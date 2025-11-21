Maldives Enacts Trademark Act: A New Era For Brand Protection

The Republic of Maldives has taken a major leap forward in strengthening its intellectual property (IP) regime with the ratification of the Trademark Act (Law No. 19/2025) by H.E. President Dr. Mohamed Muizzu on 11 November 2025.

The Republic of Maldives has taken a major leap forward in strengthening its intellectual property (IP) regime with the ratification of the Trademark Act (Law No. 19/2025) by H.E. President Dr. Mohamed Muizzu on 11 November 2025. This marks the country's first-ever comprehensive legal framework dedicated to the registration and protection of trademarks, replacing the long-standing practice of relying on common law principles and cautionary notices.

When Will the Law Take Effect?

The Trademark Act will come into force 12 months from its publication in the Government Gazette, meaning it will be fully effective from 11 November 2026.

Key Highlights of the New Trademark Act

First-to-File System

Trademark ownership will now be determined primarily by the filing date of the application, bringing the Maldives in line with international standards and providing greater predictability for brand owners.

All relevant regulatory bodies are required to issue the necessary rules, procedures, and guidelines within six months of the Act's effective date , setting the groundwork for a modern registration and enforcement system.

Registered trademarks will enjoy 10 years of protection, with the option to renew for additional 10-year periods, ensuring long-term safeguarding of brand identity.

What This Means for Businesses

Companies currently operating in the Maldives or those planning to enter the market should begin preparing their IP strategy now. With a formal registration regime on the horizon, early planning and timely filing will be essential to securing exclusive rights and avoiding conflicts once the system becomes operational.

This legislative development represents a significant milestone for the Maldives, signaling its commitment to enhancing brand protection, promoting fair competition, and aligning its IP ecosystem with global best practices.

