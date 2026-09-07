DIFC Prescribed Company: Essential Guide For Investors And Advisors (Video)

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A DIFC Prescribed Company is a flexible holding vehicle established within the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), commonly used by private clients, family offices, investors and corporate groups as part of wider wealth, investment and corporate structures.

Designed primarily to hold assets and interests rather than conduct an operational business, a DIFC Prescribed Company can provide a standalone legal vehicle through which investments or corporate interests can be held and administered within the DIFC’s legal and regulatory framework.

The DIFC Prescribed Company regime changed significantly on 24 July 2026, when the DIFC Prescribed Company Regulations 2026 came into force. The revised Regulations broadened access to the regime while introducing a more formal framework for the ongoing administration of Prescribed Companies.

One of the most significant changes is the requirement for most DIFC Prescribed Companies to appoint a Corporate Service Provider. Unless a company qualifies as an Exempt PC, its Corporate Service Provider now plays a formal role in its establishment, registered office arrangements, regulatory filings and ongoing administration.

For private clients and advisers considering a new DIFC Prescribed Company, or reviewing an existing structure following the 2026 changes, understanding these requirements is important from the outset.

This guide explains how a DIFC Prescribed Company works, what changed under the 2026 Regulations, when a Corporate Service Provider is required, how the structure can be used and the key considerations when establishing and maintaining a DIFC Prescribed Company.

What is a DIFC Prescribed Company?

A DIFC Prescribed Company is incorporated or continued in the DIFC under the DIFC Prescribed Company Regulations, made by the DIFCA Board pursuant to Article 132 of the DIFC Companies Law.

Except where the Prescribed Company Regulations provide otherwise, it is treated as a Private Company. Its licence is restricted to holding company activity, reflecting its purpose as a vehicle for holding assets or interests rather than conducting a conventional operating business.

In practical terms, a DIFC Prescribed Company can be considered where a private client, family or corporate group wishes to hold a particular investment or corporate interest through a separate legal entity.

This can make the structure relevant in a range of circumstances, including:

private wealth structures;

family office arrangements;

investment holding;

corporate group structuring; and

certain financing transactions.

Its suitability will ultimately depend on the nature of the assets, the ownership structure and the client’s wider legal, tax and succession objectives.

Is a DIFC Prescribed Company the same as a DIFC SPV?

The formal legal term used under the Regulations is Prescribed Company.

However, the structure is also commonly referred to as a DIFC SPV, or special purpose vehicle, reflecting the specific holding purpose for which these companies are often established.

For clients searching for a DIFC SPV, Dubai SPV or DIFC holding company, a DIFC Prescribed Company may therefore be the relevant structure.

From a legal and regulatory perspective, DIFC Prescribed Company remains the more precise terminology and is the term used throughout the applicable Regulations.

What changed under the DIFC Prescribed Company Regulations 2026?

The DIFC Prescribed Company Regulations 2026 introduced an important change to the framework when they came into force on 24 July 2026.

Under the previous regime, access to a Prescribed Company depended on satisfying specified eligibility requirements. These restrictions have been removed as the general gateway to establishing a Prescribed Company.

This significantly broadens access to the structure. International individuals, families, investors and corporate groups can now consider establishing a DIFC Prescribed Company without first needing to demonstrate the same historic connection to the DIFC or GCC.

The greater accessibility of the regime is accompanied by a more formal framework for ongoing administration.

Unless a DIFC Prescribed Company qualifies as an Exempt PC, it must appoint a Corporate Service Provider.

For private clients, the 2026 changes therefore represent a shift in emphasis: the question is no longer primarily whether an applicant meets the previous qualifying criteria, but whether a Prescribed Company is appropriate for the proposed structure and how it will be professionally administered.

Does a DIFC Prescribed Company need a Corporate Service Provider?

In most cases, yes.

The DIFC Prescribed Company Regulations 2026 provide that, unless it qualifies as an Exempt PC, a DIFC Prescribed Company must appoint a Corporate Service Provider.

