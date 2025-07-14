ARTICLE
14 July 2025

Marina El Hachem On Dubai Eye: Legal Risks Of AI In The Workplace (Video)

BA
BSA Law

Contributor

BSA Law logo
BSA is a full-service law firm headquartered in Dubai, UAE, with 9 offices across the region. We are deeply rooted in the region, offering a competitive advantage to clients seeking advice that works in the real world and is truly in tune with the market. We have rights of audience in every country where we have an office, means that we can litigate all the way from the boardroom to the courtroom.
Explore Firm Details
Marina El Hachem on Dubai Eye: Legal Risks of AI in the Workplace.
United Arab Emirates Technology
Marina El Hachem
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Marina El Hachem
Marina El Hachem
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More