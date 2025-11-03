COUNTRY UPDATE-Vietnam: Insurance

Member of IAIS? Yes, Vietnam became member of IAIS in 2007. Global regulators, bodies and legislation applicable to country The project "ComFrame" was set up by the Internationally Active Insurance Groups (IAIG, related to IAIS)...

Duane Morris LLP, a law firm with more than 900 attorneys in offices across the United States and internationally, is asked by a broad array of clients to provide innovative solutions to today's legal and business challenges.

Article Insights

This article from Duane Morris LLP is most popular: within Insurance topic(s)

in Asia Oliver Massmann’s articles from Duane Morris LLP are most popular: in Asia Duane Morris LLP are most popular: within Privacy, Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration and Transport topic(s)

Market overview

Member of IAIS? Yes, Vietnam became a member of IAIS in 2007.

Global regulators, bodies and legislation applicable to the country

The project “ComFrame” was set up by the Internationally Active Insurance Groups (IAIG, related to IAIS) to establish a regulatory framework with mandatory standards. It came into effect at the end of 2019. Vietnam, as a member of the IAIS, has to comply with its regulations.

As a member of the WTO and WHO, Vietnam must also comply with the regulations of these organisations with respect to insurance. In its bilateral/multilateral agreements such as Korea – Vietnam FTA, EU- Vietnam FTA, Hong Kong – ASEAN FTA, ASEAN- China FTA, ASEAN – Australia – New Zealand FTA, CPTPP and EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement, commitments on insurance are also binding on Vietnam.

In addition, Vietnam is a member of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), which issues guidelines and good practices of a non-binding nature for member countries.

Domestic

The Ministry of Finance is in charge of the state regulation of insurance business. In addition, on February 12, 2009, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) issued Decision No. 288/QD-BTC to establish the Insurance Supervisory Authority (ISA) under the MoF. The ISA was regulated to assist the Minister of the MOF to regulate insurance business nationwide; and directly govern and supervise insurance business activities and services related to insurance business in accordance with law. Currently, the role of the ISA is regulated under Decision 373/QD-BTC issued on February 26, 2025.

In June 2009, the Insurance Research and Training Centre (IRTC) under the ISA was established according to Decision No. 1379/QD-BTC. The IRTC is tasked with organising scientific studies and training on insurance and the insurance market. From November 4, 2020, the IRTC was reorganized to form the Vietnam Insurance Development Institute (VIDI) under Decision No. 1738/QD-BTC.

Laws and relevant court decisions/judgments

The following laws and regulations mainly govern the insurance business in Vietnam:

Law on Insurance Business No. 08/2022/QH15 issued by the National Assembly on June 16, 2020 (Law on Insurance Business); Decree No. 46/2023/ND-CP on guiding the implementation of the Law on Insurance Business issued by the government on July 1, 2023 (Decree 46); Decree No. 174/2024/ND-CP on administrative sanctions on insurance business issued by the government on December 30, 2024 (Decree 174); Circular No. 195/2014/TT-BTC on guiding the assessment and classification of insurance companies issued by the Ministry of Finance on December 17, 2014 (Circular 195) as amended by Circular 89/2020/TT-BTC dated November 11, 2020 (Circular 89); Decision No. 1826/QD-TTg of the Prime Minister on approving the Plan on “Restructuring the securities market and insurance companies” on December 28, 2012 (Decision 1826).

Key rules and requirements

Senior management responsibilities

Promulgation of legal instruments and implementing guidelines on insurance business; formulation of strategies, policies, master planning and specific plans for the development of the Vietnamese insurance market. Issuance and withdrawal of licences for the establishment and operation of insurers and insurance brokers, and of licences for the establishment of representative offices of foreign insurers and foreign insurance brokers in Vietnam. Promulgation, ratification and guiding the implementation of insurance regulations, provisions, scales of premiums and commissions. Supervision of insurance business activities via professional activities, financial status, enterprise management, risk management and compliance with the law on insurers and brokers; application of necessary measures to ensure that insurers satisfy the financial requirements and fulfil their undertakings to purchasers of insurance. Organisation of provision of information on the status of the insurance market and market forecasts. International cooperation in the area of insurance. Consent for overseas operations of insurers and insurance brokers. Administration of the operations of representative offices of foreign insurers and foreign insurance brokers in Vietnam. Organisation of the formation and training of a workforce of insurance management personnel and insurance professional experts. Inspection and checks of insurance business activities; resolution of complaints and denunciations, and dealing with breaches of the laws on insurance business.