The Corporate Service Provider is not simply an incorporation agent. It has specific responsibilities under the Regulations and forms part of the company’s ongoing administration and governance framework.

The Regulations define a Corporate Service Provider as a company services provider registered with the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) as a Designated Non-Financial Business or Profession (DNFBP).

For private clients establishing a DIFC Prescribed Company, the selection and appointment of an appropriate Corporate Service Provider is therefore an important part of the structuring process.

Cavenwell Corporate Services (DIFC) Limited is incorporated in the DIFC, registered with the DFSA as a DNFBP and licensed by the DIFC Authority as a Corporate Services Provider. Cavenwell can therefore act as the appointed Corporate Service Provider for a DIFC Prescribed Company, supporting clients with both the establishment and ongoing administration of the structure.

This can include coordinating the incorporation process, providing the company’s registered office and supporting the ongoing corporate administration and regulatory filings required to maintain the company.

For private clients and family offices, this allows the Corporate Service Provider relationship to be considered as part of the wider structuring and governance arrangements, rather than simply as an administrative requirement.

What type of Corporate Service Provider is required?

The terminology used in the Regulations is important.

A Corporate Service Provider is defined as a company services provider registered with the DFSA as a Designated Non-Financial Business or Profession.

It is therefore more precise to refer to a DFSA-registered Corporate Service Provider rather than, for example, a “DFSA-licensed CSP”.

For clients, the key consideration is whether the proposed provider meets the definition of Corporate Service Provider set out in the DIFC Prescribed Company Regulations.

What does a Corporate Service Provider do?

The 2026 Regulations give the Corporate Service Provider a formal and ongoing role in the administration of a non-exempt DIFC Prescribed Company.

Its responsibilities include lodging or paying the relevant documents, forms or fees in connection with incorporation or continuation, making required filings with the Registrar, maintaining copies of the records the company is required to keep and ensuring those records remain up to date and readily accessible.

The Corporate Service Provider is also authorised to represent the DIFC Prescribed Company in its dealings with the Registrar.

Correspondingly, the company must provide its Corporate Service Provider with the documents and information necessary for the provider to fulfil these responsibilities.

The relationship should therefore be viewed as part of the company’s ongoing governance and administration rather than ending once the company has been incorporated.

How is a Corporate Service Provider appointed?

Where a DIFC Prescribed Company does not qualify as an Exempt PC, the Corporate Service Provider appointment must be made to the Registrar in the prescribed form.

The appointment must include the consent of the Corporate Service Provider concerned.

In practice, establishing the relationship will generally involve:

determining whether the proposed company qualifies as an Exempt PC;

selecting an appropriate DFSA-registered Corporate Service Provider;

completing the provider’s onboarding and client due diligence requirements;

agreeing the registered office arrangements; and

making the required formal appointment.

For a new DIFC Prescribed Company, these steps can be incorporated into the wider establishment process.

Existing Prescribed Companies should separately consider whether the 2026 changes create a new CSP requirement for their structure.

What is an Exempt PC?

Not every DIFC Prescribed Company is required to appoint a Corporate Service Provider.

Under the Regulations, a Prescribed Company qualifies as an Exempt PC where its Controller is:

a Registered Person;

an Authorised Firm;

a Government Entity; or

a Publicly Listed Entity.

The definitions need to be considered carefully when assessing a particular ownership structure.

For example, a Foundation is expressly excluded from the definition of Registered Person for these purposes. A DIFC Prescribed Company controlled by a Foundation should therefore not automatically be assumed to qualify as an Exempt PC.

This can be particularly relevant to private wealth structures where a DIFC Foundation sits above one or more underlying holding companies.

What can a DIFC Prescribed Company be used for?

A DIFC Prescribed Company’s licence is restricted to holding company activity.

It is therefore most relevant where a separate legal vehicle is required to hold or segregate assets or interests rather than conduct an active business.

