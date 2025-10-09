31 When Clauses Collide With Commerce: Supreme Court Redefines Insurance Warranties In Soham Shipping (Podcast)

In this Lexpresso special, we unpack the Supreme Court's landmark decision in Soham Shipping Pvt. Ltd. vs. The New India Assurance Co. Ltd., where the Court struck...

In this Lexpresso special, we unpack the Supreme Court's landmark decision in Soham Shipping Pvt. Ltd. vs. The New India Assurance Co. Ltd., where the Court struck a balance between rigid insurance warranties and commercial practicality. The dispute centered on a marine insurance clause requiring voyages to begin and end before the monsoon—an impossible condition under real-world shipping timelines.

By holding that such impractical clauses can be deemed waived to preserve the commercial purpose of the contract, the Court reinforced a vital principle: insurance law must serve business reality, not frustrate it. A defining judgment for insurers, brokers, and maritime operators navigating the tension between risk control and operational flexibility.

Your 8-minute guide to how the Supreme Court just made marine insurance more commercially navigable.