Whistle-blowing rules

There are no such rules specifically for the insurance sector.

Foreign ownership limit in an existing shareholding insurance company

Foreign investors are entitled to own shares or contribute capital up to 100% of the charter capital of insurance enterprises and reinsurance enterprises.

Capital reserve requirements

Reserve funds

Insurers and insurance brokers must establish a compulsory fund to supplement their charter capital and ensure their solvency. Appropriations for the compulsory reserve fund shall be made annually at 5% of after-tax profits. The maximum amount of compulsory reserve fund is equivalent to 10% of the charter capital of the insurance enterprise or issued capital of the foreign branch.

In addition to this compulsory reserve fund, insurers and insurer brokers may establish other reserve funds from their after-tax profits of the fiscal year as determined in their charter. It is noted that after-tax profits may be shared among shareholders but only after 5% of such profits is contributed to the compulsory reserve fund as provided above.

Insurance reserves

Insurance reserve means an amount of money that an insurer must set aside to pay for its insurance liabilities determined in advance and arising from the insurance policies into which it has entered.

Insurance reserve must be established for each type of insurance product or insurance policy with respect to that part of liability retained by the insurer or foreign branch. The specific amount contributed for insurance reserves is first introduced in Circular 50/2017/TT-BTC.

Depending on the specific case, insurance enterprises will have different methods and formulas, and bases for setting up insurance reserves. There are 5 methods specified in Circular 67/2023/TT-BTC, the current Circular guiding the implementation of the Law on Insurance Business:

Methods, formulas, and bases for setting up unearned premium reserves for health insurance and life insurance with a term of up to 1 year, and non-life insurance. Methods, formulas, and bases for setting up claim reserves. Methods, formulas, and bases for setting up mathematical reserves for health insurance with a term of more than 1 year and certain life insurance operations. Methods, formulas, and bases for setting up profit-sharing reserves for participating life insurance products. Methods, formulas, and bases for setting up balance guarantee reserves for health insurance and life insurance.

Security deposit

Insurers must pay a security deposit into a commercial bank operating in Vietnam in an amount of 2% of the minimum requirements of charter capital or allocated capital as specified for each type of insurance company (for example, a health insurance company must pay a security deposit of VND15 billion or $630,000 equivalent) at the time of establishment of an insurance company, reinsurance company or foreign branch in Vietnam. An insurance enterprise or foreign branch may only use its security deposit to meet undertakings to purchasers of insurance when its solvency is inadequate and upon written approval of the MoF. The whole amount of their security deposit can only be withdrawn upon termination of their operation.

Product-specific legislation

Relevant advisory documentation or other requirements, including tax

Life

Minimum requirements of charter capital

For life insurance business (excluding unit-linked insurance and retirement insurance) and health care insurance business: VND750 billion. Life insurance business and unit-linked insurance business or retirement insurance business: VND1,000 billion. Life insurance business, unit-linked insurance business and retirement insurance business: VND1,300 billion.

