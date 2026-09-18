ADGM SPV Nexus Requirement Removed: A Major Boost For Global Private Clients And Corporates (Video)

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Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) has enhanced its Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) regime through an important development for international private clients, family offices, entrepreneurs and corporate groups. The ADGM SPV nexus requirement has been removed, significantly broadening the circumstances in which an ADGM Special Purpose Vehicle can be established and used for international holding and investment structures.

The previous ADGM SPV nexus requirement required an applicant to demonstrate an appropriate connection to ADGM, the UAE or the wider GCC region. Following its removal, an ADGM SPV can, in principle, be established to hold assets anywhere in the world without needing to demonstrate the former nexus through factors such as its underlying assets, shareholders or directors. This means that international families and businesses without an existing UAE or regional connection can now consider ADGM for a substantially wider range of structures.

The development is significant because it changes the basis on which ADGM can compete as an international structuring jurisdiction. Private clients and businesses considering holding structures have traditionally looked at established international financial centres and jurisdictions such as the British Virgin Islands (BVI) and Cayman Islands. ADGM can now be considered more readily alongside those jurisdictions, while offering its own combination of an English common law-based legal framework, independent courts and access to the substantial banking, investment and professional-services infrastructure of Abu Dhabi and the wider UAE.

The change does not, however, remove the need for international tax analysis. The fact that an SPV no longer needs to demonstrate a nexus for ADGM purposes does not determine where that company will be tax resident, nor does it override the tax, regulatory or reporting requirements of the jurisdictions in which its management, shareholders or underlying assets are located. These considerations remain an essential part of any properly designed cross-border structure.

Key Takeaways: Removal of the ADGM SPV Nexus Requirement

The removal of the ADGM SPV nexus requirement represents a material expansion of the ADGM SPV regime. For international clients and their advisers, the principal implications can be summarised as follows:

The previous nexus requirement has been removed. An applicant no longer needs to demonstrate the former prescribed connection to ADGM, the UAE or the wider GCC region when establishing an ADGM SPV.

An applicant no longer needs to demonstrate the former prescribed connection to ADGM, the UAE or the wider GCC region when establishing an ADGM SPV. Assets can, in principle, be located globally. The underlying assets of an ADGM SPV no longer need to establish the former regional nexus, substantially expanding the potential use of SPVs for international holding structures.

The underlying assets of an ADGM SPV no longer need to establish the former regional nexus, substantially expanding the potential use of SPVs for international holding structures. International ownership and management structures have greater flexibility. Shareholders and directors no longer need to provide the former nexus, although the location of management and control can still have important tax consequences.

Shareholders and directors no longer need to provide the former nexus, although the location of management and control can still have important tax consequences. ADGM becomes relevant to a broader international audience. Family offices, HNWIs, entrepreneurs and corporate groups without an existing UAE connection can now consider ADGM for structures that may previously have been established in other international jurisdictions.

Family offices, HNWIs, entrepreneurs and corporate groups without an existing UAE connection can now consider ADGM for structures that may previously have been established in other international jurisdictions. Tax and regulatory analysis remains essential. Removal of the ADGM nexus requirement does not remove tax residence, substance, withholding tax, reporting or asset-specific obligations that may arise in the UAE or other jurisdictions.

The distinction between ADGM eligibility and international tax treatment is particularly important. The reform provides greater freedom to establish and use an ADGM SPV, but the appropriate tax analysis will continue to depend on the circumstances of the SPV, its owners, its management and the assets it holds.

ADGM SPV Nexus Requirement: What Has Changed?

An ADGM Special Purpose Vehicle is a corporate vehicle principally used for passive holding and investment purposes rather than for conducting a conventional operating business. Depending on the structure and applicable requirements, an SPV may be used to hold shares, investment portfolios, real estate interests, intellectual property and other assets or liabilities within a separate legal entity.

Historically, access to the ADGM SPV regime was subject to a nexus requirement. Applicants were required to demonstrate an appropriate connection to ADGM, the UAE or the wider GCC region. For private clients and businesses with established regional interests, satisfying that requirement could be relatively straightforward. For an international family or corporate group whose assets, shareholders and activities were situated entirely outside the region, however, the requirement could restrict the circumstances in which ADGM was available.

The ADGM SPV nexus requirement has now been removed. Applicants therefore no longer need to demonstrate the former regional connection simply to establish an ADGM SPV. In principle, an SPV can hold internationally located assets without relying on those assets, its shareholders or its directors to establish the previous nexus.

