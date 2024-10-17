The Costa Rican Ministry of Health has published a resolution that, once effective, will update the list of countries designated as high risk for yellow fever, and will require Costa Rican citizens and residents departing Costa Rica to one of these countries to present a yellow fever vaccination certificate before departure. Those who have not received a vaccination or obtained the certificate may not be allowed to board their flight. Exceptions will apply for individuals under the age of nine or above the age of 60, transit purposes, or if the government determines there are not enough vaccines available in Costa Rica, among others. Foreign nationals (as opposed to Costa Rican citizens or residents) arriving from high-risk countries continue to be subject to the yellow fever vaccination certificate requirements upon arrival, per the updated high-risk country list. The resolution will likely take effect in early 2025, three months after it is published in the official gazette. Obtaining a yellow fever certificate requires a vaccination at least 10 days prior to travel, so Costa Rican citizens and residents will need to plan in advance of their departure to complete the vaccination requirement. Information on obtaining a vaccination certification and requesting the international yellow fever vaccination certificate from the Ministry of Health in Costa Rica is available on the Ministry of Health's website.

