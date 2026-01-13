Meet Craig McAree, Head Of Tax At A&M Saudi

Craig McAree’s articles from Alvarez & Marsal are most popular:
With over 30 years of experience in both Big 4 and industry, Craig McAree leads A&M's Saudi Tax practice with a clear vision and deep expertise. In this interview, he shares the story behind the launch of our practice, what sets us apart in the market, and his vision for the future growth and direction of A&M Tax.
- What inspired the launch of A&M Saudi Tax, and how
do you see it impacting the local market?
Craig McAree: The launch of A&M's tax practice in Saudi Arabia was driven by timing and opportunity. The Kingdom is going through major tax reforms, and there's a real need for high quality, independent advisory services. Having spent an incredible six years as Head of Tax at PIF, I had first-hand experience of the tax market and saw both the strengths and the potential.
A&M brings something different – we're audit-independent, senior led, and we combine local Saudi talent with global expertise. I think this will raise the bar in the market: more competition, more innovation, and a stronger focus on delivery by local Saudi talent. Ultimately, it will accelerate the maturity of the tax advisor landscape in the Kingdom.
- A&M's approach has been described as a
"refreshing alternative" in the Saudi consulting market.
What sets us apart, and how does this benefit our clients?
Craig McAree: What really sets us apart is our experience and the unique mix of skills we bring to the table. Our team worked directly within the KSA public sector, with the tax authorities, in industry, and with leading global advisory firms. That combination makes us a "refreshing alternative." We blend deep local insight with international best practices, so, we're not just offering advice from the outside, we understand how things work on the ground and deliver practical, forward-thinking solutions that truly fit the local context.
We also take a senior-led, execution-driven approach. Our experienced senior professionals work directly with clients, not just behind the scenes. That means faster decisions, clearer accountability, and consistently high-quality support from start to finish.
We are a predominantly Saudi business, heavily investing in local talents and our Tax team is fully based in Saudi Arabia.
Since we're truly independent, with no audit-based conflicts, we're able to move with speed and flexibility. Our advice is solely focused on what's best for the client —unbiased, responsive, and tailored to real business needs.
- With Saudi Arabia's tax landscape evolving rapidly,
how does our team stay ahead to provide timely and effective
solutions?
Craig McAree: We stay ahead by being proactive, informed, and deeply connected to the regulatory environment. Our leadership team's experience gives us unique visibility into how policy is shaped and implemented. We continuously monitor legislative developments, engage with stakeholders, and leverage our global network to anticipate change. This allows us to deliver practical solutions that help clients stay compliant, competitive, and confident in a fast-moving landscape.
- How does combining deep local knowledge with global
insight enhance the value we deliver to our clients?
Craig McAree: It's a powerful combination. Our local knowledge ensures we understand the nuances of Saudi regulations, business culture, and compliance expectations. Our global insight allows us to benchmark best practices, anticipate international trends, and support cross-border transactions with confidence. Together, this enables us to deliver strategic, end-to-end solutions that are both locally relevant and globally competitive.
- How would you describe the culture of A&M Tax, and
what qualities do you look for in your team?
Craig McAree: Our culture is collaborative, agile, and impact driven. We value integrity, curiosity, and a client-first mindset. We look for professionals who are not only technically strong but also proactive, adaptable, and committed to delivering results. Importantly, we invest in local talent and foster a culture of mentorship and growth, empowering our team to lead and innovate in a fast-changing environment.
- What major trends or challenges in taxation are you
watching closely right now?
Craig McAree: Right now, Pillar 2 is front and center. The global minimum tax rules are reshaping how multinational companies manage their operations and tax positions. For Saudi businesses with cross-border footprints, this adds complexity around compliance, data readiness, and strategic planning. We're helping clients assess exposure, prepare for implementation, and align structures with the new rules. Beyond Pillar 2, we're also monitoring how digital transformation is impacting tax administration and evolving Zakat and corporate tax regulations in the Kingdom.
- Looking ahead, how do you envision A&M Tax evolving
over the next 5–10 years?
Craig McAree: The future of A&M Tax in Saudi Arabia is incredibly exciting, and it starts with our people. Over the next 5 to 10 years, we're committed to building a world-class team of tax professionals, rooted in the Kingdom and connected globally. We'll continue to invest in local talent, nurture future leaders through programs like Bidayah, and create an environment where ambition, innovation, and excellence thrive. We're not just building a practice, we're building a legacy.
- Outside of work, what are you most passionate about or
enjoy doing and what would you recommend to someone new in the city
to explore?
Craig McAree: Outside of work, I enjoy the lifestyle Riyadh offers, especially with the Kingdom's huge investment in tourism, entertainment, and sport – it's really transformed the city in recent years. I'm a keen golfer, so I make the most of the growing golf scene here, and I also like exploring Riyadh's food and cultural spots. I actually spent a lot of time at our home in the desert, which is slightly unusual for expats. I love the peace and space it gives me, and it makes weekend hikes and outdoor trips easier. For someone new, I'd recommend experiencing both sides of Riyadh: the heritage at Diriyah, the energy of Boulevard Riyadh City, and then heading into the desert or to the 'Edge of the World' to see something truly unique.
Originally published 6 January 2026
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.