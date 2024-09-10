Process Restriction Forthcoming For Exit Permit For Minors

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Starting October 1, 2024, the Patronato Nacional de la Infancia (the governmental entity in charge of safeguarding children's rights) in Costa Rica will no longer issue Travel Permits for Minors, including through its dedicated offices at the General Immigration Directorate or the international airports. Instead, all Travel Permit for Minors applications will need to be submitted at, and will be processed by, the Family Court with jurisdiction over the applicant's location. As a reminder, children who are Costa Rican nationals or who hold either a temporary or permanent residence permit in Costa Rica require a Travel Permit for Minors to exit Costa Rica (including if traveling with both parents); this requirement applies to foreign national children as soon as the residence application is approved.

