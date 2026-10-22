Shareholder Disputes In The UAE

Business owners searching for "shareholder disputes UAE." often face withheld accounts, contested resolutions, disputed transfers, or deadlock. Each problem requires a distinct legal assessment. Start with the company's legal form, constitutional documents, affected right, and desired remedy before deciding whether to negotiate or file proceedings.

Quick Answer

For a mainland company, identify the breached right and the remedy available under Federal Decree-Law No. 32 of 2021, as amended. The memorandum, articles, and shareholder agreement also matter.

In an LLC, Article 92 allows partners holding at least 10% of capital to request a general assembly. Article 80 addresses transfers to outsiders and other partners' redemption rights.

Article 84 concerns manager liability.

Article 172 provides a 60-day invalidity period within the joint stock company framework. Its application to an LLC requires assessment of the relevant incorporation provisions and claim.

Do not assume every shareholder dispute has that deadline.

Preserve lawful evidence, check arbitration clauses, and assess urgent protection. DIFC, ADGM, and other free zone arrangements require their own jurisdictional review.

Solution

Obtain the current memorandum, articles, shareholder agreement, ownership register, and disputed resolution. Record what happened, when it happened, and the right affected.

Ask counsel to confirm standing, forum, remedy, and the earliest possible deadline. Request accounts or a meeting through the proper written process.

Consider settlement and valuation alongside litigation. If assets or a short challenge period are at risk, assess protective action while discussions continue.

The Disputes That Arise Most Often

Shareholder conflicts rarely start in court. They start when one group controls the information, the bank mandate or the manager's position, and the other group discovers that ownership without control is worth less than it appears.

Exclusion from management and information: financial statements withheld, meetings held without proper notice, decisions taken informally among a majority bloc.

Disputed resolutions: a general assembly approves something that the law or the memorandum does not permit, or that was never properly convened.

Manager misconduct: related-party transactions, salaries or payments taken without authority, business diverted to a competing entity.

Share transfer disputes: a stake sold to an outsider without the other partners being offered the chance to pre-empt it.

Company deadlock: a 50-50 split where neither side can pass a resolution and the company stops functioning.

Exit disagreements: no agreed mechanism or price for a shareholder who wants out.

First Steps That Protect Your Position

What you do in the first few weeks usually determines what is available later.

Read the memorandum, articles, and shareholder agreement. Identify notice, quorum, voting, reserved matters, and exit provisions relevant to the dispute.

Put your requests in writing. Verbal demands for accounts or meetings leave no record, and a documented refusal is evidence.

Collect what you can lawfully access: financial statements, bank records you are entitled to see, resolutions, correspondence and registry filings.

Check the dispute resolution clause. Arbitration clauses are common and determine where any claim is brought.

Record every potentially applicable deadline, including the 60-day invalidity period where Article 172 applies.

Legal Basis Commercial Companies Law Provisions

Federal Decree-Law No. 32 of 2021 on Commercial Companies contains the mechanisms most often relied on in these disputes.

Article 80 addresses assignment of an LLC interest to a non-partner. Notice through the manager must identify the proposed buyer and terms, allowing other partners to exercise the statutory redemption right. After the relevant period passes without its exercise, a transfer may proceed subject to the applicable legal and memorandum requirements.

Article 92 allows one or more partners holding at least 10% of an LLC's capital to require the manager to call a general assembly. Among minority shareholder rights, this is often the first formal step that changes the dynamic for a partner shut out of decision-making.

Article 172 addresses invalid resolutions within the joint stock company framework and provides a 60-day period from issuance of the contested resolution. A judgment of invalidity operates in respect of all shareholders, subject to statutory conditions. For an LLC, assess the incorporation provisions, compatibility, and particular claim before applying this rule.

Article 84 governs LLC manager liability for fraudulent conduct and specified losses or expenses arising from misuse of powers, legal or contractual violations, or gross error. Article 51 concerns manager liability in the general partnership provisions. It should not be presented as an interchangeable LLC rule.

Article 169 concerns director liability proceedings within the joint stock company framework, where discharge from liability does not itself extinguish a claim. A one-year rule applies where the relevant act was presented and approved at the general assembly. Where the act constitutes a criminal offense, lapse is tied to the criminal case.

DIFC and ADGM companies follow separate company regimes. Other free zone companies also require review of applicable legislation, regulatory rules, and any mainland activity.

Dealing With Company Deadlock

A 50-50 company may be unable to pass decisions needed to operate. Review deadlock provisions before attempting a unilateral solution.

Options can include a negotiated buyout, business sale, contractual valuation process, or an appropriate dissolution application. Each option requires assessment of the documents, company form, and continuing obligations.

In a dispute with your co-shareholders or the company's management? Faris Raian and the team at Leaders Advocates can assess your specific situation.

Evidence Wins These Cases

Shareholder litigation often turns on company records. Relevant documents include the memorandum, ownership register, resolutions, accounts, bank mandates, related-party contracts, and correspondence.

For alleged improper payments, trace the transaction, authorization, recipient, and resulting loss. Accounting experts may assist the court or the parties in reviewing disputed figures.

