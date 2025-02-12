DHS Update Regarding Temporary Protected Status For Venezuela

Highlights U.S. Department of Homeland Security ends 2023 Temporary Protected Status (TPS) designation for Venezuela 2021 TPS designation for Venezuela valid until Sept. 10, 2025, and 2023 TPS designation for Venezuela valid until April 7, 2025 Other TPS designations are not affected

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has terminated the 2023 Temporary Protected Status (TPS) designation for Venezuela, effective April 7, 2025, or 60 days following its publication on Feb. 5 in the Federal Register.

The formal notice, Termination of the October 3, 2023 Designation of Venezuela for Temporary Protected Status, describes how DHS has determined Venezuela no longer meets the conditions allowing its eligible nationals to remain in the U.S.

Venezuela currently has two separate TPS designations, each granting employment authorization to different groups of Venezuelans under distinct TPS programs. On Jan. 28, 2025, DHS announced that it vacated the previous Federal Register notice issued by the former administration.

There are two TPS designations for Venezuela from two different TPS programs for Venezuelans:

Type of TPS Current Status 2021 TPS designation for Venezuela TPS valid until Sept. 10, 2025 2023 TPS designation for Venezuela TPS valid until April 7, 2025*



*TPS designation for Venezuela, announced on Oct. 3, 2023, originally was set to expire on April 2, 2025. As a result, the Employment Authorization Documents (EADs) issued under this designation will still expire on that date despite the TPS status (permitting the individual to remain in the U.S.) expiring on April 7, 2025.

Employment Authorization

Currently, Venezuelan nationals granted TPS are not eligible for an EAD extension. In addition, DHS is in the process of invalidating any EADs issued that show a Category Code of A12 or C19 for Venezuela with an Oct. 2, 2026, expiration date. For employers and employees, the consequences of the vacatur/termination notices include:

Venezuelan nationals granted TPS pursuant to the 2021 designation are work authorized until Sept. 10, 2025, unless an extension is granted

Venezuelan nationals granted TPS pursuant to the 2023 designation are work authorized only until April 2, 2025

The DHS secretary's termination notice does not change the expiration date of the 2021 TPS designation. If the DHS does not make a timely determination by July 12, 2025, regarding the 2021 Venezuela TPS, the statute automatically extends the designation for six months. Otherwise, if the secretary decides to terminate the 2021 Venezuela TPS designation, it will end on Sept. 10, 2025.

Takeaways

Employers should review the copies of EADs, if available Check for classification of A12 or C19 Check for country of birth: Venezuela



Individuals affected should consider consulting with immigration counsel to explore other available immigration alternatives.

