UAE Commercial Companies Law Updates: What Businesses Need To Know

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Running a company without reviewing legal updates is like driving through Dubai using an old road map. The destination may be the same, but the permitted routes, exits, and risks may have changed.

Recent amendments to the UAE Commercial Companies Law give companies greater flexibility in areas such as company registration transfers, limited liability company share classes, shareholder exit rights, management continuity, and private joint stock company financing. They also clarify how parts of the law apply to free-zone businesses operating outside their zones.

These developments matter to expat founders, working professionals with company interests, investors, family-business owners, foreign corporations, long-term residents, and mixed-nationality shareholders. A tourist is not normally affected simply by visiting the UAE, but the law may become relevant if that person invests in, establishes, manages, or acquires an interest in a UAE company.

This guide explains the latest Company law UAE developments, who they affect, and what businesses should review with a corporate or Commercial lawyer Dubai before changing their company documents.

Quick Answer: What Are the Main UAE Commercial Companies Law Updates?

The principal corporate legislation remains Federal Decree-Law No. 32 of 2021 on Commercial Companies, as amended.

The current framework introduces or clarifies several important areas:

Companies may transfer their registration between competent UAE authorities while retaining their legal personality, subject to legal conditions and regulatory approval.

Limited liability companies may create different classes of ownership interests with different economic or voting rights.

Constitutional documents may include provisions similar to drag-along and tag-along rights.

The law provides a framework for non-profit companies whose profits are reinvested in their approved purposes.

Free-zone and financial-free-zone companies operating through branches or representative offices outside their zones may become subject to the federal law for those mainland operations.

Private joint stock companies may privately offer securities through UAE securities markets under the applicable regulatory rules.

New rules address the resignation and temporary continuation of limited liability company managers.

Businesses should not assume that these options apply automatically. Many changes require amendments to the memorandum or articles, shareholder approval, registration, publication, or additional implementing rules.

What Is the UAE Commercial Companies Law?

The UAE Commercial Companies Law is the main federal legislation governing the formation, management, ownership, restructuring, and dissolution of commercial companies in the country.

It recognises five principal company forms:

General partnership

Limited partnership

Limited liability company

Public joint stock company

Private joint stock company

A limited liability company may also be established or owned by one natural or legal person, subject to the statutory requirements. The owner’s liability is generally limited to the capital stated in the company’s memorandum of association.

The law is like the operating system of a company. The applications running on that system are the memorandum of association, the shareholders’ agreement, the board resolution and the internal policies. Companies need to ensure their documents still function properly when the operating system is changed.

Applicable UAE Laws and Regulations

Important legislation businesses may need to consider includes:

Federal Decree-Law No. 32 of 2021 on Commercial Companies

This is the principal federal company law. It regulates company formation, ownership, management, governance, mergers, transformations, dissolution, and other corporate matters.

Federal Decree-Law No. 20 of 2025 Amending the provisions of Federal Decree-Law No. 32 of 2021

The 2025 amendments brought more flexibility to the framework of company law. Amendments are integrated within the consolidated Commercial Companies Law, published on the official UAE legislation platform.

Cabinet Resolution No. 55 of 2021

This resolution recognises activities that are seen to have a strategic impact. These include some activities related to security, defence, banking, insurance, telecommunications, currency printing and other regulated areas.

Many ordinary commercial activities may be open to full foreign ownership. However, activities with strategic impact may still be subject to ownership conditions, national participation or approval by the relevant regulator.

Cabinet Resolution No. 109 of 2023

This is the regulation of procedures and beneficial owners. Beneficial owners are generally understood to be persons who own or control, directly or indirectly, 25% or more of a legal person, or who otherwise exercise effective control.

Federal Decree-Law No. 37 of 2021 on the Commercial Register

The law covers businesses registered in the UAE including businesses established in the free zones subject to the applicable rules and supports a unified commercial-register framework.

Other rules may apply to family businesses, capital markets, economic substance, corporate tax, anti-money laundering, employment, licensing, or regulated business activities.

Who Do the Company Law Updates Apply To?

The effect of the updates depends primarily on the company’s legal form, licensed activity, ownership structure, and registration jurisdiction.

Mainland companies

Mainland limited liability companies and joint stock companies are directly governed by the federal Commercial Companies Law, together with local licensing and sector-specific requirements.