Investment holding

A DIFC Prescribed Company can provide a standalone legal entity through which investments or corporate interests are held.

Separating particular investments into individual entities can support clearer ownership and governance within a wider structure.

Private wealth and family structures

A Prescribed Company can form part of a wider private wealth structure.

For example, a family may use a Foundation or another appropriate wealth-planning arrangement at the top of its structure, with underlying companies holding particular investments or interests.

This can allow succession and governance arrangements to be considered separately from the ownership and administration of individual underlying investments.

Corporate holding structures

A DIFC Prescribed Company may also be relevant to corporate groups seeking a dedicated holding vehicle for subsidiaries, investments or particular corporate interests.

The appropriate structure will depend on the wider commercial, legal and tax circumstances.

Structured financing

The Prescribed Company Regulations also contain specific provisions for Structured Financing.

Structured Financing is defined under the Regulations to include structures whose sole purpose is to hold assets to leverage or manage risk in one or more financial transactions. This can include complex lending or security arrangements, derivatives, hybrid securities, bond or sukuk issuances, securitisations and collateralised debt instruments.

Specific exemptions may apply to Prescribed Companies used for qualifying Structured Financing arrangements.

Can a DIFC Prescribed Company conduct an active business?

A DIFC Prescribed Company is not designed as an ordinary operating company.

Its licence is restricted to holding company activity and the Regulations specifically prohibit a Prescribed Company from maintaining a workforce.

Where a client intends to conduct substantive business activities, employ staff or establish an operational presence in the DIFC, another DIFC entity may therefore be more appropriate.

It is important to determine the intended purpose of the entity before selecting the Prescribed Company structure.

Can a DIFC Prescribed Company employ staff?

No. The 2026 Regulations provide that a DIFC Prescribed Company cannot maintain a workforce, whether through employees or any other arrangement. This is an important distinction between a Prescribed Company and an operational DIFC company.

A Prescribed Company should therefore be considered as a holding structure rather than a vehicle through which to employ staff or conduct day-to-day operating activities.

This prohibition does not, however, prevent a Prescribed Company from appointing directors or engaging third-party service providers, such as its Corporate Service Provider or professional advisers, to support its administration.

Does a DIFC Prescribed Company need its own office?

A DIFC Prescribed Company does not generally need its own standalone office simply to satisfy its registered office requirement.

For a non-exempt DIFC Prescribed Company, the registered office will be the registered office of a Corporate Service Provider appointed for that purpose.

An Exempt PC may instead use the registered office of an Affiliate.

In either case, the relevant Corporate Service Provider or Affiliate must consent in writing to the arrangement in the format prescribed by the Registrar.

The Regulations also provide exemptions from certain requirements relating to conducting the company’s principal business activity and establishing operations within the DIFC.

What are the accounting requirements for a DIFC Prescribed Company?

A DIFC Prescribed Company must maintain accounting records and prepare accounts in accordance with the DIFC Companies Law. Unless an exemption applies, a Prescribed Company is required to file its accounts with the Registrar and have those accounts audited.

A Prescribed Company may be exempt from the filing and audit requirement where it qualifies under the small companies regime — broadly available to companies with annual turnover below USD 5 million and no more than 20 shareholders.

The precise requirements can differ further for certain specialist structures. For example, a Prescribed Company carrying on business for the purpose of a Structured Financing is exempt from requirements to file its accounts with the Registrar or have those accounts audited, and specific exemptions may also apply to qualifying Crowdfunding Structures, including in some cases where the underlying company has more than 20 shareholders.

The accounting and audit position should therefore be considered in the context of the particular company’s activities, size and structure.

What are the ongoing requirements for a DIFC Prescribed Company?

Establishing a DIFC Prescribed Company is only the first stage of the process.

The company remains subject to ongoing corporate and regulatory obligations, including maintaining the required records and accounts and making applicable filings.

A Confirmation Statement filed by or on behalf of a Prescribed Company must comply with the requirements applicable to a Private Company and must also confirm whether the company is an Exempt PC.