Qualifications of the appointed actuary

Having the right to manage an enterprise in accordance with the Law on Enterprises. Not being subject to an administrative penalty for a breach in the insurance business sector, not having been disciplined in the form of dismissal for a breach of internal rules for three consecutive years before the time of appointment; not having been prosecuted by a competent authority as prescribed by law at the time of being elected or appointed. Having undergone training as an appointed actuary, and have at least 10 years of work experience as an appointed actuary in the life insurance or health insurance sector and have at least five years' work experience from the time of becoming a fellow of one of the Associations of Actuaries which are widely recognised internationally such as the Institute of Actuaries of England; the Society of Actuaries of the USA; the Institute of Actuaries of Australia; the Canadian Institute of Actuaries; or be a member of another Association of Actuaries which is an official member of the International Associations of Actuaries; or have at least five years' work experience as an appointed actuary in the life insurance or health insurance sector from the time of becoming a fellow of one of the above associations. In the case of an appointed actuary approved by the MoF before the effective date of Decree 46, the above-mentioned qualification in this paragraph will not be applicable. Not having committed any breach of the professional ethics of actuaries. Being an employee of the life insurer or health insurer. Being a resident in Vietnam during the term of office.

Permitted scope of business

Insurance business, reinsurance business, reinsurance transfer. Managing funds and investing capital from insurance business activities. Providing auxiliary insurance services.

Insurance enterprises and branches of foreign non-life insurance enterprises are only allowed to conduct one type of insurance business, except for the following cases:

Life insurance enterprises conducting health insurance business; Non-life insurance enterprises and branches of foreign non-life insurance enterprises conducting health insurance products with a term of up to 1 year and insurance products for death risks with a term of up to 1 year; Health insurance enterprises conducting insurance products for death risks with a term of up to 1 year.

Insurance reserve

Insurance reserve for life insurance companies includes: actuarial reserve, unearned premium reserve, compensation reserve, profit distribution reserve, committed interest rate reserve and balance reserve.

Investment activities

Insurance enterprises, reinsurance enterprises and foreign branches in Vietnam are not allowed to implement the following investment activities:

Investment in real estate business, except in the following cases: acquiring stocks of real estate businesses listed on the securities market, fund certificates of public funds; purchasing, investing in or owning real property used as business offices, locations or treasure vaults for direct uses for their insurance business; leasing out unoccupied business establishments under their control or management; seizing real property by managing or disposing of mortgage bonds, or recovering loans secured by real property within three years from the lien date. Investment in precious metals, jewels. Investment in intangible fixed assets, except those used for commercial and business purposes. Investment in derivatives or derivative contracts, except those listed as provisions for risks arising from insurance, reinsurance policies and portfolios of stocks that insurance companies, reinsurance companies or foreign branches in Vietnam are holding.

Outbound investment

Insurance enterprises and reinsurance enterprises are allowed to make an outbound investment with regards to the owner's equity in excess of the required charter capital and idle capital from insurance reserves of insurance policies with interests linked to foreign investment indexes and signed insurance policies with foreign organisations/individuals, the outbound investment from the said owner's equity shall only be allowed for the following forms and restrictions:

1. Establishing or contributing capital for the establishment; contribution of capital, acquisition of shares of insurers, reinsurers in foreign countries; establishing branches or representative offices, and other forms of commercial presence of insurers and reinsurers abroad without any restriction;

2.

1. Restrictions on indirect outbound investment: Purchase of government bonds, treasury bills, and promissory notes: no restriction.

2. Bonds, treasury bills, and promissory notes issued by issuers rated by international credit rating agencies like Standard & Poor's, Moody's Investors Service and Fitch Ratings: up to 50% of the outbound investment amount.

3. Purchase of listed shares and listed fund certificates: up to 15% of the outbound investment amount.

Non-life insurance

Minimum requirements of charter capital

For non-life insurance business (excluding aviation insurance business and satellite insurance business) and health insurance: VND400 billion. For non-life insurance business (including aviation insurance business or satellite insurance business) and health insurance: VND450 billion. For non-life insurance business, including aviation insurance business and satellite insurance business and health insurance: VND500 billion.

