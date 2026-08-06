Tax Residency Certificate In The United Arab Emirates: Procedures For Obtaining It And Its Importance In Benefiting From Double Tax Avoidance Agreements

With the expansion of international business activities and investments, determining tax residency has become an important matter for individuals and companies that have transactions or sources of income in more than one country.

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Introduction

With the expansion of international business activities and investments, determining tax residency has become an important matter for individuals and companies that have transactions or sources of income in more than one country. The United Arab Emirates provides a clear framework for proving tax residency through the issuance of a Tax Residency Certificate (TRC), which is an official document that helps applicants benefit from international agreements for the avoidance of double taxation.

This certificate is used to prove that an individual or company is considered a tax resident in the UAE during a specific period, allowing them to claim tax benefits granted under agreements signed between the UAE and other countries.

First: Concept of the Tax Residency Certificate

A Tax Residency Certificate is an official document issued by the competent tax authority in the UAE, confirming that the applicant meets the tax residency requirements in the country.

This certificate does not simply mean having a residence visa or living in the UAE; rather, it is related to the concept of tax residency, which is determined based on factors such as:

The period of stay in the country.

The individual’s habitual place of residence.

The center of personal and economic interests.

The nature of the business activity or source of income.

The Tax Residency Certificate differs from a regular residence certificate, as its purpose is related to international tax matters rather than only proving a place of residence.

Second: Importance of the Tax Residency Certificate

The Tax Residency Certificate is important for several reasons:

1. Avoiding Double Taxation

An individual or company may receive income from a foreign country, and that country may impose tax on such income, while another country may also impose tax on the same income. Double Tax Avoidance Agreements help determine the country entitled to impose tax or reduce the tax burden.

2. Benefiting from International Tax Agreements

The certificate allows applicants to request benefits provided under tax agreements, such as:

Reducing tax rates on certain types of income.

Exemption from certain taxes.

Regulating the method of calculating tax obligations.

3. Proving Tax Status Before Foreign Authorities

Some entities outside the UAE may request this certificate, including:

Foreign tax authorities.

International banks.

Investment institutions.

Companies dealing with foreign parties.

Third: Individuals and Entities Eligible to Apply for the Certificate

The Tax Residency Certificate can be issued to various categories, including:

1. Individuals

Such as:

Employees residing in the UAE.

Investors.

Business owners.

Individuals receiving foreign income or holding investments abroad.

2. Companies

Such as:

Companies registered in the UAE.

Businesses operating within the UAE.

Entities requiring proof of their tax status for international transactions.

Fourth: Requirements for Individuals to Obtain the Tax Residency Certificate

Requirements vary depending on the applicant’s circumstances, but generally include:

Holding a valid UAE residence visa.

Providing proof of actual residence in the UAE.

Providing documents proving the individual’s connection to the UAE.

Meeting the requirements of the tax authority.

The assessment may consider factors such as:

The number of days spent in the UAE.

Permanent place of residence.

Place of employment or source of income.

Personal and economic ties to the UAE.

Fifth: Required Documents for Individuals

Documents usually include:

Passport copy.

Emirates ID copy.

UAE residence visa copy.

Proof of residential address.

Tenancy contract or property ownership documents.

Bank statement.

Salary certificate or proof of income source when required.

Entry and exit report if proof of physical presence is needed.

Sixth: Required Documents for Companies

For companies, the required documents may include:

Trade license.

Company registration certificate.

Memorandum of Association.

Company details.

Documents proving business activity in the UAE.

Financial statements or company records when required.

Seventh: Steps to Apply for a Tax Residency Certificate

The application process is generally completed electronically through the approved system and includes:

Creating an online account or logging in. Selecting the Tax Residency Certificate issuance service. Choosing the applicant type (individual or company). Completing the required information. Uploading supporting documents. Paying the required fees. Submitting the application for review. Tracking the application status until the certificate is issued.

Once approved, the certificate is issued electronically and can be submitted to the required authorities.

Eighth: Relationship Between the Tax Residency Certificate and Double Tax Avoidance Agreements

The UAE has entered into numerous international agreements with different countries to regulate taxation of income and prevent the same income from being taxed twice.

The Tax Residency Certificate serves as official evidence that an individual or company is a UAE tax resident, allowing them to request the application of the relevant provisions of the tax treaty between the UAE and another country.

For example, if a UAE resident receives income from another country, they may be required to provide a Tax Residency Certificate to the foreign authority in order to benefit from the tax treatment provided under the agreement.

Ninth: Difference Between Residence and Tax Residency Certificate

UAE Residence Visa:

Allows an individual to live and work in the UAE.

Issued by the relevant immigration authorities.

Tax Residency Certificate:

Confirms the tax status of an individual or company.

Used for international tax purposes.

Holding a UAE residence visa does not automatically mean that a person qualifies for a Tax Residency Certificate; the required conditions must still be met.

Tenth: Importance of the Certificate for Companies and Investors

For companies and investors, the Tax Residency Certificate helps with:

Facilitating international transactions.

Increasing confidence with foreign partners.

Organizing tax obligations.

Benefiting from international agreements.

Reducing the risk of double taxation.

Conclusion

The Tax Residency Certificate in the United Arab Emirates is an important tool within the international economic environment, as it provides official proof of tax residency and helps individuals and companies benefit from Double Tax Avoidance Agreements. With the increase in cross-border transactions, this certificate has become an essential element for managing tax obligations and achieving efficiency in the management of international income and investments.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.