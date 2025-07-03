Crypto Scams: What Are Your Legal Defense And Guide To Avoid Being Scammed (Video)

Crypto scams - What are your legal defense and guide to avoid being scammed?
A cryptocurrency can be understood as a digital currency that can be used to buy goods and services functioning on blockchain technology and online ledger record.
The most attractive benefits that crypto's offer is its decentralization, avoidance of banking fees, speedy transactions, and high level of confidentiality in comparison to the traditional transaction model. Blockchain technology has now progressed even further to add in smart contract functionalities that are proposed to be revolutionary at best.
Originally published 7 Dec 2021
