Choosing A Law Firm In Dubai For Corporate And Commercial Disputes

A breach of contract, unpaid commercial debt, shareholder disagreement or failed business transaction can create consequences far beyond the immediate legal claim. A dispute may affect cash flow, supplier relationships, management control, ongoing projects, company reputation and the ability to recover money or assets from the opposing party.

Choosing the right lawyer in Dubai therefore involves more than finding someone who can prepare court documents. A company may need a legal team that can examine the contract, identify the correct jurisdiction, preserve evidence, assess whether the other party has recoverable assets and compare litigation with settlement or arbitration.

An experienced law firm in Dubai should also understand the commercial outcome the client is trying to achieve. In some cases, the priority may be recovering an outstanding payment. In others, it may be protecting a long-term business relationship, stopping an unauthorised transaction, resolving a shareholder deadlock or enforcing a settlement agreement.

This guide explains how commercial disputes are handled in the UAE, the legal options that may be available, the documents that commonly matter and the qualities companies should consider when selecting legal representation.

Understanding Commercial Law in the UAE

Commercial disputes in the UAE may be governed by several interconnected laws rather than one single piece of legislation. Federal Decree-Law No. 50 of 2022 concerning the Commercial Transactions Law applies to merchants and commercial activities, including commercial activities conducted through technological platforms. It also recognises the importance of the parties’ agreement, subject to mandatory legal provisions, followed where appropriate by commercial customs and applicable civil-law principles.

General contractual rights and obligations are also affected by Federal Decree-Law No. 25 of 2025 promulgating the Civil Transactions Law. The updated law entered into force in June 2026 and introduced changes relevant to contracts and business relationships, including clearer treatment of pre-contractual negotiations, disclosure of important information and framework agreements for recurring commercial relationships. Businesses should review existing contractual practices in light of the updated framework.

Other potentially relevant legislation includes Federal Decree-Law No. 32 of 2021 on Commercial Companies, Federal Decree-Law No. 35 of 2022 governing evidence in civil and commercial transactions, Federal Decree-Law No. 42 of 2022 promulgating the Civil Procedure Code and Federal Law No. 6 of 2018 concerning arbitration. Special legislation may also apply to commercial agencies, insolvency, intellectual property, banking, construction or regulated industries.

The correct forum may be a UAE onshore court, the DIFC Courts, the ADGM Courts or an arbitral tribunal. This will depend on the parties, the transaction, the contractual dispute-resolution clause, the place of performance, free-zone connections and any clear written agreement selecting a particular court or arbitration process.

Common Commercial Legal Issues We Handle

Breach of Commercial Contract

A commercial contract may be breached when a party fails to deliver goods, provide agreed services, make payment, meet a deadline or comply with another material obligation.

Before taking action, the contract should be reviewed as a whole. Relevant provisions may include the scope of work, payment terms, notice requirements, limitation-of-liability provisions, termination rights, governing law and dispute-resolution clauses.

Legal assistance may involve assessing whether a breach occurred, preparing a formal notice, responding to allegations, calculating the recoverable loss and determining whether negotiation, court proceedings or arbitration is appropriate.

Shareholder and Partnership Disputes

Shareholder and business-partner conflicts may involve management control, profit distributions, access to company records, related-party transactions, misuse of company funds, dilution, removal from management or breaches of a shareholders’ agreement.

The appropriate legal response will depend on the company’s legal form, constitutional documents, ownership structure and applicable company or free-zone regulations. Federal Decree-Law No. 32 of 2021 provides the principal federal framework for many UAE commercial companies, although special rules may apply to exempted, regulated or free-zone entities.

Early legal assessment can help determine whether the dispute should be addressed through corporate resolutions, negotiation, urgent protective measures or formal proceedings.

Unpaid Invoices and Commercial Debt Recovery

A debt-recovery claim normally requires more than an unpaid invoice. The creditor may need to establish the underlying transaction, performance of its obligations, the amount due, the payment date and the debtor’s failure to pay.

Contracts, purchase orders, delivery records, account statements, emails, acknowledgements and partial payments may all be relevant. It is equally important to consider whether the debtor has identifiable assets and whether the cost of proceedings is proportionate to the amount recoverable.

Depending on the evidence, the legal strategy may involve a demand notice, payment negotiations, a substantive claim, an expedited procedure where available or enforcement of an existing executable instrument.

