Cyber Fraud And The Deterrent Measures Against It In The United Arab Emirates

Introduction

The United Arab Emirates has witnessed rapid development in its digital infrastructure and smart transformation, with technology becoming an integral part of both individual and institutional life. However, this technological advancement has given rise to new and complex challenges, foremost among them cybercrimes, which now pose a real threat to national and societal security. At the top of these crimes is electronic fraud, which has become one of the most widespread and sophisticated digital offenses.

Definition and Forms of Electronic Fraud

Electronic fraud refers to the use of technological and informational means to illegally exploit victims and steal their personal and financial data. This crime takes various forms, such as phishing emails that deceive users into providing sensitive information, the use of malicious software to extract data, ransomware attacks that encrypt victims' data in exchange for payment, and many other evolving tactics that keep pace with technological progress.

For instance, a user may receive an email that appears to be from their bank, asking them to update or confirm their information via a fake link. Once clicked, their banking information is stolen. Alternatively, their device may be infected with ransomware, preventing access to files until a ransom is paid.

The Importance of Combating Electronic Fraud in the UAE

Given the UAE's significant reliance on technology, it has been essential to establish a robust and comprehensive legal framework to protect individuals and institutions. The importance of combating electronic fraud lies in several key areas:

Protection of Personal and Financial Data: Digital data is considered a vital asset. Breaches can lead to financial loss and reputational harm. A notable example is the Yahoo data breach between 2013 and 2016, which compromised the information of approximately 3 billion users, enabling attackers to access various online accounts and services. Enhancing the Digital Economy: As the UAE increasingly relies on e-commerce and digital services, maintaining trust in the digital environment is crucial for encouraging investment and expanding online transactions. Supporting National Security: Cybercrimes often target critical infrastructure, such as telecommunications systems and government services, requiring comprehensive legal and security oversight to safeguard these assets. Reducing Social Harm: Electronic fraud can damage the social fabric by harming reputations and spreading misinformation about individuals and institutions.

Legal Framework for Combating Electronic Fraud in the UAE

The UAE has enacted specific legislation to regulate and combat cybercrimes, notably:

Federal Decree-Law No. (34) of 2021 on Combating Rumors and Cybercrimes

This law outlines several critical provisions that reflect the UAE's strong legal response to cyber threats, including:

Article 69 extends the law's application to crimes committed outside the UAE if they have a direct impact on national security or the state's interests, involve an information system belonging to the state, were planned within the state, or if the perpetrator is present within the UAE and has not been extradited.

A relevant case involved From one of the countries gangs of three individuals residing in Ajman who committed electronic fraud in the United States. Thanks to enhanced cooperation between the UAE and the US, and joint efforts from Dubai, Ajman, and Sharjah police, the suspects were arrested—demonstrating the UAE's firm commitment to cyber security, even when offenses occur beyond its borders.

Article 67 allows reconciliation in certain cybercrime cases, which may lead to the early termination of criminal proceedings and promote amicable dispute resolution. Article 66 grants the Public Prosecutor broad authority to address threats to national cyber security, including the power to order the blocking of harmful websites. It also enables placing suspects under monitoring or supervision when necessary.

This balance between reconciliation mechanisms and prosecutorial powers ensures an effective and flexible response to cybercrime.

Article 65 affirms the legal validity of electronic evidence, equating it with physical evidence in criminal proceedings. This recognition establishes digital proof as a cornerstone in prosecuting cybercrimes. Article 63 guarantees the rights of victims and defendants to file grievances and appeal decisions issued by competent authorities, ensuring procedural fairness and legal safeguards. Article 77 empowers courts to issue orders aimed at rectifying illegal digital content, halting its distribution, or blocking access—particularly where national security is at risk. Article 61 authorizes courts to exempt defendants from penalties in specific circumstances, especially where they cooperate with authorities or provide information that assists in crime detection. This incentivizes cooperation and enhances investigative efficiency. Article 66 also identifies aggravating circumstances that may lead to harsher penalties, such as committing the crime in the course of employment or on behalf of a foreign entity. This approach not only intensifies punishment but also strengthens legal deterrence for crimes that endanger state sovereignty.

Preventive Measures Against Electronic Fraud

To protect users, the following preventive steps are recommended:

Regularly update devices and software.

Use strong, unique passwords for each account.

Secure home Wi-Fi networks.

Be cautious of suspicious emails and unknown links.

Keep personal information confidential.

Activate two-factor authentication (2FA), which adds a layer of protection by sending a temporary verification code, reducing the risk of account breaches—even if the password is compromised.

Legal Steps for Victims of Electronic Fraud

If an individual falls victim to fraud, they should immediately:

Contact their financial institution to suspend any transactions.

Report the incident to the police or the Cybercrime Division.

Change all relevant passwords.

File a legal complaint to ensure proper investigation and potential recovery of rights.

Reporting Mechanisms in the UAE

The UAE provides accessible and multiple channels for reporting cybercrimes, including:

Visiting local police stations.

Using official online platforms such as the Ministry of Interior's cybercrime portal, Dubai Police, and Abu Dhabi Police services.

Contacting the emergency hotline 999.

Conclusion

The United Arab Emirates reaffirms its unwavering commitment to combating cybercrime through an advanced legal framework and a comprehensive national strategy aimed at establishing a secure and resilient digital environment. Through continuous legislative updates and strengthened collaboration between government agencies, the private sector, and the public, the UAE continues to fortify its digital defences and effectively counter electronic threats. This synergy is not only a mechanism for accountability but also a foundational pillar for building a sustainable digital ecosystem that fosters trust and protects national achievements in an era of accelerating technological advancement.