Gather records lawfully. Unauthorized access to email or company systems can create separate exposure under Federal Decree-Law No. 34 of 2021 on cybercrime.

Preserve evidence within your lawful access rights.

Where the Dispute Will Be Heard

The competent forum depends on incorporation, the claim, parties, and any valid arbitration agreement. Federal Law No. 6 of 2018 governs onshore arbitration, as amended.

Dubai Decree No. 34 of 2021 reorganized the institutional arbitration framework involving DIAC. DIFC and ADGM court jurisdiction requires specific assessment.

Confirm the clause and current procedural rules before filing.

Settlement Is Usually the Commercial Answer

A negotiated separation may preserve business value where owners cannot continue together. Options include a buyout, sale, or managed exit.

Obtain a realistic valuation and compare the cost of continued proceedings. A settlement must also address payment security and remaining obligations.

Mistakes That Weaken a Shareholder Claim

Missing a resolution challenge deadline after assuming settlement discussions will extend it.

Resigning as manager or director before taking advice, which can remove access and leverage.

Taking company property or funds to balance a perceived wrong.

Signing accounts or resolutions under pressure to keep the peace.

Ignoring an arbitration clause and filing in court.

Allowing years to pass while the other side consolidates control.

Understanding shareholder disputes UAE.

Distinguish loss suffered by the company from loss suffered personally by a shareholder. Money diverted from the company does not automatically become payable directly to the complaining partner.

Identify the proposed claimant, defendant, legal duty, transaction, and loss. This helps determine standing, the remedy, and whether company approval or another procedural step is necessary.

For information disputes, request defined documents for a specified period. For payment disputes, identify the transfer, recipient, authority relied on, and accounting entry.

Specific requests are easier to assess than general allegations.

Preserve Operations While Protecting Rights

Agree how essential payments, renewals, payroll, and customer commitments will continue while the dispute is assessed. Any temporary arrangement should identify authority and record decisions.

An ownership percentage does not automatically authorize access to every system or unilateral changes to bank mandates. Preserve records through lawful rights, consent, or available legal procedures.

Do not distribute company funds to compensate yourself for a perceived wrong. That action can create a separate claim and obscure the original issue.

Make an Exit Enforceable

A buyout should address the valuation date, outstanding loans, payment security, transfer formalities, and treatment of guarantees. A price alone does not complete the exit.

Check whether releases cover individual claims, company claims, or both. The person giving a release must have authority to do so, and third-party rights require separate attention.

Ask what happens if payment or registration is delayed. Conditions, evidence of completion, and a practical enforcement route should be documented before control or ownership changes.

How a Lawyer Can Help

A shareholder dispute lawyer can identify the claimant, distinguish company loss from personal loss, and assess the appropriate cause of action. Counsel can review resolutions, request financial records, coordinate expert evidence, and negotiate a documented exit.

Ask how urgent court or arbitration steps will be coordinated with ongoing settlement discussions.

Relevant Legal Services

Corporate lawyers in Dubai can review governance rights, resolutions, and ownership records.

Litigation lawyer in Dubai can assess court proceedings, urgent relief, and evidence requirements.

Arbitration lawyers in Dubai can assess the arbitration agreement and the appropriate dispute procedure.

Relevant Success Story

The firm's Success Stories lists recovery in a shareholder dispute. This is a relevant starting point for questions about ownership records, accounting evidence, and recovery strategy.

The published listing does not establish that every minority dispute or deadlock will produce a comparable result.

Leaders Advocates Success Stories

Every matter depends on its own facts, documents, and legal circumstances. A previous result does not guarantee a similar outcome.

Legal Sources

Frequently Asked Questions

Can a minority partner request an LLC meeting?

Yes. Article 92 permits one or more partners holding at least 10% of the LLC's capital to request a general assembly. Follow the applicable notice and governance requirements.

Does every shareholder claim have a 60 day deadline?

No. Article 172 addresses invalidity within the joint stock company framework. Application to an LLC and the deadline for a particular claim require legal assessment.

Can a manager be personally liable?

Article 84 addresses LLC manager liability for specified misconduct and resulting losses or expenses. The conduct, affected claimant, loss, and causal connection must be established.

Can a partner transfer to an outsider without notice?

Article 80 provides a notice and redemption procedure for LLC transfers to non-partners. Review the terms, timing, current law, and memorandum before assuming a transfer is valid.

Do mainland rules govern DIFC and ADGM companies?

Those jurisdictions have separate company regimes. The company's incorporation, governing documents, agreements, and jurisdictional rules must be checked before choosing a forum.

Is a buyout always preferable to litigation?

No. Compare valuation, enforceability, business continuity, and the need for urgent relief. Settlement should protect payment and releases, while proceedings may be necessary to preserve rights.

Final Takeaway

Match the remedy to the right affected and the company's legal form. Preserve records and obtain deadline advice early.

A negotiated exit should address valuation, guarantees, transfers, and releases. Faris Raian and the team at Leaders Advocates can assess the dispute.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.