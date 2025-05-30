The digital landscape continues to evolve at pace – unleashing significant challenges and a sense of urgency amid the need for robust cybersecurity measures. Ubiquitous digital connections and fast-emerging technologies such as AI appear to be redefining almost every facet of our professional and personal lives, making cybersecurity not just a business concern but a universal issue that affects all aspects of society. The KPMG 2024 Global CEO Outlook reveals that CEOs view cybersecurity as the top threat to businesses over the last decade.

The sixth global installment of KPMG's annual Cybersecurity Considerations report examines current and emerging obstacles that organizations are facing across various industries – and eight key cybersecurity considerations they should focus on as the rapid pace of change accelerates in today's dynamic environment.The KPMG annual Cybersecurity considerations report identifies eight key considerations that CISOs should prioritize in 2024 to help mitigate risk, drive business growth and build resilience.

Explore the eight key cyber considerations and uncover the key actions organizations can take as they seek to accelerate recovery times, reduce the impact of incidents on employees, customers, and partners and aim to ensure their security plans enable — rather than expose — the business.

Cybersecurity considerations 2025

Modern, robust cybersecurity has become a key requirement for success as threats and costly attacks proliferate. Today's CISOs should embrace modern digital capabilities that can help them navigate emerging complexities and maintain a resilient future.

Explore the eight key cybersecurity considerations for 2025

The ever-evolving role of the CISO What CISOs and their teams focus on, and how they interact with the rest of the organization is fluid, as the cybersecurity function becomes more broadly embedded within and better understood across the organization. The power of the people As organizations continue to transform their business models in the face of new digital disruptions, many are experiencing real challenges around workload, which is exacerbating the long-discussed cyber skills gap. AI and automation can help, but there is an underlying risk of talent attrition as many teams struggle to cope. Embed trust as AI proliferates AI is here to stay and has a place in virtually every organizational function, but there are a number of key cyber and privacy challenges that have the potential to affect the adoption and deployment of AI. Harness AI for cyber: Racing ahead vs racing safely Many factors appear to be contributing to the buzz around AI adoption, from a lack of training to the fear of missing out and possibly falling behind. A key challenge is weighing the potential benefits of integrating AI into cyber and privacy functions against the potential risks. Platform consolidation: Embrace the potential but recognize the risks Increasingly, many global organizations are looking to reduce the complexity and cost of their technology. Organizations that choose to do so by consolidating tools and services on to a single, or a limited number of platforms should seek to identify and navigate the inherent risks. The digital identity imperative Although there are several initiatives around digital identity sprouting up worldwide, interoperability between systems and enhanced authentication due to the emergence of deepfakes remain challenging, whether because of regulations, risk appetite, and/or public opinion regarding the processing of personal and biometric data. Smart security for smart ecosystems The rise of smart devices and products worldwide is challenging and changing traditional views and approaches toward security, prompting many regulators to introduce new regimes to ensure these products meet basic security requirements. Resilience by design: Cybersecurity for businesses and society Organizations should find a way, from the CISO on down, to create a broad, holistic culture of resilient security throughout their enterprise and with the aim of ensuring all stakeholders are on the same page.