Supply and Distribution Disputes

Supply and distribution disputes may involve non-delivery, late delivery, defective products, rejected goods, exclusivity, territorial restrictions, unpaid commissions, pricing changes or termination of a continuing commercial relationship.

The legal analysis should address the parties’ contractual obligations, acceptance procedures, inspection requirements, notice provisions and any agreed dispute-resolution process.

Where the relationship is ongoing, a negotiated solution may preserve commercial value. Where losses are continuing, or assets are at risk, more immediate legal action may be necessary.

Commercial Agency and Franchise Disputes

Commercial agency and franchise relationships may produce disputes concerning registration, exclusivity, territory, commission, renewal, termination, compensation or use of intellectual property.

Registered commercial agencies may be subject to Federal Law No. 3 of 2022 concerning the regulation of commercial agencies and related procedures. Not every distribution, franchise or representation arrangement will necessarily qualify as a registered commercial agency, so the legal classification of the relationship should be confirmed before a strategy is selected.

Director and Manager Liability

Disputes involving directors or managers may include allegations of acting beyond authority, conflicts of interest, misuse of company property, inaccurate records, unauthorised payments or decisions causing company loss.

Personal liability should not be assumed merely because a company has failed to perform a contract. The legal team should examine the company structure, the individual’s authority, the conduct alleged and the statutory or contractual basis for seeking personal responsibility.

Legal assistance may be required by the company, shareholders, creditors or the director or manager defending the allegations.

Settlement Agreement Disputes

Businesses frequently resolve disputes through payment plans, settlement agreements, acknowledgements of debt or agreements to discontinue proceedings.

A new dispute may arise if one party fails to make an instalment, transfer an asset, withdraw a claim or perform another settlement obligation. The wording of the settlement is critical because it determines whether the original claim survives, whether acceleration applies and whether the agreement can be enforced directly or requires a new substantive claim.

In Dubai, certain approved conciliation agreements may acquire the force of an executable instrument under the applicable conciliation framework. The route depends on how and where the settlement was concluded and approved.

Cross-Border Commercial Disputes

International disputes may involve foreign companies, contracts signed abroad, payments in different currencies, overseas evidence or assets located in several jurisdictions.

A favourable judgment is only valuable if it can be enforced. The legal strategy should therefore consider jurisdiction, service outside the UAE, document legalisation, foreign-law evidence, asset location and the rules governing recognition and enforcement.

Cross-border coordination may be needed before proceedings begin, particularly where there is a risk that assets will be transferred or parallel proceedings will be filed elsewhere.

Legal Options for Commercial Disputes

The first step is usually a structured review of the contract, communications, performance records and available evidence. This can clarify whether the company has a viable claim, potential exposure to a counterclaim and any procedural requirements that must be completed before filing.

A formal legal notice may place the other party in default, preserve contractual rights or open settlement discussions. However, a notice should be drafted with care because an inaccurate allegation, premature termination or unintended admission may weaken the sender’s position.

Negotiation and settlement can reduce cost, disruption and management time. The settlement should clearly address payment, releases, confidentiality, default, jurisdiction and enforcement.

Where an amicable resolution is not achievable, the dispute may proceed before the competent UAE court. The Civil Procedure Code governs civil procedures before UAE courts, subject to special legislation and the authority of individual emirates to establish specialised courts or committees.

Arbitration may be available when the parties have entered into a valid arbitration agreement. Federal Law No. 6 of 2018 defines arbitration as a process through which a dispute is decided by an arbitral tribunal through a binding award. Institutional rules, such as the DIAC Arbitration Rules 2022, may apply where selected by the parties.

Urgent or precautionary measures may sometimes be considered where there is a legally supportable risk involving assets or evidence. Availability depends on the forum, evidence, urgency and applicable procedural conditions.

Navigating the UAE Commercial Dispute Process

1. Initial Consultation and Conflict Check

The legal team first confirms that it can act without a professional conflict and obtains a clear account of the transaction, dispute and desired outcome.

2. Contract and Evidence Review

The lawyer reviews the signed agreement, amendments, purchase orders, invoices, delivery documents, correspondence, payment records and notices.

The UAE Evidence Law places the burden on the claimant to establish its claim while allowing the defendant to present evidence in response. In commercial proceedings, a party may, subject to statutory controls, request the production of specified documents connected to the commercial transaction, while the court considers protections relating to trade secrets and associated rights.

