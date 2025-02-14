ARTICLE
14 February 2025

Venezuelan TPS Update: What Employers Should Know About Expiration Of EADs For 2023 Designation

JL
Jackson Lewis P.C.

Contributor

Jackson Lewis P.C. logo
Focused on employment and labor law since 1958, Jackson Lewis P.C.’s 1,000+ attorneys located in major cities nationwide consistently identify and respond to new ways workplace law intersects business. We help employers develop proactive strategies, strong policies and business-oriented solutions to cultivate high-functioning workforces that are engaged, stable and diverse, and share our clients’ goals to emphasize inclusivity and respect for the contribution of every employee.
Explore Firm Details
Announced in a Federal Register notice published Feb. 5, 2025, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem decided not to extend the 2023 Venezuela Temporary Protected Status (TPS) designation.
Venezuela Immigration
Marissa Prianti and Michael Neifach

Announced in a Federal Register notice published Feb. 5, 2025, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem decided not to extend the 2023 Venezuela Temporary Protected Status (TPS) designation. That designation will expire April 7, 2025.

Secretary Noem had announced on Jan. 29, 2025, that she is vacating former DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas' Jan. 17, 2025, redesignation of TPS for Venezuela for an additional 18 months. That announcement affects approximately 600,000 Venezuelans currently in the United States with TPS.

The Employment Authorization Documents (EADs) of individuals who registered for Venezuela TPS under the 2023 designation currently expire April 2, 2025. EADs of individuals who registered under the prior 2021 designation, including individuals who registered under both the 2021 and 2023 designations, currently expire March 10, 2025.

We will monitor the situation and provide updates regarding any changes or auto-extensions beyond April 2, 2025, or March 10, 2025, as well as to any legal challenges to the decision not to extend the Venezuela 2023 TPS designation.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Marissa Prianti
Marissa Prianti
Photo of Michael Neifach
Michael Neifach
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More