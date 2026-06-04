On The Ground In The UAE: Building The Future Of International Collaboration

Greetings from the UAE! We are taking part in a series of inspiring and productive meetings whilst proudly representing Berkley Ltd.

The UAE continues to be a global hub for business, innovation, and international structuring, and it has been a pleasure to engage with professionals, partners, and advisors who share the same forward-looking mindset. These meetings are not only about building new relationships, but also about strengthening existing ones, exchanging insights, and exploring new opportunities for cross-border collaboration.

At CYAUSE, our mission is to support clients with high-quality advisory, tax, and corporate services, and being present in the region allows us to better understand the evolving needs of international businesses, entrepreneurs, and family offices.

We look forward to turning these conversations into long-term partnerships and exciting new projects.

Learn more about us: https://www.berkley.ae/