3. Applicable Law and Jurisdiction

A lawyer in Dubai should determine whether the dispute belongs before an onshore court, a DIFC or ADGM court or an arbitral tribunal.

The DIFC Courts hear civil and commercial disputes connected to the DIFC and may also hear other civil or commercial disputes where the parties have clearly and expressly agreed in writing to use them.

ADGM Courts hear civil and commercial cases falling within their jurisdiction and may also accept disputes where the parties request their jurisdiction in writing. ADGM applies its own civil and commercial legal framework, based on the direct application of English common law.

4. Risk and Recovery Assessment

The legal team evaluates the strengths and weaknesses of the case, potential counterclaims, likely costs, business impact and prospects of enforcement.

5. Pre-Action Steps

Depending on the contract and forum, this may include a legal notice, contractual escalation, negotiation, mediation or another mandatory pre-action process.

6. Filing the Case or Arbitration

The claim must identify the parties, material facts, legal basis, requested remedies and supporting evidence. Court filings may require Arabic documentation or legal translation, while DIFC and ADGM proceedings are generally conducted in English under their respective rules.

7. Pleadings, Evidence and Expert Review

The parties exchange submissions and evidence. In disputes involving complex accounting, construction, valuation or technical issues, a court-appointed or tribunal-appointed expert may play an important role.

8. Judgment, Award or Settlement

The dispute may conclude through settlement, court judgment or arbitral award.

9. Appeal, Challenge or Enforcement

Court judgments may be subject to the applicable appeal process. Arbitral awards may be subject to recognition, enforcement or limited challenge procedures rather than a full appeal on the merits.

The final stage may involve locating and attaching assets, enforcing payment orders or seeking recognition in another jurisdiction. Procedures and timelines vary considerably according to the forum, complexity, service requirements, expert involvement, appeals and debtor assets.

Documents and Evidence Commonly Required

The documents required depend on the nature of the dispute, but companies should commonly preserve:

Trade licences and corporate registration documents.

Memoranda and articles of association.

Shareholder or partnership agreements.

Board and shareholder resolutions.

Commercial contracts and amendments.

Purchase orders and work orders.

Invoices and account statements.

Delivery receipts and acceptance certificates.

Bank statements and payment confirmations.

Emails, letters and messaging records.

Meeting minutes and internal approvals.

Notices of breach or termination.

Settlement agreements and debt acknowledgements.

Expert, audit or valuation reports.

Previous judgments, awards or orders.

Powers of attorney.

Digital records should be preserved in their original form where possible. Companies should avoid deleting accounts, altering files or relying only on screenshots where the underlying data remains available.

Documents used before UAE onshore courts may require certified Arabic legal translation. Foreign documents may also require certification, notarisation, legalisation or attestation depending on their nature, origin and intended use.

Key Risks and Mistakes to Avoid

Waiting Too Long

Delay may make evidence harder to obtain, allow assets to be transferred and create limitation or procedural problems.

Filing in the Wrong Forum

A court may lack jurisdiction because the contract contains a valid arbitration clause or assigns the dispute to another court. Jurisdiction should be assessed before filing.

Terminating the Contract Incorrectly

A party that terminates without following the contract or applicable law may expose itself to a counterclaim.

Making Unnecessary Admissions

Emails written during a dispute may later be used as evidence. Commercial teams should avoid admitting liability, agreeing to figures or making allegations without legal review.

Failing to Preserve Evidence

Contracts, emails, messaging records, accounting entries and delivery documents should be secured as soon as the dispute becomes likely.

Ignoring Enforcement

A strong claim against an insolvent or assetless defendant may have limited commercial value. Asset location and enforceability should form part of the strategy from the beginning.

Signing an Unclear Settlement

A settlement that does not clearly address releases, default, enforcement and outstanding proceedings may create a second dispute rather than ending the first.

How to Choose a Law Firm in Dubai for Commercial Disputes

Relevant Commercial Dispute Experience

Look for experience that matches the actual problem. A shareholder deadlock, international supply dispute and unpaid invoice may all fall under commercial law, but they require different legal and procedural approaches.

Ask whether the legal team has dealt with the relevant contractual structure, industry and dispute-resolution route.

