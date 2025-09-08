Update: E-Certificates For International Trade Marks Designating Thailand

From August 2025, the Thai Trade mark Office (TMO) has updated its process for issuing certificates for international trade mark registrations ("IR") designating Thailand. This change affects how trade mark owners receive proof of registration.

Key Points:

Electronic Certificates: For IRs filed through WIPO, no physical hardcopy will be issued. The electronic certificate serves as the official record and includes a QR Code at the bottom of the certificate for verification purpose.

National Applications: For national trade marks filed in Thailand, the TMO will continue to issue physical hardcopy certificates (no change). Certificates are sent to the trade mark owner or the local representative's address in Thailand. Hardcopy certificates remain necessary for certain transactions, such as assignments.

Implications:

This update simplifies international trade mark management and ensures faster, paperless processing through WIPO. This electronic certificate carries the same legal effect as the original hardcopy, including for enforcement purposes.

Link to TMO's notification (Thai): https://ipthailand.go.th/th/dip-law-2/item/announcement_new_trademark_certificate_format_2025.html?category_id=2224

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.