The change can be summarised as follows:

Issue Previous Position Position Following Nexus Removal ADGM SPV nexus requirement An appropriate regional nexus was required The previous nexus requirement has been removed Location of underlying assets Could be relevant to establishing the required nexus Assets can, in principle, be located globally without providing the former nexus Shareholders and directors Could be relevant to demonstrating the required connection No longer required to establish the former nexus International structures Use could be restricted where there was no appropriate regional connection ADGM SPVs can be considered for a broader range of international structures International tax considerations Separate tax analysis was required Separate tax analysis remains required

For example, consider an international family whose members live in several jurisdictions and whose wealth comprises shares in European businesses, investment portfolios in the United States and interests in Asian companies. The absence of a UAE-connected asset, shareholder or other qualifying regional connection no longer prevents that family from considering an ADGM SPV by reason of the former nexus requirement.

The same principle applies to corporate groups. An international business seeking a vehicle to hold overseas subsidiaries or a particular investment can now consider ADGM without first establishing the previous regional connection. The jurisdiction can therefore be assessed by reference to legal certainty, governance, taxation, administration, banking requirements and the commercial objectives of the proposed structure.

Why the ADGM SPV Nexus Requirement Change Matters for Private Clients and Family Offices

The removal of the ADGM SPV nexus requirement is particularly relevant to private clients because substantial private wealth is increasingly international. High-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth families frequently have family members, businesses, investment portfolios, properties and professional advisers situated across several jurisdictions. Effective wealth structuring therefore requires legal arrangements capable of accommodating assets and stakeholders with different geographical, tax and regulatory characteristics.

An ADGM SPV may form one component of a broader private wealth structure. Depending on the circumstances, it can be used to hold particular investments or asset classes within a separate corporate vehicle. Multiple SPVs may also form part of a wider family structure, potentially alongside an ADGM Foundation or another appropriate ownership vehicle, enabling different investments or family interests to be separated where there is a legitimate governance, succession or administrative rationale for doing so.

The removal of the nexus requirement expands the circumstances in which these arrangements can be considered. A family no longer needs an underlying UAE or regional asset simply to establish the former connection required by the SPV regime. Instead, ADGM can be evaluated as a potential jurisdiction for an international holding structure based on the family’s wider legal, governance, succession, investment and tax objectives.

Greater Flexibility for International Family Wealth

For internationally mobile families, flexibility over the location of assets can be particularly important. A family may wish to consolidate ownership of several investments beneath a common corporate structure, establish clearer governance arrangements between family members or facilitate succession without requiring individual family members to own each underlying investment directly.

An ADGM SPV can potentially provide a corporate ownership layer for these purposes. Ownership and governance can be documented through the SPV’s constitutional arrangements and, where appropriate, coordinated with wider family governance and succession planning. Separate SPVs may also be considered for different investments or asset classes where segregation is commercially, legally or administratively appropriate.

The removal of the ADGM SPV nexus requirement does not mean that transferring an international asset into an ADGM SPV will necessarily be tax-neutral. A transfer may have consequences in the jurisdiction where the asset or transferor is located, including capital gains tax, stamp duty, transfer taxes, registration requirements or regulatory approvals. The relevant consequences should therefore be analysed before assets are transferred or a restructuring is implemented.

For family offices, the principal benefit of the reform is increased choice. ADGM has developed a substantial private wealth ecosystem incorporating SPVs, foundations, family office structures and a range of legal, fiduciary, investment and professional services. Removing the former nexus requirement allows advisers to consider that ecosystem for a broader category of international families, including those whose underlying investments have no existing connection with the UAE.

What the Enhanced ADGM SPV Regime Means for International Corporates

The implications of the reform extend well beyond private wealth. International businesses routinely establish holding companies and special purpose entities to own subsidiaries, facilitate joint ventures, hold investments and separate particular assets or liabilities from other parts of a corporate group.

Following removal of the ADGM SPV nexus requirement, an international corporate group can, in principle, consider an ADGM SPV for overseas holdings without requiring an additional UAE or regional connection solely to satisfy the former nexus criteria. This increases the range of international transactions and corporate structures for which ADGM may be relevant.

International Holding and Investment Structures

An entrepreneur with interests in several companies may wish to consolidate those interests within an appropriate holding structure. Similarly, an international group may require a dedicated entity to hold particular subsidiaries, while an investment business may need a separate vehicle through which to undertake a specific acquisition or co-investment.