Knowledge of UAE Courts and Arbitration

The selected law firm should be able to explain why a particular court or arbitration process has jurisdiction. It should not assume that Dubai Courts, DIFC Courts, ADGM Courts and arbitration are interchangeable.

A clear analysis of the dispute-resolution clause can prevent wasted costs and jurisdictional challenges.

Contract and Evidence Assessment

A commercial claim depends heavily on documents. A law firm in Dubai for commercial disputes should examine the entire contractual relationship rather than focusing only on one unpaid invoice or allegation.

The assessment should identify contractual rights, notice obligations, available evidence, weaknesses, possible defences and counterclaim exposure.

Commercial and Financial Awareness

Legal action should support the client’s commercial objective. The strongest legal claim may not always justify lengthy proceedings if the defendant lacks assets or the dispute can be resolved through a commercially acceptable settlement.

The legal team should discuss proportionality, business continuity, management time, confidentiality, reputation and enforcement.

Court and Enforcement Capability

Obtaining a judgment is not the same as recovering payment. The firm should understand available enforcement procedures and assess where the opposing party’s assets may be located.

Where DIFC, ADGM, foreign judgments or arbitral awards are involved, recognition and enforcement requirements should be considered early. DIFC Courts, for example, publish procedures for enforcing judgments and orders through methods including attachment and execution against assets, subject to their jurisdiction and rules.

Arabic and English Legal Support

Arabic is particularly important for UAE onshore litigation and official translations. English communication is equally important for expatriate directors, foreign shareholders, multinational companies and overseas counsel.

A bilingual legal team can help ensure that the client understands the strategy while court documentation is prepared in the required form.

Clear Strategy and Communication

A suitable commercial lawyer in Dubai should explain:

The available legal routes.

The strengths and weaknesses of the case.

The likely stages.

The documents required.

The potential costs and risks.

The enforcement position.

The decisions requiring client approval.

Companies should be cautious of guarantees, unrealistic timelines or advice that fails to address obvious jurisdictional and evidentiary issues.

Why Choose Our Commercial Law Firm in Dubai

Commercially Focused Case Assessment

Our legal team examines both the legal claim and its wider business impact. This includes financial exposure, operational disruption, contractual relationships, reputation and the practical prospects of recovery.

UAE Legal and Procedural Knowledge

We assess the laws, court procedures and dispute-resolution provisions that may apply to the particular transaction. Where multiple jurisdictions appear relevant, we examine the contractual and factual connection to each forum.

Court, Arbitration and Settlement Support

Depending on the matter, our legal team can assist with negotiation, formal notices, settlement documentation, court proceedings, arbitration and enforcement.

Arabic and English Communication

We support clients who require clear English advice while managing Arabic documents and submissions where required for UAE proceedings.

Local and International Client Support

We assist UAE companies, foreign-owned businesses, investors, shareholders and international clients dealing with UAE-related commercial matters.

Confidential and Strategic Service

Commercial disputes may involve sensitive contracts, company records, pricing information and internal communications. We approach these matters with confidentiality and focus on a strategy aligned with the client’s business priorities.

No legal outcome can be guaranteed. The appropriate course will depend on the facts, evidence, contract, jurisdiction, procedural requirements and enforceability of any resulting judgment or award.

Who We Help

Our commercial law practice assists:

UAE mainland and free-zone companies.

Entrepreneurs and business owners.

Shareholders and business partners.

Company directors and managers.

Investors and family businesses.

Small and medium-sized enterprises.

Multinational and foreign companies.

Suppliers, distributors and service providers.

Financial institutions and professional firms.

International clients with UAE contracts or assets.

Advice is tailored to the client’s company structure, contract, evidence, financial exposure, jurisdiction, asset location and commercial objectives.

International clients may be able to instruct the firm remotely, subject to identity verification, conflict checks, document requirements and any power-of-attorney or procedural formalities.

The Importance of Early Legal Advice in Commercial Disputes

Commercial disputes can place immediate pressure on cash flow, management time, business relationships and company assets. Decisions made at the beginning of the dispute, including what is communicated, whether a contract is terminated and where proceedings are filed, may materially affect the company’s position.

An experienced law firm in Dubai for commercial disputes can assess the contract, evidence, jurisdiction, settlement options and enforcement risks before the company commits to a particular course.

Companies should consider obtaining advice before admitting liability, issuing a termination notice, signing a settlement, transferring disputed assets or allowing an important contractual or procedural deadline to pass.