Free-zone companies

The principal rules for matters specifically regulated within the relevant free zone are the free-zone rules. However, federal law may apply to those mainland operations if a free-zone or financial free-zone company opens a branch or representative office outside its zone.

A free-zone licence should not be treated as automatic permission to conduct every type of mainland business.

Foreign companies and investors

Foreign founders and investors may own UAE companies in many sectors. However, ownership restrictions or special approvals may apply to activities classified as strategically important or otherwise regulated.

Muslims and non-Muslims

A shareholder’s religion does not normally change the company’s general compliance obligations. The same corporate-registration, governance, accounting, and disclosure rules generally apply.

However, at the death of a proprietor, religion and nationality may be relevant where shares in a company are included in an estate. Owners of mixed nationalities should not be looking at the company documents, succession planning, wills and shareholder agreements as separate issues but should coordinate them.

Major UAE Commercial Companies Law Updates

1. Transfer of company registration

A company may change its registration from one competent authority to another, while retaining its legal personality.

This is like moving a business to a new office, except you don’t get a new identity. The company does not have to be dissolved and re-incorporated; it can keep its legal history, rights and obligations.

The transfer is subject to conditions, for example:

Compatibility of the two relevant registers

Consent of the existing and of the receiving authorities

No legal impediments to transfer

Compulsory publication procedures

Extra approval for joint stock companies

Relevant Cabinet or regulatory rules

Transfers involving financial free zones may depend on further controls. Businesses should therefore confirm that both authorities support the proposed transfer before making commercial commitments.

2. Different classes of LLC ownership interests

An LLC may provide for different classes of ownership interests.

The classes may have different:

Voting rights

Profit entitlements

Liquidation priorities

Right of redemption

Values

Privileges or Restrictions

Rights must be duly documented and registered. Companies should also confirm the availability of the required implementing resolutions and registration procedures before adopting a proposed structure.

3. Drag-along and tag-along arrangements

Sometimes company documents provide that certain shareholders can force other shareholders to join in a sale to a third party. They also may allow minority owners to participate when another shareholder sells.

These arrangements can help reduce disputes when dealing with acquisitions and investor exits. However, the language used in the memorandum of association and the shareholders’ agreement should be similar. If an informal side agreement conflicts with the registered memorandum, it can lead to serious problems of enforcement.

4. Management continuity for LLCs

An LLC manager can resign by giving written notice. The resignation shall become effective 30 days after receipt by the general assembly unless otherwise provided in the memorandum or appointment agreement.

A board of managers may also continue temporarily after its term expires, generally for no longer than six months while a replacement is arranged.

5. Private joint stock company financing

Private joint stock companies may offer securities through private subscription in a UAE securities market, subject to the rules of the Securities and Commodities Authority.

This can provide another fundraising route, but it should not be confused with a public offering. Public offerings remain subject to the rules governing public joint stock companies and capital markets.

Step-by-Step Process for Reviewing Your Company

Step 1: Identify the governing jurisdiction

Verify whether the company is a mainland, free zone, financial free zone or foreign company branch.

Step 2: Review the ownership structure

Look at the registered shareholders, percentage ownership, beneficial owners, voting rights and any nominee or trust arrangements.

Step 3: Compare corporate documents

Review the memorandum, articles, shareholders’ agreement, investment agreement, manager appointment documents, and board resolutions.

Step 4: Identify available changes

If the business gains from:

New classes of shares

Drag-along and Tag-along Rights

Planning for succession

Transfer of registration

Change in management structure

Investors’ extra rights

Step 5: Obtain corporate approval

The amendment may require a shareholder resolution, a board resolution, notarization, regulator approval or the consent of some other party.

Step 6: File with the competent authority

Submit the documents to the economic department, free-zone authority, Ministry of Economy, Securities and Commodities Authority, or another regulator as applicable.

The law generally provides a five-business-day period for deciding a complete company-incorporation application. This is not a guarantee that every incorporation or amendment will finish in five days because external approvals, regulated activities, document corrections, and authority procedures may add time.

Step 7: Update connected records

Update after the approval:

Trade licences

Beneficial owner records

Required for banks

Tax registrations.

Employment and immigration records

Contracts and bills

Insurance policies

Vendor and customer records

Key Factors to Consider

Rule implementation: A legal amendment may create a right before all operating procedures are in place.

A legal amendment may create a right before all operating procedures are in place. Licensing restrictions: The nature of the licensed activity may affect ownership and approval requirements.