An ADGM SPV can potentially perform these functions while providing separate legal personality within ADGM’s corporate framework. The ability to use the vehicle for internationally located assets without satisfying the former nexus requirement makes ADGM relevant to transactions that might previously have been structured through another international holding jurisdiction.

The tax treatment of the structure remains a separate question. Dividends, capital gains and other cross-border payments may be affected by the laws of multiple jurisdictions. Tax residence, withholding taxes, beneficial ownership requirements, transfer pricing, substance and any applicable double-tax treaty provisions may therefore need to be considered before the structure is established.

Joint Ventures and Co-Investment Structures

ADGM may also be relevant to international joint ventures and co-investment arrangements. Where investors from different jurisdictions participate in a common transaction, the parties frequently seek a corporate framework offering legal certainty, clear governance arrangements and an established system for resolving commercial disputes.

ADGM’s civil and commercial legal framework is based on English common law, and ADGM has an independent court system operating in English. These characteristics may be particularly relevant to international investors and advisers familiar with common law principles relating to shareholder rights, directors’ duties, contractual interpretation and corporate governance.

An ADGM SPV may therefore provide a vehicle through which investors hold their respective interests, while the applicable constitutional and contractual arrangements can address matters such as voting rights, reserved matters, funding obligations, distributions and exit provisions. With the former nexus restriction removed, these structures can be considered more readily even where the underlying investment is situated outside the UAE.

Can an ADGM SPV Hold Assets Anywhere in the World?

Following the removal of the ADGM SPV nexus requirement, an ADGM SPV can, in principle, hold assets located outside the UAE without those assets needing to establish the former regional nexus. This substantially broadens the potential geographical scope of the regime and is one of the most important practical consequences of the change.

The nature and location of the underlying asset nevertheless remain relevant for other legal and tax purposes. The fact that ADGM permits an SPV to hold an overseas asset does not alter the laws of the jurisdiction in which that asset is situated.

For example, overseas real estate may remain subject to local property taxation, capital gains tax, transfer taxes, registration requirements, beneficial ownership disclosure or restrictions on foreign corporate ownership. Shares in an overseas company may give rise to withholding taxes on dividends or local reporting obligations, while intellectual property and other income-producing assets may require analysis of source-of-income, substance and transfer-pricing rules.

The appropriate conclusion is therefore that the removal of the ADGM nexus requirement broadens what an SPV may hold from an ADGM eligibility perspective, but it does not remove the legal and tax consequences associated with the underlying asset itself. International clients should consequently consider both levels of analysis when establishing a structure.

Can an ADGM SPV Be Managed From Outside the UAE?

The removal of the nexus requirement also provides greater flexibility for structures involving internationally located shareholders and directors. However, the ability to establish an ADGM SPV without the former regional nexus should not be confused with the separate question of where the company is treated as tax resident.

Different jurisdictions apply different tests for determining corporate tax residence. Depending on the applicable law, relevant factors may include where substantive strategic decisions are taken, where central management and control is exercised, where directors perform their functions and the nature and location of the company’s activities.

An ADGM SPV can therefore, from the perspective of the former nexus requirement, form part of a structure whose management is conducted internationally. However, if substantive management and control are exercised from another country, that jurisdiction may potentially regard the company as tax resident there or impose additional tax, substance, reporting or compliance obligations.

This distinction is particularly important for internationally mobile private clients. The ADGM SPV nexus requirement concerns eligibility to use the ADGM SPV regime; it does not determine the tax residence of the company in every other jurisdiction. A structure should therefore be designed with both ADGM corporate requirements and relevant international tax rules in mind.

ADGM SPV vs BVI and Cayman: How Does the Enhanced Regime Compare?

The removal of the ADGM SPV nexus requirement increases the relevance of comparing ADGM with established international jurisdictions such as the British Virgin Islands and Cayman Islands. BVI and Cayman have longstanding roles in international corporate structuring and investment, sophisticated legal frameworks and extensive professional-services sectors. They remain important jurisdictions for private clients, investment businesses and multinational organisations.

ADGM should not therefore be presented as automatically preferable to BVI, Cayman or any other jurisdiction. The appropriate choice depends upon the assets involved, the residence and requirements of investors, the intended activities of the company, tax considerations, financing arrangements, banking requirements and the wider commercial objectives of the structure.

What the nexus removal changes is the range of circumstances in which ADGM can participate in that comparison.

