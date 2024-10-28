The government has published a new regulation regarding new foreign national identification cards and related rules. The regulation outlines the responsibilities of foreign nationals and their accommodation hosts.

The government has published a new regulation regarding new foreign national identification cards and related rules. The regulation outlines the responsibilities of foreign nationals and their accommodation hosts, including the related fines for noncompliance; the process for canceling an identification card; and the powers granted to migration authorities to request identification cards. The regulation also clarifies the responsibilities of landlords to check their foreign national tenants' identification cards before signing a lease, a rule that was implemented in February 2023. Lastly, an online government platform will be launched soon that will require all accommodation hosts (including hotels and temporary housing hosts) to register foreign national visitors, including their names, check-in and check-out dates, identification card numbers, among other information. Migration authorities can audit this register to ensure compliance, and violators can be subject to fines. This change is in line with the Peruvian government's aim to expand rules regarding checking the immigration status of foreign nationals, in an effort to control irregular migration.