Qualifications of an appointed actuary regarding reserves and solvency of non-life insurer

Having the right to manage an enterprise in accordance with the Law on Enterprises. Not having been subject to an administrative penalty for a breach in the insurance business sector, not having been disciplined in the form of dismissal for a breach of internal rules for three consecutive years before the time of appointment; not having been prosecuted by a competent authority as prescribed by law at the time of being elected or appointed. Been an Associate of the Associations of Actuaries being an official member of the International Associations of Actuaries; or have at least five years work experience in the non-life insurance sector and have proof of passing at least two examinations of one of the following Associations: Institute of Actuaries of England; the Society of Actuaries of the USA; the Institute of Actuaries of Australia; the Canadian Institute of Actuaries, or proof of passing exams in an actuarial training course or program recognised by the above associations as equivalent to two examinations of the Association. After three years from the effective date of this Decree, the Appointed Actuary of a non-life insurer, reinsurer, or foreign branch in Vietnam must be at least an Associate of an actuary association that is an official member of the International Actuarial Association and does not break the code of ethics for actuarial services in insurance. After five years from the effective date of this Decree, the Appointed Actuary of a non-life insurer, reinsurer, or foreign branch in Vietnam must be a Fellow, who has been trained in non-life insurance of an actuary association which is an official member of the International Actuarial Association and does not break the code of ethics for actuarial services in insurance. Be an employee at the insurer, reinsurer, or foreign branch in Vietnam. Be a resident in Vietnam during the term of office.

Permitted scope of business

Insurance business, reinsurance business, reinsurance transfer. Managing funds and investing capital from insurance business activities. Providing auxiliary insurance services. Non-life insurance enterprises are not allowed to implement life insurance business/health insurance business except for health insurance products with a term of one year or less and insurance products for death risks with a term of one year or less.

Insurance reserve

Insurance reserve for non-life insurance companies includes unearned premium reserve, claim reserve and large loss fluctuation reserve.

Investment activities and outbound investment

Same as life insurance.

Reinsurance

Minimum requirements of charter capital

For non-life reinsurance business or both non-life reinsurance business and health reinsurance business: VND500 billion. For life reinsurance business or both life reinsurance business and health reinsurance business: VND900 billion. For business in all three types of life reinsurance, non-life reinsurance and health reinsurance, VND1,400 billion.

Qualifications of an appointed actuary regarding reserves and solvency of reinsurer

Same as in non-life insurance.

Permitted scope of business

Reinsurance companies and foreign reinsurance branches can be involved in the following range or area of business activities:

reinsurance, reinsurance cession sector; management of funds and investment of funds generated from rendering reinsurance services; other activities directly related to reinsurance services.

Insurance reserve

For non-life reinsurance: unearned premium reserve, claim reserve, and large loss fluctuation reserve. For life reinsurance: actuarial reserve, unearned premium reserve, compensation reserve, profit distribution reserve, committed interest rate reserve and balance reserve. For health reinsurance: actuarial reserve, unearned premium reserve, compensation reserve and balance reserve.

Investment activities and outbound investment

Same as life insurance and non-life insurance.

Investment management and markets

Overview of relevant regulation affecting insurers' investment portfolios, including Asset Liability Management (ALM)

An insurance enterprise can make investment from its equity, idle capital from insurance reserves and other lawful sources.

In addition to rules on domestic investment of idle capital from insurance reserves as mentioned above for each type of insurance business, the following principles apply:

Ensure safety, liquidity and efficiency; compliance with prevailing regulations and self-responsibility rules applied to investment activities. Insurance reserves may be used as investments in Vietnam only, except for idle capital from insurance reserves of insurance policies with interests linked to foreign investment indexes and signed insurance policies with foreign organisations/individuals. It is prohibited for borrowed funds to be used for investment and fiduciary investment in securities, real estate business or contribution of capital to other enterprises. Investment which accounts for 30% of the portfolio of investments in companies belonging to the same group of companies having a mutual ownership relationship is prohibited. This prohibition shall not apply to deposits made at credit institutions and outward investment funds existing in the form of establishment of companies or establishment of foreign branches in the receiving foreign countries. Investments made in return for those of shareholders or members contributing capital or persons associated with these shareholders or members contributing capital are not allowed, except in the case of deposits made at transaction offices of shareholders or members that are credit institutions. Purchase of corporate bonds issued to serve certain purposes of restructuring loans of issuing companies is not allowed. In the case of fiduciary investments, trustees must be licensed to perform fiduciary investment activities falling within the scope of fiduciary investment.

