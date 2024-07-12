Resident Card Printing Issues Causing Processing Delays

The National Superintendence of Immigration is taking three weeks or more to issue Peruvian Identity Cards for foreign nationals, due to high demand and a shortage of printing materials.

The National Superintendence of Immigration is taking three weeks or more to issue Peruvian Identity Cards for foreign nationals, due to high demand and a shortage of printing materials. Typically, Peruvian Identity Cards are issued within a week after the application approval. As a result, foreign nationals applying for initial residence visas (including Resident Worker and Mercosur Visas) and their employers, should account for delays in work start dates for the next few weeks, as foreign nationals must obtain a Peruvian identity card to be enrolled in the local payroll (and initiate certain administrative processes in Peru). Furthermore, foreign nationals who file in-country initial applications may face travel restrictions since they require Exit Permits to travel outside Peru during the processing of their immigration applications and until they receive their Peruvian Identity Cards.

