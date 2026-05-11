Corporate Tax In Egypt In 2026

Corporate tax in Egypt is an essential element in the financial planning and regulatory compliance of local and international institutions. Egypt’s tax system is governed by the Income Tax Law No. 91 of 2005 and its amendments, and by 2026, the tax system has been characterized by stability in key tax rates, with continued structural reforms and the digital transformation of the tax system., the practical application has seen a remarkable development as a result of enhanced control and compliance. Among these developments, documentation and audit procedures have improved in line with technological developments, resulting in increased accuracy and governance of the tax system.

Taxable income is determined based on accounting profits extracted from the income statement prepared in accordance with Egyptian accounting standards after making the necessary tax adjustments thereto.

In 2026, the Egyptian Tax Authority (ETA) will become fully dependent on the e-invoice system and digital audits, making accurate documentation essential to accept expenses and ensure the correctness of financial statements. This digital transformation has helped improve the level of transparency and auditing, and is now considered an integral part of ensuring tax compliance and achieving financial and tax goals for institutions, so it is necessary to shed light on the types of income taxes faced by companies as follows:

Tax on Corporate Profits

According to the provisions of the Income Tax Law, a tax is imposed on the total net profits of legal persons of any kind at a rate of 22.5%, and with an exception to this price, the profits of the Suez Canal Authority, the Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation and the Central Bank are taxed at a rate of 40%, and the profits of oil and gas exploration and production companies are taxed at a rate of 40.55%.

Capital Gains Tax

Capital gains are defined as the difference between the cost of acquisition and the selling value of securities or shares, for companies residing in Egypt, a 10% tax is levied on dividends listed on the Egyptian Stock Exchange, while profits from unlisted or foreign shares are subject to the basic corporate tax rate of 22.5%.

Non-resident companies are exempt from tax, while unrestricted shares are taxed at 22.5%.

Although these rates are stable, there are future government directions to study the amendment of the mechanisms for imposing taxes on the capital market.

Addressing Capital Losses

Capital losses can be carried forward against profits made during the same tax year, provided they are of the same asset class.

Unused losses can also be carried forward for up to three years, helping companies to reduce the impact of market volatility and improve their tax management across different financial periods.

Dividends Tax

Dividends are subject to a withholding tax that varies according to the type of company distributed, the percentage is 5% in the case of listed companies, and 10% in the case of unlisted companies, however, distributions may be partially or fully exempted under the partial exemption system when the ownership conditions and retention period are met depending on the type of investments, 90% of the dividends received by the parent company or holding company from its subsidiaries residing in Egypt may be exempted There are also total exemptions for some investments represented in the dividends of specific investment funds.

Other Types of Income

Interest, rent, and royalty income is treated as taxable income and is subject to a rate of 22.5% and is required to be documented and directly related to the revenue realization, while foreign income is taxable if the company is a resident in Egypt according to the actual management center, with the possibility of deducting foreign taxes to avoid double taxation, without allowing tax deferral.

Digital Transformation and Tax Compliance in 2026

The tax system in Egypt has witnessed a significant development with the full implementation of the e-invoice system and digital receipts, which has led to enhanced transparency and increased the efficiency of tax control, and companies have become obliged to keep accurate records, especially in the areas of transfer pricing and cross-border transactions, and non-compliance with digital requirements may lead to rejection of expenses and increase the actual tax burden.

Egypt’s Key Corporate Tax Rates in 2026

Item Tax Rate/Treatment Practical Notes for Businesses Corporate Tax (CIT) 22.5% Base Rate on Corporate Earnings Capital Gains – Restricted Shares (Expatriates) 10% Applicable to stocks on the Egyptian Stock Exchange Capital Gains – Unrestricted Securities 22.5% Subject to the corporate tax rate Capital Gains – Non-Residents (Restricted) Exempt Incentive to attract foreign investors Dividend Tax – Listed Companies 5% Discounted Market Support Rate Dividend Tax – Unrestricted 10% Standard Rate Exemption of dividends for the holding company Up to 90% Off As per the terms of ownership and retention period Carry over capital losses (Securities) 3 Years To minimize the impact of earnings fluctuations Interest, Rents & Royalties 22.5% Within taxable income Dividends Exempt Encouraging reinvestment Foreign Income 22.5% With foreign tax deduction E-Invoice Mandatory A prerequisite for accepting expenses

Corporate Tax Regulatory Overview

Conclusion

Egypt’s corporate tax system in 2026 is characterized by stability in basic tax rates, along with a remarkable development in enforcement and compliance mechanisms, and this trend reflects a combination of regulatory reforms, investment incentives, and digital transformation, which enhances the transparency and investment attractiveness of the tax system, thus the focus is no longer limited to tax rates only, but compliance and tax efficiency have become two key elements in conducting business in Egypt.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the corporate tax rate in Egypt in 2026?

The corporate tax rate in Egypt in 2026 is set at 22.5% on the total net profits of legal persons, with exceptions for certain entities like the Suez Canal Authority and oil companies, which are taxed at 40% and 40.55%, respectively.

How is capital gains tax treated for companies in Egypt in 2026?

In Egypt, capital gains from shares listed on the Egyptian Stock Exchange are taxed at a 10% rate, while gains from unlisted or foreign shares are taxed at the standard corporate rate of 22.5%.

What is the dividend tax rate for Egyptian companies in 2026?

In Egypt, the dividend tax rate is 5% for listed companies and 10% for unlisted companies. However, some dividends may be partially or fully exempt based on specific investment conditions.

Can capital losses be carried forward in Egypt’s tax system?

Yes, capital losses in Egypt can be carried forward against profits of the same asset class within the same tax year. Unused losses can also be carried forward for up to three years.

How does the e-invoice system affect tax compliance in Egypt in 2026?

The e-invoice system in Egypt, fully implemented by 2026, has enhanced tax transparency and compliance. Companies are now required to maintain accurate digital records, especially for cross-border transactions, to avoid tax rejections.

What types of income are taxed at 22.5% in Egypt in 2026?

In Egypt, interest, rent, and royalty income are taxed at a rate of 22.5%, along with foreign income for resident companies.