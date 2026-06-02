Transfer Pricing Deadlines In Egypt 2026

Transfer pricing has become one of the key areas of tax audits in Egypt as the Egyptian Tax Authority (“ETA”) continues aligning the Egyptian tax framework with OECD standards and international tax transparency requirements.

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Transfer pricing has become one of the key areas of tax audits in Egypt as the Egyptian Tax Authority (“ETA”) continues aligning the Egyptian tax framework with OECD standards and international tax transparency requirements. In recent years, the ETA has intensified its examination of related-party transactions, particularly within multinational groups, making transfer pricing compliance an essential component of corporate tax risk management.

The Egyptian transfer pricing regime is governed by Article 30 of the Egyptian Income Tax Law No. 91 of 2005, the Executive Regulations, the Egyptian Transfer Pricing Guidelines (“ETPG”), as well as the relevant ministerial decrees and administrative instructions. Under these rules, companies engaging in related-party transactions are required to maintain contemporaneous documentation demonstrating that such transactions comply with the arm’s length principle, whether for domestic or cross-border transactions.

Pursuant to Minister of Finance Decision No. 534 of 2025, transfer pricing documentation obligations apply where the aggregate value of related-party transactions exceeds EGP 30 million during the relevant fiscal year under audit.

Transfer Pricing Documentation Requirements

Egypt adopts the internationally recognized three-tier documentation model introduced under BEPS Action 13. Accordingly, qualifying taxpayers may be required to prepare and submit a Local File, a Master File, and a Country-by-Country Report (“CbCR”), in addition to a CbCR Notification in certain cases.

The Local File includes detailed information regarding the Egyptian entity’s related-party transactions, transfer pricing methodologies, benchmarking studies, economic analyses, and supporting financial data. The Master File provides an overview of the multinational group’s operations, organizational structure, financing arrangements, intangible assets, and group-wide transfer pricing policies. The Country-by-Country Report contains jurisdiction-by-jurisdiction information regarding revenues, profits, taxes paid, employees, and operational indicators across the group.

As transfer pricing has become a central focus area during tax audits, the quality, consistency, and timely submission of these reports have become increasingly important in reducing tax risks and managing potential audit exposure.

Key Filing Deadlines

For taxpayers with a fiscal year ending on 31 December 2025, the annual corporate income tax return must be filed no later than 30 April 2026. This deadline is particularly important because it serves as the basis for calculating the deadlines applicable to transfer pricing documentation submissions.

Under the Egyptian Transfer Pricing Guidelines, the Local File must be submitted within two months following the statutory deadline for filing the corporate income tax return. Accordingly, the Local File deadline for taxpayers with a 31 December 2025 year-end will be 30 June 2026.

The Master File deadline is generally linked to the filing obligations applicable in the jurisdiction of the Ultimate Parent Entity (“UPE”). However, where no formal filing deadline exists in the parent jurisdiction, the Egyptian entity is required to submit the Master File by the same deadline applicable to the Local File, which would generally be 30 June 2026.

The Country-by-Country Report must be submitted within twelve months following the end of the reporting fiscal year. Therefore, for reporting periods ending on 31 December 2025, the CbCR filing deadline will be 31 December 2026. In addition, certain Egyptian constituent entities are required to submit a separate CbCR Notification by 31 December 2025 identifying the reporting entity and the jurisdiction where the report will be filed.

Transfer Pricing Audits and Statute of Limitations

Transfer pricing audits have become increasingly common in Egypt, particularly for multinational groups, companies engaged in recurring cross-border transactions, and businesses operating in sectors perceived as high risk from a transfer pricing perspective.

Following the submission of tax returns and transfer pricing documentation, the ETA may initiate a detailed audit of related-party transactions, profitability levels, pricing methodologies, and benchmarking studies. During the audit process, the ETA may request intercompany agreements, financial records, economic analyses, and supporting operational documentation.

Under the Unified Tax Procedures Law No. 206 of 2020, the ETA generally retains the right to assess or reassess taxes within five years from the statutory filing deadline of the relevant tax return. However, this period may extend to six years in cases involving non-filing, material inaccuracies, or suspected tax evasion.

Failure to provide sufficient transfer pricing documentation or respond to ETA requests within the required timeframe may weaken the taxpayer’s position and increase the likelihood of estimated tax adjustments.

Penalties and Tax Dispute Procedures

Failure to comply with transfer pricing obligations may expose taxpayers to significant financial penalties and increased audit risks. Violations may include failure to disclose related-party transactions, delayed submission of transfer pricing documentation, failure to submit the CbCR or related notification, or submission of inaccurate or incomplete information.

In addition to financial penalties, companies may face transfer pricing adjustments, denial of deductions, increased taxable profits, and potential double taxation exposure.

Following the completion of the audit, the ETA may issue an official assessment outlining the proposed tax adjustments and the basis for such adjustments. Taxpayers have the right to object to these assessments within thirty days from the date of notification. During this stage, technical discussions may take place with the ETA in an attempt to resolve the dispute before escalation.

Where no settlement is reached, the dispute may be referred to the competent Tax Appeal Committee, which examines the technical and legal aspects of the dispute and may uphold, amend, or cancel the proposed adjustments. Both the taxpayer and the ETA may further challenge the committee’s decision before the competent courts within sixty days from the date of notification of the decision.

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