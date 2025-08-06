A Power Walk Through Non-Incremental Growth – A Talk At The Innovation Workshop With AHK Greater China (Video)

The word innovation is overused. It is become so vague that people believe simply painting something blue instead of red qualifies as innovation.

In my recent talk at the Innovation Workshop by AHK Greater China, I presented on a power walk through the jungle of non-incremental growth — the kind of innovation that truly moves the needle. I want to help you stop wasting time building gadgets nobody asked for, and instead focus on systematic, profitable, market-driven innovation that transforms businesses.

I have spent over 30 years as a patent attorney across Europe and Asia, advising startups and watching far too many of them failed. The problem is not that startups lack ideas — it is that they lack a systematic method to turn those ideas into successful, market-ready, and legally viable products.

This talk translates my real-world experience into a practical framework for navigating innovation — especially the tough kind: non-incremental, breakthrough, crossover innovation. You will learn about the S-curve, the 4×4 Innovation Strategy, the Ansoff Matrix, Blue Ocean thinking, and most importantly, the role of the right people — serial innovators — in making it all work.

Outline of My Talk

00:00 – 01:40: Introduces the talk, urging a shift from the vague term "innovation" to the more precise goal of "growth," and shares my background as a patent attorney, inventor, and powerlifter.

01:40 – 03:30: Reflecting on the COVID lockdown, I explore why many startups fail—often due to lack of commercialization despite innovative ideas.

03:30 – 06:00: Innovation is described as an ecosystem or jungle, best understood by exploring its diverse aspects rather than forcing a single definition.

06:00 – 08:50: I present the S-curve with integrated Technology Readiness Levels and defines innovation per ISO as something new that also generates profit.

08:50 – 10:14: I compare incremental innovation (improving current products) with non-incremental innovation (jumping to new S-curves).

10:14 – 11:53: Describes the chaotic and nonlinear nature of non-incremental innovation and introduces the "fuzzy front end" and explore–exploit continuum.

11:53 – 13:37: Introduces the Ansoff Matrix to categorize innovation by business risk across market and product development.

13:37 – 15:06: Uses examples like Mannesmann to explain related vs. unrelated diversification in innovation strategy.

15:06 – 18:40: Maps innovation types onto the Ansoff Matrix, explaining how risk and potential profit increase with more radical innovation moves.

18:40 – 20:14: Introduces the Blue Ocean Strategy with a Venn diagram, highlighting the value of creating uncontested market space.

20:14 – 23:12: Explains the 4×4 Innovation Strategy Matrix, emphasizing early customer feedback.

23:12 – 26:05: Details how to validate innovation through progressive market signals like letters of intent, reservations, preorders, and orders at each stage.

26:05 – 27:38: Stresses the need to identify and support serial innovators instead of committees, and discusses how internal resistance often blocks new ideas.

27:38 –Shares how tools like the Business Model Canvas help navigate innovation's gray zones, and invites learners to join TUM Asia's strategic and technical innovation courses.

Recording of My Talk:

You can download my slides from here A Power Walk Through Systematic Non Incremental Growth 06 2025 or from SlideShare (click here).

Go Deeper: Join Our Courses at TUM Asia

The above talk serves as an introduction to our upcoming courses at TUM Asia, offering you a preview of the in-depth methodologies and strategic frameworks we will explore together. If this resonates with you, I will be teaching two online courses:

Innovation Tactics: Tactical Approaches to Drive and Manage Innovation – 8 modules (Register here) Navigating Innovation: A Practitioner's Way to Auditing and Managing Ventures That Aim at Turning Ideas into Success – 6 modules (Register here)

Both are designed to equip professionals and entrepreneurs with the mindset, structure, and tools to innovate with precision — and get results.

Each course includes weekly online sessions, interactive tools, and access to a global innovation community.

Seats are limited. Your next S-curve starts now.

Final Thoughts

If there is one thing I want you to remember, it is this: Do not waste your time innovating in the dark. Use a system. Measure everything. Validate early. Empower the right people. Always remember that if there is no profit, it is not innovation — it is just expensive dreaming.

Reading List

IP Lawyer Tools by Martin Schweiger

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.