An insurance enterprise may also make offshore investments but only to set up an offshore insurance company or an offshore insurance branch. Such offshore investment must be approved by the MoF.

Enforcement and investigation

Rules of regulatory investigation

To carry out the specialised inspection of insurance business, competent authorities can hire independent audit bodies, consulting companies or specialists to assess and give professional comments on several matters that are alleged to cause any impacts on inspectees' safety and health where necessary.

Complaints procedure

There is no specific rule on complaints handling procedures in insurance enterprises. Instead, such rules are as indicated in the insurance policies and must follow relevant regulations of the Civil Code and economic agreements.

Complaints about administrative decisions will be handled according to laws on complaints and denunciations, which are applied to all sectors.

Redress, including Ombudsman service

Depending on the nature and seriousness of violations, the violators may be subject to administrative sanctions (warnings, monetary fines, suspension of operation, remedies) or criminal penalties. In case of causing damages, they must compensate according to Vietnam laws.

Insurance mediation compensation schemes

As indicated in the insurance policy. The insured person has a maximum of one year to claim for indemnity from the date of occurrence of the insured event. Upon occurrence of such an insured event, the insurer must pay the indemnity within the time limit stated in the insurance policy. If there is no statement in the contract, the time limit is 15 days from the date of receipt of a complete and proper application requesting payment of indemnity.

Life and health care insurance

The insurer can pay insurance premiums on a one-off basis or in installments according to the time limit and approach agreed upon in an insurance policy.

Property insurance

Property under-insurance policy: the insurer is only responsible for indemnifying in accordance with the ratio of the sum insured to the market value of the insured property at the date of entering the contract.

Property over-insurance policy: the insurer is responsible to indemnify for losses in proportion to the market value at the time of occurrence and repay the insured the amount of premiums already paid in advance in proportion to the amount of insurance in excess of the market value of the insured property.

Double insurance policies

Upon occurrence of the insured event, each insurer is only responsible for indemnifying in accordance with the ratio of the agreed sum insured to the total sum insured under all insurance contracts that the purchaser of the insurance has entered into. The total sum of indemnity payable by all the insurers will not exceed the value of the actual property damage.

Liability insurance policies

The limit of liability is the amount of money that an insurer is bound to pay to the insured under the terms and conditions of the insurance policy.

Insolvency and policy-holder protection

Relevant resolution regime

From January 1, 2028, the regulations on the bankruptcy of insurance enterprises and reinsurance enterprises will be implemented according to Article 116 of the Insurance Business Law 2022. Specifically:

Firstly, after the Ministry of Finance issues a document terminating the application of control measures, insurance enterprises and reinsurance enterprises are obliged to submit a request to the Court to initiate bankruptcy proceedings in accordance with the Law on Bankruptcy; in case the insurance enterprises and reinsurance enterprises do not submit a request to initiate bankruptcy proceedings, the Ministry of Finance will submit the request. Secondly, upon receiving the request to initiate bankruptcy proceedings for the above-mentioned insurance enterprises and reinsurance enterprises, the Court will initiate the procedure to declare bankruptcy, declare the insurance enterprises and reinsurance enterprises bankrupt, and immediately apply the procedure for liquidating the assets of the insurance enterprises and reinsurance enterprises without holding a creditors' meeting and implementing the business recovery procedure. Thirdly, the distribution of assets of insurance enterprises and reinsurance enterprises in the event of bankruptcy will be carried out in the following order of priority: Bankruptcy costs; salary debts, severance allowances, social insurance, and health insurance for employees; compensation payments, insurance payments for claims, insurance payments that the insurance enterprises and reinsurance enterprises have accepted to pay, surrender value, policy account value, or refund of insurance premiums; financial obligations to the State; unsecured debts payable to creditors on the creditors' list; secured debts that have not been paid due to insufficient value of secured assets; owners, capital-contributing members, shareholders of insurance enterprises and reinsurance enterprises. Fourthly, in case the value of assets is insufficient to pay the above-mentioned debts, the entities in the same priority order will be paid according to the corresponding percentage of the debt.

