AI in energy is about more than just adopting new technologies

Scaling AI is about reimagining the enterprise and meeting the energy trilemma head on, embedding intelligence across the value chain to secure supply, decarbonise and control costs. Our findings provide guidance for navigating that future.

AI is helping to cut 21-day processes down to 18 minutes

The energy sector isn't just dabbling in AI — it's scaling it. From enhancing sustainability to slashing costs, KPMG's Intelligent Energy report reveals how energy leaders are embedding AI across the value chain. 76% of those surveyed plan to boost AI investments, and 60% of those surveyed are already seeing ROI >10%.

At-a-glance insights:

The industry is preparing for an AI future, with early successes

Experimentation is a critical investment area

Data-driven decision making tops the list of AI benefits

How you can realise value from an AI transformation journey

To address these challenges, KPMG introduces the three phases of AI value — a framework designed to guide energy companies through the AI adoption journey. This phased approach provides a structured roadmap, helping the energy industry prioritise investments, align initiatives with business goals, and position themselves effectively in the age of AI in energy. Click on each of the phases below to find out more.

Enable

The Enable phase establishes the foundations for AI adoption and focuses on creating awareness, experimentation and alignment to help ensure the organisation is prepared for broader AI integration. This includes developing an AI strategy, increasing AI literacy, learning from initial implementations and more.

Embed

The Embed phase integrates AI into end-to-end value streams and transforms ways of working across the enterprise. A senior leader, supported by a capable transformation office, oversees enterprise-wide change.

Evolve

The Evolve phase transforms enterprises so they can anticipate market disruptions, forming new business models and ecosystems to solve larger, industry-wide problems. Energy companies move beyond internal optimisation and become orchestrators of interconnected ecosystems, seamlessly integrating producers, grid operators, industrial consumers, governments and sustainability initiatives.

