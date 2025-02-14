Venezuelan TPS Update: What Employers Should Know About Expiration Of EADs For 2023 Designation

Announced in a Federal Register notice published Feb. 5, 2025, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem decided not to extend the 2023 Venezuela Temporary Protected Status (TPS) designation. That designation will expire April 7, 2025.

Secretary Noem had announced on Jan. 29, 2025, that she is vacating former DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas' Jan. 17, 2025, redesignation of TPS for Venezuela for an additional 18 months. That announcement affects approximately 600,000 Venezuelans currently in the United States with TPS.

The Employment Authorization Documents (EADs) of individuals who registered for Venezuela TPS under the 2023 designation currently expire April 2, 2025. EADs of individuals who registered under the prior 2021 designation, including individuals who registered under both the 2021 and 2023 designations, currently expire March 10, 2025.

We will monitor the situation and provide updates regarding any changes or auto-extensions beyond April 2, 2025, or March 10, 2025, as well as to any legal challenges to the decision not to extend the Venezuela 2023 TPS designation.

