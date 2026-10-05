Foreign Investment And Business Expansion In The UAE: A Practical Legal Guide

The UAE continues to attract entrepreneurs, international companies and investors looking for access to a growing regional market. But setting up or expanding a business involves more than choosing a trade name and obtaining a licence. The legal structure, ownership model, activity, location, tax position and regulatory approvals can all affect how the business operates.

For anyone planning a new venture or expansion, getting the structure right from the beginning can prevent costly changes later.

Can Foreign Investors Own 100% of a UAE Business?

In many cases, yes. Federal Decree-Law No. 32 of 2021 on Commercial Companies allows foreign investors to fully own companies in the UAE, subject to the rules applicable to the activity and the competent licensing authority.

However, full foreign ownership is not automatic for every activity. Article 10 of the Commercial Companies allows special controls for activities considered to have a strategic impact. Cabinet Resolution No. 55 of 2021 identifies sectors such as security and defence, banking, exchange and finance, insurance and telecommunications. These may require additional approvals, ownership conditions or other regulatory controls.

This is why the proposed business activity should be checked before the ownership structure is finalised.

Mainland, Free Zone or Branch?

One of the first decisions is where and how the business should be established.

A mainland company can generally operate across the UAE, subject to its licence and sector-specific requirements. A free zone company is established under the rules of a particular free zone and may suit businesses looking for specific facilities, activities or commercial advantages.

An already existing foreign company can open a branch in the UAE. It has to acquire the required permits and approvals, and must be registered in the Foreign Companies Register pursuant to Articles 336 and 337 of the Commercial Companies Law. Furthermore, the registration of foreign branches and representative offices is subject to the provisions of Ministerial Decision No. 138 of 2024.

The right option depends on the business activity, customer base, staffing needs, ownership plans and future growth.

Licensing Should Match the Actual Business

A common mistake is selecting a licence because it is cheaper or easier to obtain without checking whether it properly covers the company’s real operations.

Certain sectors, including financial services, education, healthcare and transport, may require approvals from additional regulators. A company should therefore understand exactly what its licence permits before signing contracts or beginning commercial operations.

Mrs. Awatif Al Khouri has highlighted the importance of reviewing the business model before incorporation, particularly where foreign investors plan to carry out several activities, introduce overseas shareholders or enter a regulated sector. Early legal review can identify restrictions before significant money or time is committed.

Shareholder Arrangements and Contracts Matter

Even a small company should clearly document the relationship between its shareholders.

Company documents should address ownership percentages, management powers and authorised signatories. Where appropriate, a shareholders’ agreement may also cover funding obligations, transfer of shares, decision-making, deadlock, exit rights, confidentiality and dispute resolution.

Important commercial agreements should also be reviewed before expansion, including leases, distribution arrangements, supply contracts, employment documents and customer contracts.

This becomes particularly important when a foreign investor is entering the UAE through a joint venture or relying on another party to distribute products, operate the business or manage local relationships.

Beneficial Ownership and Corporate Records

The UAE Real Beneficial Owner Procedures are issued pursuant to Cabinet Resolution No. 109 of 2023. The relevant legal persons must maintain and supply the prescribed information about their ownership and control.

Businesses should therefore keep shareholder records, ultimate beneficial ownership details, management information and corporate documents accurate, especially when ownership or control changes.

This is an ongoing compliance responsibility, not simply a step taken during incorporation.

Tax Planning Should Come Before Expansion

Federal Decree-Law No. 47 of 2022 governs UAE Corporate Tax. Under the general regime, taxable income up to AED 375,000 is subject to 0%, while taxable income above that amount is generally subject to 9%.

Free zone businesses should not assume that operating from a free zone automatically means no Corporate Tax. A Qualifying Free Zone Person must meet specific legal conditions to obtain the available treatment.

Also, take VAT into account. Generally, a business operating in the UAE is required to register once its taxable supplies and imports exceed the mandatory registration limit of AED 375,000, as per the applicable VAT rules.

Tax consequences should therefore be considered when selecting the company structure rather than being addressed only after the business starts trading.

Expanding Through an Acquisition or Joint Venture

Expansion does not always require setting up a new company. Investors may acquire an existing business, purchase shares or enter into a joint venture.

Before doing so, legal due diligence should examine matters such as licences, ownership, debts, litigation, employment liabilities, major contracts, intellectual property and regulatory compliance.

Larger transactions may also need to consider the UAE competition regime (UAE Competition Law) under Federal Decree-Law No. 36 of 2023 and its implementing regulations. The existing framework consists of rules for economic concentration transactions that are within the prescribed thresholds.

Why Legal Planning Matters

Foreign investment in the UAE has become more flexible, but proper planning remains important. The best structure depends on what the investor wants the business to do now and how it may develop later.

Seeking business setup legal advice UAE investors can rely on before incorporation can help avoid licensing gaps, unsuitable structures and weak shareholder arrangements. Businesses looking for a foreign investor lawyer Dubai may also benefit from advice that considers both the initial setup and future expansion.

Legal planning becomes even more important when the business involves several shareholders, cross-border investment, regulated activities, acquisitions or significant commercial contracts.

Conclusion

The UAE offers significant opportunities for foreign investors and businesses looking to expand. The legal framework supports foreign ownership across a wide range of activities, but investors must still consider licensing, strategic-sector restrictions, tax, beneficial ownership, contracts and regulatory approvals.

Mrs. Awatif Al Khouri advises that a business setup should be approached as a long-term legal and commercial decision, not simply a registration exercise. Structuring the investment correctly from the beginning can provide greater certainty, protect the investors’ interests and make future expansion easier.