ARTICLE
28 September 2026

UAE VAT – FTA Clarifies The Requirements For The Verification Of The Validity And Integrity Of Supplies Of Goods Or Services

A
ATOZ

Contributor

ATOZ logo
Explore Firm Details
The UAE Federal Tax Authority has introduced new supplier verification and supply validation requirements that fundamentally alter VAT compliance obligations. Taxable persons must now implement comprehensive due diligence processes to confirm the authenticity of suppliers and transactions before claiming VAT refunds. This regulatory shift places unprecedented responsibility on businesses to actively validate the legitimacy of their supply chain transactions.
United Arab Emirates Tax
Olivier Remacle and Laurent Grençon

On 20 August 2026, the Federal Tax Authority published Decision No. 13 of 2026, issued on 22 July 2026 and effective from 1 October 2026, which introduces mandatory measures, procedures, and conditions that Taxable Persons  must follow for the verification of the validity and integrity of supplies of goods or services they receive before deduction of Input Tax. The Decision aims to enhance transparency, reduce fraud, and ensure compliance with VAT regulations.

Under the Decision, Taxable Persons are now required to implement robust verification processes to confirm the identity and authenticity of their suppliers and supplies, thereby safeguarding the integrity of the VAT system. It shifts the burden of due diligence onto the recipient of a supply, requiring them to actively confirm that a transaction is genuine before claiming VAT refund on it.

In this Alert, our Middle East Managing Partner, Olivier Remacle, and our Indirect Tax Of Counsel, Laurent Grençon, summarise the supplier verification and the supply validation obligations, as well as the documentation and record-keeping obligations provided by the Decision.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Olivier Remacle
Olivier Remacle
Photo of Laurent Grençon
Laurent Grençon
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More