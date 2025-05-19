Innovation And Emerging Technology Talks – Episode 7 (Video)

Episode 7: National labs and the future of tech innovation

Guest: Dr. Mariam Nouh, Vice President for Economies of the Future at King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST)

How do national labs shape the future of technology? In this episode, Dr. Mariam Nouh shares how Saudi Arabia's national labs are pioneering research in AI, robotics, quantum computing, and space exploration. We explore the role of applied R&D in driving sustainability, economic diversification, and technological breakthroughs that impact industries and everyday life.

Key takeaways

How Saudi Arabia's national labs are driving breakthroughs in AI, robotics, quantum computing, and space research.

How does applied R&D contribute to sustainability and economic diversification? Real-world examples of science fueling national progress.

What are the most exciting innovations emerging from Saudi Arabia's national labs? A look at cutting-edge tech shaping the future.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.