EU Emergency Response Update – Key Policy & Regulatory Developments No. 115

This update (No. 115 | 24 June 2024) covers key EU regulatory developments related to the evolving situation concerning EU emergency responses to, in particular, COVID-19, Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine, and cyber threats (Antitrust & State Aid; Trade/Export Controls; Medicines and Medical Devices; and Cybersecurity, Privacy & Data Protection).

Dimiter Arsov (Associate), Lucie Fournier (Associate), Guillermo Giralda Fustes (Associate), Cecelia Kye (Consultant), Justine Naessens (Associate), and Benedetta Brambati (Associate), in the Brussels Office contributed to this update.

Attachments

Jones Day EU Emergency Response Update No 115 June 2024.pdf

Originally published 24 June 2024

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.