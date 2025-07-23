Overview Of UAE Cryptocurrency Rules: Fees And Compliance (Video)

Discover the UAE's comprehensive regulatory framework for cryptocurrency activities, implemented by the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA). This video delves into key aspects of the regulations, including:
- Scope and application of the rules
- Security designation criteria for crypto assets
- Specific guidelines for various crypto-related activities
- Licensing requirements and fees
- Post-license obligations and compliance measures
Learn how the UAE balances investor protection with technological innovation in the rapidly evolving cryptocurrency space. Whether you're a crypto enthusiast, investor, or industry professional, this overview provides essential insights into the regulatory landscape shaping the future of digital assets in the UAE.
Originally published 7 Oct 2024
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.