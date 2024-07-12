ARTICLE
12 July 2024

Resident Card Printing Issues Causing Processing Delays

F
Fragomen

Contributor

Fragomen logo
Explore
The National Superintendence of Immigration is taking three weeks or more to issue Peruvian Identity Cards for foreign nationals, due to high demand and a shortage of printing materials.
Peru Immigration
Person photo placeholder
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The National Superintendence of Immigration is taking three weeks or more to issue Peruvian Identity Cards for foreign nationals, due to high demand and a shortage of printing materials. Typically, Peruvian Identity Cards are issued within a week after the application approval. As a result, foreign nationals applying for initial residence visas (including Resident Worker and Mercosur Visas) and their employers, should account for delays in work start dates for the next few weeks, as foreign nationals must obtain a Peruvian identity card to be enrolled in the local payroll (and initiate certain administrative processes in Peru). Furthermore, foreign nationals who file in-country initial applications may face travel restrictions since they require Exit Permits to travel outside Peru during the processing of their immigration applications and until they receive their Peruvian Identity Cards.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Fragomen  
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More