Where a Corporate Service Provider has been appointed, the company must continue to provide it with the documents and information required for the CSP to fulfil its responsibilities.

The ongoing administration of the structure should therefore be considered at the point of establishment rather than after incorporation.

What happens if a DIFC Prescribed Company does not comply?

The Corporate Service Provider requirements introduced under the 2026 Regulations are formal regulatory obligations.

A DIFC Prescribed Company that fails to appoint a Corporate Service Provider where required may face a maximum administrative fine of USD 20,000.

A company that fails to provide its Corporate Service Provider with the documents and information necessary for the provider to perform its duties may face a maximum administrative fine of USD 100,000.

The Registrar also has the power to revoke a company’s Prescribed Company status where it fails to comply with the Regulations.

If this happens, the company loses the exemptions and concessions associated with Prescribed Company status and becomes subject to the wider requirements of the applicable DIFC laws.

What do the 2026 changes mean for existing DIFC Prescribed Companies?

The new requirements are relevant to existing companies as well as new incorporations.

A DIFC Prescribed Company incorporated before 24 July 2026 that does not qualify as an Exempt PC must appoint a Corporate Service Provider within six months of the enactment date, unless the Registrar permits a longer period following an application by the company.

For companies relying on the standard six-month transitional period, this means the CSP requirement should be addressed by 24 January 2027.

Existing DIFC Prescribed Companies should therefore review:

whether they qualify as an Exempt PC;

whether a Corporate Service Provider must be appointed;

their registered office arrangements;

their ongoing governance and filing arrangements; and

whether the existing structure continues to be appropriate for its intended purpose.

How do you establish a DIFC Prescribed Company?

The exact establishment process will depend on the proposed ownership and purpose of the company, but there are several key stages.

Determine whether a Prescribed Company is appropriate

The first consideration is what the company will hold and whether a passive holding vehicle is appropriate for the intended structure.

A Prescribed Company should be selected because its legal characteristics suit the client’s objectives rather than simply because it offers a relatively streamlined holding structure.

Establish the ownership and control structure

The proposed shareholders, directors and Controllers should be identified.

The ownership and control arrangements are particularly important because they determine whether the company may qualify as an Exempt PC.

Determine whether a Corporate Service Provider is required

Unless the proposed company qualifies as an Exempt PC, a Corporate Service Provider must be appointed.

For most private-client structures, the CSP relationship should therefore be considered early in the establishment process.

Complete client due diligence

The relevant ownership, control and beneficial ownership information will need to be provided.

The precise documentation required will depend on the individuals and entities involved and the complexity of the wider structure.

Prepare and submit the incorporation application

An application to incorporate a DIFC Prescribed Company must be made to the Registrar in the prescribed form and accompanied by the required incorporation documentation.

Maintain the company following incorporation

Once established, the company must continue to comply with its corporate, accounting, governance and filing requirements.

Where a Corporate Service Provider has been appointed, maintaining an effective ongoing relationship with that provider forms part of the company’s administration.

DIFC Prescribed Company vs DIFC Foundation

A DIFC Prescribed Company and a DIFC Foundation are distinct legal structures and generally perform different roles.

A Prescribed Company is a corporate entity with shareholders and directors and is primarily used as a holding vehicle.

A Foundation has no shareholders and may instead be used as part of succession planning, family governance and long-term wealth ownership arrangements.

The structures can, however, be complementary.

A private wealth structure might, for example, use a DIFC Foundation at the top of an ownership arrangement, with underlying Prescribed Companies holding particular investments or interests.

Where this approach is used, the CSP requirements applicable to each underlying Prescribed Company should be considered separately. A Foundation is excluded from the definition of Registered Person for the Exempt PC provisions, so Foundation ownership should not automatically be assumed to remove the CSP requirement.

DIFC Prescribed Company vs a standard DIFC company

The principal difference is the purpose for which the entity is established.

A standard DIFC company may be used for active business operations, subject to its licence and any applicable regulatory requirements.

