financial Centre, removing previous qualifying requirements and mandating the appointment of licensed Corporate Service Providers. Existing non-exempt Prescribed Companies face a six-month transition period to comply with new CSP requirements, while the updated framework broadens access to these flexible holding and structuring vehicles used for investments, f

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The DIFC Prescribed Company Regulations 2026 came into force on 24 July 2026, introducing a number of significant changes to the framework governing Prescribed Companies in the DIFC. Prescribed Companies have traditionally been used as flexible holding and structuring vehicles for investments, family wealth, succession planning, joint ventures, financing arrangements and cross-border structures. The 2026 Regulations broaden access to the regime while introducing important changes to the way Prescribed Companies are established, governed and administered.

One of the most notable changes is the removal of the previous qualifying requirements, meaning that any person may now apply to establish or continue a Prescribed Company, subject to the applicable requirements.

The Regulations also introduce a formal role for DFSA-licensed Corporate Service Providers (“CSPs”). Unless an exemption applies, Prescribed Companies will be required to appoint a licensed CSP to support their ongoing administration and regulatory compliance, including statutory filings, record-keeping and liaison with the Registrar of Companies.

For existing non-exempt Prescribed Companies, this is particularly important. A six-month transition period applies from the effective date of the Regulations to achieve compliance with the new CSP requirements.

These amendments form part of a wider update to the Prescribed Company framework, with changes affecting eligibility, governance, regulatory oversight and ongoing administration. At the same time, Prescribed Companies remain intended to operate as passive structures and cannot employ staff or conduct operational business activities.

The changes create greater flexibility for businesses, investors and family offices considering DIFC holding and structuring vehicles. However, existing Prescribed Companies should review their current arrangements to determine how the new requirements apply to them and whether any action is required within the transition period.

The 2026 Regulations introduce several further changes beyond those highlighted above, and understanding their practical implications will be important for anyone establishing, maintaining or restructuring a Prescribed Company in the DIFC.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.