ADGM’s Legal and Institutional Framework

One of ADGM’s distinguishing characteristics is the combination of its corporate framework with its position within a substantial international financial centre. ADGM’s civil and commercial legal framework is based on English common law principles and is supported by independent ADGM Courts, providing an internationally familiar environment for corporate governance and commercial arrangements.

ADGM is also situated within Abu Dhabi and the wider UAE economy. International clients establishing structures in ADGM therefore operate within a financial market that includes domestic, regional and international banks, investment institutions, asset managers and professional-services firms.

These characteristics can be relevant when selecting a jurisdiction. International structuring decisions increasingly involve more than incorporation costs and headline tax rates. Banking arrangements, financing, governance, regulatory standing, investor expectations, commercial substance and access to professional services may all influence the appropriate location for a holding or investment vehicle.

Removal of the nexus requirement means that clients can now assess these ADGM characteristics even where the underlying structure has no pre-existing UAE or GCC connection.

What Is the UAE Corporate Tax Position of an ADGM SPV?

The UAE corporate tax regime is an important consideration, but it requires precise analysis. Establishing an SPV in ADGM does not automatically mean that the company is subject to a 0% UAE corporate tax rate.

Under the UAE corporate tax framework, a Qualifying Free Zone Person may benefit from a 0% corporate tax rate on qualifying income, provided the relevant statutory requirements are satisfied. The treatment of an individual ADGM SPV will therefore depend on its activities, income and circumstances.

Where the applicable requirements are met, an ADGM structure may potentially benefit from competitive UAE corporate tax treatment while being established within a substantial international financial centre. This is an important characteristic when comparing ADGM with other international jurisdictions, but the tax analysis must be undertaken for the particular entity rather than assumed from its place of incorporation.

The assessment may need to consider the nature and source of income, the applicable Qualifying Free Zone Person requirements, substance, transfer pricing, management and control, foreign taxes and the tax position of shareholders or investors. Appropriate UAE and foreign tax advice should therefore form part of the structuring process.

Why the Removal of the ADGM SPV Nexus Requirement Is Significant for International Structuring

The removal of the ADGM SPV nexus requirement is more than a procedural amendment. It expands the international audience for the ADGM SPV regime and changes the basis upon which advisers, private clients and businesses can compare ADGM with other jurisdictions.

For private clients and family offices, an ADGM SPV can now be considered for globally located investments without requiring the former nexus to be demonstrated through shareholders, directors or assets. This provides greater flexibility when designing international holding, investment, governance and succession structures for families whose wealth extends across multiple jurisdictions.

For entrepreneurs and corporate groups, the reform creates an additional option for holding companies, joint ventures, investments and other special purpose structures. ADGM can increasingly be evaluated according to the strength of its legal framework, governance arrangements, tax environment, financial infrastructure and suitability for a particular transaction rather than whether an existing regional connection can be established.

The development is also relevant when comparing ADGM with BVI, Cayman and other international financial centres and holding jurisdictions. Those jurisdictions remain sophisticated and established options, and there will be circumstances in which they are more appropriate. The removal of the nexus requirement nevertheless means that ADGM can now be considered for a broader category of international structures that might previously have been established elsewhere.

For international families and businesses, the result is greater jurisdictional choice. ADGM offers an English common law-based legal environment, independent courts, established regulatory institutions and access to the UAE’s substantial banking, investment and professional-services sector. Where the relevant statutory requirements are satisfied, an ADGM entity may also benefit from competitive UAE corporate tax treatment.

These characteristics, combined with removal of the former nexus restriction, materially strengthen ADGM’s relevance to international private wealth and corporate structuring.

Conclusion

The removal of the ADGM SPV nexus requirement represents a significant enhancement to Abu Dhabi Global Market’s Special Purpose Vehicle regime. By eliminating the need to demonstrate the former connection to ADGM, the UAE or the wider GCC region, the change substantially broadens the circumstances in which international private clients, family offices, entrepreneurs and corporate groups can consider an ADGM SPV.

An ADGM SPV can, in principle, now be established to hold assets internationally without requiring its shareholders, directors or underlying assets to establish the previous regional nexus. This is particularly relevant to families with geographically diversified wealth and corporate groups with investments across several jurisdictions, as ADGM can now be considered without first establishing a separate regional connection.

