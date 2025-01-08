Updated Yellow Fever Vaccination Requirements For Certain Costa Rican Citizens And Residents Forthcoming

Update December 30, 2024: The government announced February 11, 2025 as the implementation date for the yellow fever vaccination certificate requirement.

October 15, 2024: The Costa Rican Ministry of Health has published a resolution that, once effective, will update the list of countries designated as high risk for yellow fever, and will require Costa Rican citizens and residents departing Costa Rica to one of these countries to present a yellow fever vaccination certificate before departure. Those who have not received a vaccination or obtained the certificate may not be allowed to board their flight. Exceptions will apply for individuals under nine months or above the age of 60, transit purposes, or if the government determines there are not enough vaccines available in Costa Rica, among others. Foreign nationals (as opposed to Costa Rican citizens or residents) arriving from high-risk countries continue to be subject to the yellow fever vaccination certificate requirements upon arrival, per the updated high-risk country list. Obtaining a yellow fever certificate requires a vaccination at least 10 days prior to travel, so Costa Rican citizens and residents will need to plan in advance of their departure to complete the vaccination requirement. Information on obtaining a vaccination certification and requesting the international yellow fever vaccination certificate from the Ministry of Health in Costa Rica is available on the Ministry of Health's website.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.