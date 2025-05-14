Lawyers vs Algorithms: AI Is Not The Enemy Of IP Industry – It Is A Wake-Up Call (Video)

A Personal Look at the Slow Pace of Change in the IP Sector

In 1992, I sat across from my colleague, Ms. Fieten, at a law office near Düsseldorf, watching as she transcribed patent claims from a Dictaphone. When I suggested using a computer for the process, her response was simple but telling: "Maybe in our next life." That became my first glimpse into the IP world—an industry deeply resistant to change.

On the 10th of April 2025, I gave a speech titled "Lawyers vs Algorithms: The Battle of IP" at the IP Career Fair in Munich. My message was clear:

"It is not a battle between humans and machines — it is a partnership. You are falling behind if you are not yet using AI in your IP work."

What AI Has Already Changed—and Given Back

Many IP professionals do not want to face some hard facts about our evolving landscape:

Artificial intelligence (AI) is already part of our work. It is not a future tool—it is already here and unevenly distributed across our profession.

Income in IP has been declining for years—from office automation to payment service providers, to global freelancers, and now AI.

The data is conclusive: AI-assisted patent drafting is faster, more cost-effective, and—when guided by the right human expertise—more precise than traditional methods.

Germany's IP industry is facing a demographic crisis. There are fewer new trainees, increasing workloads, diminishing profits, and mounting global competition.

Proven Results from AI Use

Having overseen more than 500 patent applications drafted by AI, I have witnessed work time consistently cut in half—sometimes by as much as 75%. If you are still debating whether to adopt AI in your workflow, you are not just behind the curve— you may already be too late to catch up.

The Future That Few Want to Discuss

By 2030, the number of international patent applications will likely decrease by 50%. Advanced AI translation will remove the need for intermediary filings, while AI-based automation allows applications to be filed across countries on the same day.

This is not a prediction: I used AI tools to draft a complete Chinese patent in just 90 minutes—even though I barely speak the language. If you think your engineers or foreign partners have not started leveraging AI, they probably are— quietly and efficiently.

AI Will Not Replace IP Lawyers. It Will Replace Those Who Do Not Use It.

I have trained over 300 professionals to use AI in patent drafting. On average, they save 50% of their time, with some drafting patents four times faster than before. These are not inflated claims—these are measurable results.

The transformation extends beyond efficiency or cost reduction. It is about survival in the IP industry facing multiple challenges:

Economic pressure from contracting industries (German automotive exports projected to decline 75% by 2030)

A shrinking, aging professional workforce

Clients demand faster results, more transparency, and strict legal compliance.

Using AI helps you become faster, more flexible, and ready for new regulations, such as the European Union AI Act.

AI Training for Professionals

My AI Competence Training for IP Professionals offers:

150 minutes of hands-on training

Real-life examples

A certificate proving compliance with AI regulations

Whether you are a managing partner, a newcomer in the industry, or working in a traditional law firm, this training helps protect your career.

Book a Keynote. The Time Is Now.

I do not sugar-coat reality. I challenge audiences to rethink their ideas — and equip them with the tools and insights to lead change.

Whether you are organizing an IP symposium, innovation conference, or in-house transformation summit, my keynote will:

Show live examples of how we can implement AI in our patent drafting process

Explain the transformative changes happening in the IP field

Present a vision for what IP excellence can achieve with the right mindset and tools

Watch the Full Presentation

You can see the full keynote, including live AI demonstrations and information about the training certification, by watching the recording below.

IP Lawyer Tools by Martin Schweiger