The content regarding the bankruptcy of insurance enterprises and reinsurance enterprises not specified above will be implemented according to the provisions of the Law on Bankruptcy.

Data protection

There is no separate rule governing data protection in the insurance sector in Vietnam. Instead, Vietnam's data protection laws are scattered in many pieces of legislation, which include the Civil Code, the Penal Code, the Law on Cyber Information Security, the Law on Information Technology, the Law on Telecommunications, the Law on Consumer Protection, the Law on E-Transactions, cyber-security law and relevant decrees guiding the implementation of the mentioned laws.

These laws include provisions to prevent, detect, stop and address spam, computer viruses and cyberattacks, and protect information exchanged in cyberspace.

There is no consistent definition of “personal information” in Vietnam laws. Generally speaking, personal information could be any information that could be used to identify a specific person, including information on payment transactions.

Organisations processing personal information must take appropriate management and technical measures to protect the personal information that they have collected and stored and ensure that the personal information is not lost, stolen, disclosed, modified or destroyed without consent.

Depending on the nature of violations of data protection policies, administrative fines (warning, monetary fine) and possible remedial measures or criminal penalties might apply.

Corporate governance

Managers and executives of insurance company or reinsurance company are:

chairperson of the managing board, member of the managing board; chairperson of the board of members, member of the board of members; director or general director, vice director or deputy general director, legal representative; chief accountant, director of a branch, head of a representative office, head of an operations department and the like under the company's charter.

Managers and executives of a foreign branch are:

director, deputy director; chief accountant, head of an operations department and the like under the rules and regulations on the organisation and operation of foreign branches in Vietnam.

Allocation of these people must follow the below principles:

The chairperson of the managing board, chairperson of the board of members or member of the managing board, member of the board of members of an insurance company or reinsurance company cannot concurrently hold the post as the member of the managing board or the member of the board of members of another insurance company or reinsurance company in the same life insurance, non-life insurance, health insurance or reinsurance sector in Vietnam. The director or director of an insurance company, reinsurance company or foreign branch in Vietnam cannot concurrently work for another insurance company, reinsurance company or foreign branch in the same life insurance, non-life insurance, health insurance or reinsurance sector in Vietnam. The director or general director, director of a branch or head of a representative office of an insurance company or reinsurance company can hold only one more post like the director of a branch or the head of a representative office or the head of an operations department in the same insurance company or reinsurance company. The director of a foreign branch in Vietnam is the legal representative and can hold only one more post as the head of the operations department of that branch. Meanwhile, the actuary, head of the risk management department or head of the compliance department of an insurance company, reinsurance company or foreign branch in Vietnam shall not be allowed to hold any other executive post at the same host entity; shall not be allowed to concurrently work for any other insurance company, reinsurance company or foreign branch in Vietnam. The actuary must perform the duties assigned by the minister of finance. The head of the supervisory board or the controller shall not be allowed to hold any other executive post at the same host entity. The head of the supervisory board cannot concurrently hold another post as the controller or manager of any other insurance company or reinsurance company operating in Vietnam. The chief accountant, head of the internal audit department in an insurance company, reinsurance company or foreign branch in Vietnam shall not be allowed to hold any other post in the same host entity; and shall not be allowed to concurrently work for any other insurance company, reinsurance company or foreign branch in Vietnam.

Financial crime prevention

Member of FATF? On FATF blacklist?

Vietnam is not a member of FATF and is on the grey list of FATF.

***

Please do not hesitate to contact Dr. Oliver Massmann under omassmann@duanemorris.com if you have any questions or want to know more details on the above. Dr. Oliver Massmann is the General Director of Duane Morris Vietnam LLC.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.