The nature of the licensed activity may affect ownership and approval requirements. Consistency of documents: The memorandum must be consistent with the shareholders’ agreement.

The memorandum must be consistent with the shareholders’ agreement. Protection of minorities: New classes of shares should clearly define rights regarding voting, dividends, transfer and liquidation.

New classes of shares should clearly define rights regarding voting, dividends, transfer and liquidation. Succession planning: Owners should decide what happens to shares after death or incapacity.

Owners should decide what happens to shares after death or incapacity. Accounting records: Companies must generally maintain accounting records for at least five years. LLCs and joint stock companies are also subject to annual financial-account and audit requirements.

Companies must generally maintain accounting records for at least five years. LLCs and joint stock companies are also subject to annual financial-account and audit requirements. Dispute forum: Corporate disputes may be heard by an onshore UAE court, a financial-free-zone court, or arbitration, depending on jurisdiction and the agreement.

Common Mistakes to Avoid

Assuming every amendment applies automatically. Using an outdated memorandum of association. Creating different share rights only in an unsigned side agreement. Failing to update beneficial-owner information. Assuming a free-zone licence permits unrestricted mainland activity. Ignoring strategic-activity ownership approvals. Allowing a manager’s appointment to expire without a replacement plan. Moving registration before checking whether both authorities support the transfer. Failing to update banks, contracts, and tax records after a corporate change. Using generic online templates without checking UAE registration requirements.

Real-Life Business Scenario

A Dubai LLC has three owners: a founder, a foreign investor, and a family member.

The investor wants priority when profits are distributed. The founder wants control over major decisions. The family member wants protection if the other shareholders sell the business. The founder also wants the company to continue smoothly if an owner dies.

The updated framework may allow the company to consider different classes of interests, reserved voting rights, tag-along provisions, sale protections, and succession clauses.

However, the parties should not simply add these terms to an informal agreement. A Commercial lawyer Dubai would normally compare the proposed arrangement with the UAE Commercial Companies Law, prepare consistent constitutional documents, identify the approvals required, and arrange registration with the competent authority.

Does Your Company Structure Still Protect the Business?

Corporate documents prepared several years ago may not reflect the company’s current ownership, investment plans, succession risks, or the latest legal options.

Speak with our legal team for assistance with:

Memorandum and shareholders’ agreement reviews

Corporate restructuring

Shareholder rights and investor protections

Manager and board appointments

Beneficial-owner compliance

Mainland and free-zone coordination

Company and shareholder disputes

Conclusion

The latest UAE Commercial Companies Law updates offer businesses more flexibility, but flexibility must be supported by proper documentation.

Registration transfers, different LLC ownership classes, investor exit rights, private securities placements, and updated manager rules can support growth and investment. They can also create disputes when the memorandum, shareholders’ agreement, and official register do not match.

Business owners should identify the rules governing their company, review their constitutional documents, confirm which implementing procedures are available, obtain the necessary approvals, and update all connected records.

The safest approach is not to change a company structure simply because the law appears to permit it. The better approach is to confirm how the rule applies to the company’s activity, jurisdiction, ownership, and long-term plans.

FAQ’s

1. What is the main UAE law governing commercial companies?

Federal Decree-Law No. 32 of 2021 on Commercial Companies, as amended, is the principal federal law governing commercial-company formation, ownership, management, restructuring, and dissolution.

2. Can foreigners own 100% of a UAE company?

Full foreign ownership is available for many activities. Strategic-impact and regulated activities may remain subject to ownership conditions, national participation requirements, or regulatory approval.

3. Can a UAE LLC have different classes of shares?

The amended law permits an LLC to provide for different classes of ownership interests with different economic, voting, redemption, or liquidation rights, subject to registration and applicable implementing requirements.

4. Can a company move from one UAE authority to another?

The law provides a framework for transferring registration while retaining the company’s legal personality. The move requires approval from the relevant authorities and compliance with applicable regulatory conditions.

5. Does the Commercial Companies Law apply to free-zone companies?

Free-zone rules govern matters specifically regulated within the zone. The federal law may apply when a free-zone company operates through a branch or representative office outside the zone.

6. Should an existing company amend its memorandum?

An amendment is not automatically required in every case. A review is advisable where the company wants new share classes, investor-exit rights, succession provisions, revised management rules, or a registration transfer.