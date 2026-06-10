Understanding Egypt’s VAT Amendments For 2026

Egypt’s VAT amendments introduced under the proposed amendments to the Value Added Tax Law No. 67 of 2016 seek to improve tax collection, support economic growth, and provide new incentives for businesses. The draft amendments reveal a relatively different approach in tax policy.

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Egypt’s VAT amendments introduced under the proposed amendments to the Value Added Tax Law No. 67 of 2016 seek to improve tax collection, support economic growth, and provide new incentives for businesses. The draft amendments reveal a relatively different approach in tax policy. Instead of merely imposing new burdens on taxpayers, the legislator has sought to combine facilitation and incentives on one hand with expanding the tax base and improving collection efficiency on the other. A careful reading of the draft law suggests that its primary objective is not to increase tax rates, but rather to redistribute the tax burden and direct incentives toward sectors that the state considers capable of supporting economic and industrial growth in the coming years.

A careful reading of the draft law reveals that its main philosophy does not focus on increasing tax rates, but rather on redistributing the tax burden and directing incentives toward sectors that the state considers capable of supporting economic and industrial growth in the coming years.

Supporting Industry and Local Production

One of the most notable aspects of the amendments is the clear focus on supporting industrial investment and local production. The legislator proposes extending the deferral period for VAT due on machinery and equipment necessary for industrial production from two years to a full four years. This is particularly important for capital-intensive industrial projects.

When an investor begins building a new factory, they initially bear substantial capital costs before generating any operational revenue. VAT due on machinery and equipment often represented a temporary financial burden affecting the project’s cash flow. After the amendment, the investor will have a longer period to operate the project and stabilize production before settling the VAT.

This extension also applies to medical devices used in industrial production, such as pharmaceutical manufacturing equipment, medical solutions, plasma, and prosthetics. This reflects a clear intention to localize medical industries and reduce dependence on imports. Granting local producers of machinery, equipment, and medical devices the right to deduct VAT enhances competitive fairness between domestic producers and importers, as imported goods sometimes benefited from tax advantages not available to local manufacturers.

A Strong Support Message for the Healthcare Sector

The healthcare sector is likely to be one of the biggest beneficiaries of this legislative package. Reducing the VAT on medical devices from 14% to 5% significantly lowers the cost of these devices for hospitals, medical centers, and manufacturers operating in the sector.

This measure is particularly important given the global increase in medical equipment and advanced therapeutic technology costs, where medical equipment expenses have become one of the largest challenges facing healthcare providers. Exempting dialysis machine parts and kidney filters from VAT also reflects a clear social dimension, as these devices are critical to treating thousands of patients daily.

This is expected to gradually impact the cost of healthcare services for citizens or at least help curb potential price increases due to rising import and operational costs.

Turning Egypt into a Regional Trade and Logistics Hub

Among the most strategically important amendments is the treatment of transit goods. The draft law stipulates that VAT should not be due on services provided for transit goods between Egyptian ports, just as the goods themselves are not subject to VAT. While this may seem technical at first glance, it has significant economic implications.

Countries competing to become regional trade hubs rely not only on geographic location but also on their ability to provide low-cost, fast logistics services. Removing the tax burden from transit-related services enhances the competitiveness of Egyptian ports relative to other regional ports and encourages global shipping companies to use Egypt as a main transit point for goods.

Accelerating VAT Refunds and Improving Cash Flow for Companies

A chronic problem for many companies is the accumulation of credit balances with the Tax Authority. Reducing the refund period from six months to four months is a positive step that improves cash flow for projects. More importantly, small businesses with annual revenues not exceeding 20 million EGP can receive their refund in just three months.

This aligns with the global trend of supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), considered the main driver of employment and economic growth.

Taxing Administrative Units

While most amendments focus on incentives, subjecting building and administrative unit rentals to VAT at the standard rate is one of the key measures to expand the tax base. The goal is to bring a wide sector of economic transactions into the formal tax system, ensuring greater tracking and control.

Although some may see this as an additional burden, the draft law mitigates its impact by allowing the taxpayer to deduct VAT if engaged in taxable activities, or to consider it a deductible expense for income tax purposes if the activity does not allow VAT deduction. Thus, the real economic burden may be much lower than it appears.

Energy, Support, and Restructuring Exemptions

One of the most sensitive items is the exclusion of natural gas from the list of exempt goods and services, subjecting it instead to a scheduled tax of 20 EGP per 1,000 cubic feet. This reflects a clear government approach to reconsider implicit subsidies and have consumers bear a larger part of the real energy cost.

This provision is likely to be highly debated among the business community, as it directly affects production costs in various industrial and service sectors.

Conclusion

The new amendments to the VAT law reveal a noticeable shift in Egyptian tax thinking. The government is not merely aiming to increase revenues but seeks to use tax policy as an economic tool to achieve broader objectives, including supporting industry, encouraging investment, localizing medical industries, improving the business environment, and enhancing Egypt’s position as a regional logistics hub.

However, the success of these amendments will not be measured solely by the legal texts, but by the ability of the tax administration to implement them efficiently, quickly, and transparently, and to convert announced facilitations into tangible benefits that investors and taxpayers feel in practice. Good legislation is only the beginning; the real economic impact is determined at the stage of implementation.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the main VAT amendments in Egypt for 2026?

The proposed VAT amendments in Egypt for 2026 include measures aimed at supporting industry, healthcare, logistics, and small businesses. Key changes include extending VAT deferral on industrial machinery, reducing VAT on certain medical devices, accelerating VAT refunds, and expanding the tax base through new treatment of certain rentals and energy items.

How do Egypt’s VAT amendments support industry?

Egypt’s VAT amendments support industry by extending the VAT deferral period on machinery and equipment used in industrial production from two years to four years. This gives investors more time to start operations, stabilize production, and manage cash flow before settling VAT obligations.

How will the VAT amendments affect healthcare in Egypt?

The VAT amendments may reduce costs in the healthcare sector by lowering VAT on certain medical devices from 14% to 5% and exempting dialysis machine parts and kidney filters. These measures are intended to support hospitals, medical centers, and local medical manufacturing.

What changes are proposed for VAT refunds in Egypt?

The proposed amendments reduce the general VAT refund period from six months to four months. Small businesses with annual revenues not exceeding EGP 20 million may receive VAT refunds within three months, which can improve liquidity and support business cash flow.

Will administrative unit rentals be subject to VAT?

Yes. The proposed amendments subject building and administrative unit rentals to VAT at the standard rate. However, businesses engaged in taxable activities may be able to deduct the VAT paid, while others may treat it as a deductible expense for income tax purposes.

Why are Egypt’s VAT amendments important for businesses?

Egypt’s VAT amendments are important for businesses because they combine tax incentives with wider tax base expansion. They aim to support local production, encourage investment, improve cash flow, strengthen healthcare and logistics sectors, and enhance tax collection efficiency.

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