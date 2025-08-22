Thailand Launches 6 Strategies To IP Framework, Innovation, And Trade

On August 6, 2025, at the Ministry of Finance, Mr. Pichai Chunhavajira, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, chaired a pivotal meeting of the National Intellectual Property Policy Committee, joined by Mr. Chantavit Tandhasit, Deputy Minister of Commerce, and representatives from over 20 government agencies, took decisive steps to advance Thailand's IP development, aiming to strengthen SMEs and drive sustainable economic growth through innovation, technology, and creativity, while also addressing concerns regarding IP infringement and support Thailand's removal from the Watch List under Section 301 of U.S. trade law.

The committee underscored the vital role of IP as a foundation for national development, particularly in economic and international contexts, enhancing the competitiveness of Thai entrepreneurs worldwide. As a result, they outlined comprehensive national IP policy in accordance with the Global Innovation Index (GII) framework, focusing on six strategic areas:

1. Utilizing research and innovation investment

2. Increasing innovation value through creativity and IP

3. Developing innovation via financial mechanisms and capital markets

4. Promoting innovation utilization and scaling

5. Supporting innovation-based enterprises and nurturing high-potential young talent

6. Managing innovation data effectively

The Ministry of Commerce reaffirmed its commitment to establishing an IP-friendly ecosystem, spanning all stages from creation to commercialization. Success, however, requires active collaboration from all sectors. During the meeting, the Intellectual Property Development Plan for 2026–2027 was approved, integrating proactive measures in legal development, IP infringement prevention, government service delivery, and public engagement.

This NIPPC meeting demonstrates the government's strong dedication to fortifying Thailand's IP system, a crucial driver for boosting national competitiveness, attracting investment, and fostering sustainable economic growth. Rouse Thailand supports the Authorities and all stakeholders in their commitment and works closely with the Department of Intellectual Property to strengthen Thailand's IP environment and support its broader goals for innovation-driven growth.

