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4 June 2026

On The Ground In The UAE: Building The Future Of International Collaboration

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CYAUSE Audit Services Ltd

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CYAUSE Audit Services is an Audit & Assurance firm with offices in Cyprus and the UAE, regulated by the UK ICAEW, International ACCA, Cyprus ICPAC and UAE ADGM. Our firm has extensive knowledge and experience in relocation consultation, international tax planning solutions and licensing of investment firms, funds and insurance agents / brokers. Our routine day to day services include accounting, audit, tax and advisory services to international businesses interested in relocating or establishing presence to Cyprus. Our memberships with international networks ensure seamless collaboration with overseas experts and access to fast and accurate information on overseas tax and corporate legislations. Our partnerships: BKR International (a USA accounting association ranked number 10 in the world) ; ACCACE Circle (European Network) ; 3E Accounting International (Hong Kong Network)
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Greetings from the UAE! We are taking part in a series of inspiring and productive meetings whilst proudly representing Berkley Ltd.
United Arab Emirates Tax
Kyriakos Tramountanellis
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Greetings from the UAE! We are taking part in a series of inspiring and productive meetings whilst proudly representing Berkley Ltd.

The UAE continues to be a global hub for business, innovation, and international structuring, and it has been a pleasure to engage with professionals, partners, and advisors who share the same forward-looking mindset. These meetings are not only about building new relationships, but also about strengthening existing ones, exchanging insights, and exploring new opportunities for cross-border collaboration.

At CYAUSE, our mission is to support clients with high-quality advisory, tax, and corporate services, and being present in the region allows us to better understand the evolving needs of international businesses, entrepreneurs, and family offices.

We look forward to turning these conversations into long-term partnerships and exciting new projects.

Learn more about us: https://www.berkley.ae/ 

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Kyriakos Tramountanellis
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