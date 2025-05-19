Innovation And Emerging Technology Talks – Episode 6 (Video)

Episode 6: Building a greener future with tech

Guest: Mohammed AlKhalid, Founder and CEO of NetZero

How can technology drive climate action and sustainability? In this episode, Mohammed Al Khalid, winner of the KPMG Global Tech Innovator Competition 2022, shares his journey of building a climate-tech startup dedicated to carbon offsetting, ecosystem restoration, and AI-powered sustainability solutions. We explore how AI, data analytics, and green entrepreneurship are driving impact, from identifying optimal tree-planting sites to helping businesses track and reduce their carbon footprints.

Key takeaways

NetZero's impact on greening Saudi Arabia using technology for transparency and data-driven solutions.

The importance of AI and machine learning in identifying optimal water catchment locations.

Green entrepreneurship and the future of sustainability in Saudi Arabia – with collaboration between all stakeholders.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.