A DIFC Prescribed Company is more limited. Its licence is restricted to holding company activity and it cannot maintain a workforce.

For private clients and advisers, the decision should therefore be driven by the intended function of the entity.

Where the objective is to hold investments or corporate interests through a dedicated legal vehicle, a Prescribed Company may be appropriate. Where the objective is to operate an active business, another DIFC company structure is likely to require consideration.

Conclusion

The DIFC Prescribed Company regime has changed significantly under the 2026 Regulations.

The removal of the previous qualifying restrictions has opened the structure to a broader range of international private clients, families, investors and corporate groups. At the same time, the introduction of the mandatory Corporate Service Provider requirement for most Prescribed Companies creates a clearer framework for ongoing administration and governance.

For clients considering a DIFC Prescribed Company, the key question is not simply whether the vehicle can be established, but how it should fit within the wider structure.

Consideration should be given to what the company will hold, who will own and control it, whether it qualifies as an Exempt PC, the appointment of a Corporate Service Provider and the company’s ongoing corporate and regulatory obligations.

Cavenwell Group supports private clients, family offices, investors and advisers with the establishment and ongoing administration of DIFC structures. Cavenwell Corporate Services (DIFC) Limited is incorporated in the DIFC, registered with the DFSA as a DNFBP and licensed by the DIFC Authority as a Corporate Services Provider.

If you are considering establishing a DIFC Prescribed Company, require a Corporate Service Provider for a new or existing structure, or would like to understand how the 2026 changes affect an existing Prescribed Company, contact Cavenwell Group to discuss your requirements.

FAQs

What is a DIFC Prescribed Company?

A DIFC Prescribed Company is a private company incorporated or continued in the DIFC under Article 132 of the DIFC Companies Law. Its licence is restricted to holding company activity, making it primarily suitable as a vehicle for holding assets, investments or corporate interests.

Is a DIFC Prescribed Company the same as a DIFC SPV?

DIFC Prescribed Company is the formal legal terminology. The structure is also commonly referred to as a DIFC SPV, or special purpose vehicle, because it is frequently used as a dedicated holding vehicle for a particular purpose.

Who can establish a DIFC Prescribed Company?

The previous qualifying restrictions have been removed under the 2026 regime, meaning a broader range of international individuals and corporate applicants can consider establishing a DIFC Prescribed Company, subject to the applicable incorporation and regulatory requirements.

Does a DIFC Prescribed Company need a Corporate Service Provider?

Yes, unless it qualifies as an Exempt PC. Under the 2026 Regulations, most DIFC Prescribed Companies must appoint a Corporate Service Provider.

What type of Corporate Service Provider does a DIFC Prescribed Company need?

The Regulations define a Corporate Service Provider as a company services provider registered with the DFSA as a Designated Non-Financial Business or Profession.

What is an Exempt PC?

An Exempt PC is a DIFC Prescribed Company whose Controller is a Registered Person, Authorised Firm, Government Entity or Publicly Listed Entity, as those terms are defined under the applicable Regulations.

Can a DIFC Prescribed Company employ staff?

No. A DIFC Prescribed Company cannot maintain a workforce through employees or any other arrangement.

Do existing DIFC Prescribed Companies need to appoint a CSP?

A non-exempt Prescribed Company incorporated before 24 July 2026 must generally appoint a Corporate Service Provider within six months of the enactment date, unless the Registrar permits a longer period following an application by the company. For companies relying on the standard transition period, this means addressing the requirement by 24 January 2027.

Can Cavenwell act as the Corporate Service Provider for a DIFC Prescribed Company?

Yes. Cavenwell Corporate Services (DIFC) Limited is incorporated in the DIFC, registered with the DFSA as a DNFBP and licensed by the DIFC Authority as a Corporate Services Provider. Cavenwell can support clients with the establishment and ongoing administration of DIFC Prescribed Companies, including acting as the appointed Corporate Service Provider where required.