The reform does not remove the need for careful international tax and legal analysis. The location of management and control may influence corporate tax residence, while the jurisdictions in which underlying assets are located may impose their own taxation, reporting, registration or regulatory requirements. The distinction between ADGM corporate eligibility and the wider tax treatment of a structure should therefore remain central to the planning process.

For international clients, the significance of the reform lies in the additional choice it provides. ADGM combines an English common law-based legal framework, independent courts and established regulatory institutions with access to Abu Dhabi and the wider UAE’s substantial banking, investment and professional-services infrastructure. In qualifying circumstances, an ADGM entity may also benefit from competitive UAE corporate tax treatment, including a 0% rate on qualifying income where the applicable statutory conditions are satisfied.

The removal of the ADGM SPV nexus requirement consequently strengthens ADGM’s position as a jurisdiction for international holding and investment structures. BVI, Cayman and other established jurisdictions will continue to be appropriate in many circumstances, but international families, entrepreneurs, corporates and their advisers can now consider ADGM for a substantially broader range of global structures based on the legal, commercial and tax characteristics relevant to their particular objectives.

FAQs

What was the ADGM SPV nexus requirement?

The ADGM SPV nexus requirement was the requirement for an applicant establishing an ADGM Special Purpose Vehicle to demonstrate an appropriate connection to ADGM, the UAE or the wider GCC region. Following the enhancement of the SPV regime, this former regional nexus is no longer required.

Has the ADGM SPV nexus requirement been removed?

Yes. The previous ADGM SPV nexus requirement has been removed. This means applicants no longer need to establish the former prescribed regional connection when seeking to establish an ADGM SPV, substantially broadening the potential international use of the regime.

Can an ADGM SPV hold assets outside the UAE?

Yes, in principle. Following removal of the nexus requirement, an ADGM SPV can hold internationally located assets without those assets needing to establish the former UAE or regional nexus. The laws, taxes and regulatory requirements applicable where the assets are located must still be considered separately.

Can an ADGM SPV hold assets if none of them are located in the UAE?

In principle, yes. The removal of the nexus requirement means the underlying assets do not need to provide the former UAE or regional connection. An international structure involving assets entirely outside the UAE can therefore potentially use an ADGM SPV, subject to the applicable ADGM requirements and relevant foreign laws.

Does an ADGM SPV require UAE shareholders or directors?

Shareholders or directors no longer need to provide the former regional connection for the purpose of satisfying the ADGM SPV nexus requirement. The company must nevertheless continue to comply with all applicable ADGM incorporation, governance, registration, beneficial ownership and compliance requirements.

Can an ADGM SPV be managed from outside the UAE?

The removal of the nexus requirement provides greater flexibility from an ADGM eligibility perspective. However, where substantive management and control are exercised from another jurisdiction, this may affect the SPV’s tax residence or create tax, substance, reporting and compliance obligations in that jurisdiction. The position should therefore be assessed individually.

Is an ADGM SPV subject to 0% UAE corporate tax?

Not automatically. Under the UAE corporate tax framework, a Qualifying Free Zone Person may benefit from a 0% corporate tax rate on qualifying income if all applicable statutory conditions are satisfied. The tax position of an ADGM SPV therefore depends on its activities, income and individual circumstances.

Is an ADGM SPV an alternative to a BVI company?

An ADGM SPV may provide an alternative for certain international holding and investment structures, particularly following removal of the nexus requirement. BVI remains an established international financial centre, and the appropriate jurisdiction will depend on factors including taxation, governance, banking, investor expectations, asset location and the commercial purpose of the structure.

How does an ADGM SPV compare with Cayman?

ADGM and Cayman offer different legal, regulatory and commercial characteristics. Cayman has a longstanding role in international investment and fund structures, while ADGM combines an English common law-based framework with its position within Abu Dhabi and the wider UAE financial market. The removal of the nexus requirement increases the range of international structures for which ADGM may now be considered.

Why is the ADGM SPV nexus requirement change important for family offices?

Family offices frequently manage investments and assets across several jurisdictions. Removing the nexus requirement allows an ADGM SPV to be considered for international holdings without first establishing the former UAE or regional connection, providing additional flexibility when developing investment, ownership, governance and succession structures.

Does the removal of the nexus requirement remove substance requirements or international tax considerations?

No. Removal of the nexus requirement concerns the eligibility criteria for the ADGM SPV regime. Tax residence, management and control, substance, reporting, withholding taxes and asset-specific tax obligations may continue to arise under UAE law or the laws of other relevant jurisdictions. These matters should be analysed separately.