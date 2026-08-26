Six Months On: What We Have Learned From The DIFC Variable Capital Company Regime

Key takeaways

Six months after the introduction of the DIFC Variable Capital Company (VCC) Regulations 2026, the regime is beginning to gain traction among family offices, private capital participants, investment managers and institutional investors.

Walkers Professional Services supported the incorporation of one of the first three VCCs established in the DIFC following the regime's launch.

The ability to create Incorporated Cells with separate legal personality continues to be one of the regime's most attractive features.

Early planning around governance, service provider appointments and future cell structures can significantly streamline implementation and ongoing administration.

From new legislation to practical implementation

The introduction of the DIFC Variable Capital Company Regulations 2026 represented one of the most significant additions to the DIFC's corporate structuring toolkit in recent years. Now, six months after the regime came into force, the market is moving beyond discussions of the legislation itself and focusing instead on how VCCs can be used in practice.

At Walkers Professional Services, we were pleased to support the incorporation of one of the first three VCCs established in the DIFC. That early involvement has provided valuable insight into how investors, family offices and private capital participants are approaching the structure and where its greatest practical benefits may lie. While adoption remains at an early stage, interest continues to grow as market participants become more familiar with the opportunities the framework presents.

What is driving interest in the VCC?

A VCC is a corporate structure that allows its issued share capital to vary over time through the issuance, redemption or repurchase of shares, subject to the requirements of the applicable regulations.

Unlike traditional corporate vehicles, which can involve more rigid capital maintenance requirements, a VCC is designed to facilitate changes in investor participation and capital commitments with greater efficiency. This makes the structure particularly well suited to arrangements where capital inflows and outflows form part of the ordinary lifecycle of the vehicle.

Over the past six months, we have seen interest from clients exploring VCCs for:

private investment holding structures

real estate and infrastructure investments

venture capital and private equity strategies

multi-asset investment structures

co-investment and club investment vehicles

For many of these stakeholders, the attraction lies not only in the flexibility of the vehicle itself but also in the ability to operate within the DIFC's well-established legal and regulatory framework.

Key Features of a Variable Capital Company (VCC)

Variable Share Capital

The share capital of a VCC is linked to its net asset value (NAV), enabling shares to be issued and redeemed with ease. This provides greater flexibility in managing capital inflows and outflows compared to traditional corporate structures.

Flexible Structure

A VCC can be established as a standalone entity or as an umbrella structure comprising multiple incorporated or segregated cells, allowing investors to accommodate perse investment strategies within a single framework.

Flexible Distributions

Unlike conventional companies, a VCC may make distributions from its capital, subject to its net asset value, rather than being limited to distributing profits. This offers enhanced flexibility in returning value to investors.

Asset Segregation and Risk Ringfencing

Through segregated or incorporated cells, a VCC can isolate assets, liabilities, and investment strategies within separate portfolios. This ringfencing mechanism supports different risk profiles while benefiting from a centralised management and governance structure.

Incorporated Cells remain the standout feature

One of the most innovative aspects of the regime is the ability for a VCC to establish Incorporated Cells beneath a parent VCC.

Each Incorporated Cell is a separate legal entity capable of holding assets, entering contracts and assuming liabilities in its own name. This allows assets, investors and investment strategies to be segregated while remaining within a single overarching structure.

In practice, we have found that this feature is generating particular interest among:

investment managers running distinct strategies

investors seeking ring-fenced investment compartments

groups looking to simplify governance across multiple vehicles

Rather than establishing and administering multiple standalone entities, a VCC can provide a consolidated platform while retaining legal separation where required.

Practical lessons

As one of the earliest service providers involved in the implementation of the regime, several themes have emerged during the first six months.

1. Think about future cells at the outset

Even where only one investment strategy is being launched initially, it is worthwhile considering whether additional Incorporated Cells may be established in the future. Building an appropriate governance and operational framework at the outset can help avoid restructuring later as the platform grows.

2. Consider governance early

In line with the DIFC's ongoing emphasis on supervision and risk management, the regulatory framework places significant emphasis on good governance and corporate administration.

Questions around director appointments, delegated authorities, record keeping, decision-making processes and reporting obligations are often best addressed during the initial structuring phase rather than after incorporation.

3. Understand CSP requirements

Where a VCC does not qualify as an Exempt VCC, the appointment of a licensed Corporate Service Provider is mandatory.

Selecting an experienced CSP at an early stage can help ensure efficient incorporation, compliance and ongoing administration throughout the lifecycle of the vehicle.

4. Align structure with long-term objectives

The most successful implementations are those where the VCC structure is designed around future growth rather than current requirements alone. This includes considering investor onboarding, additional asset acquisitions, future cells, succession planning objectives and potential restructuring scenarios from the beginning.

The introduction of the Exempt VCC

The regulations also introduced the concept of an Exempt VCC. Where the controller falls within certain prescribed categories, including authorised firms, registered persons, government entities and publicly listed entities, certain requirements are modified in recognition of existing regulatory oversight.

For qualifying organisations, this can provide a proportionate approach to compliance while maintaining appropriate governance standards.

Looking ahead

While still in its infancy, the DIFC VCC regime has already demonstrated its potential as a flexible platform for investment, asset ownership and wealth structuring.

The first six months have shown strong market interest, seeking sophisticated structures capable of accommodating multiple investments and evolving ownership arrangements.

As understanding of the regime continues to develop, we expect VCCs to become an increasingly important component of the DIFC's corporate offering and a valuable addition to the region's structuring landscape.

How Walkers Professional Services can help

As a DFSA-regulated Corporate Services Provider, our services span the full corporate lifecycle of VCCs and Incorporated Cells to include:

establishment of VCCs and Incorporated Cells;

provision of registered office services;

corporate administration support;

corporate governance assistance;

management of regulatory, statutory and annual filing requirements;

ongoing maintenance of corporate records and

support with restructurings, continuations and dissolution processes.

Having supported the incorporation of one of the first three VCCs established in the DIFC, we are well placed to assist clients with the practical implementation and ongoing administration of these structures.