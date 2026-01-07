Reduction In Amount Of Individual Fee While Designating Vietnam Through Madrid Protocol

Vibhukant Chauhan’s articles from S.S. Rana & Co. Advocates are most popular:

The Madrid Protocol is a convenient and cost effective system that offers owner of the trademark the possibility to have their trademark protected in several countries (up to 130 countries*) by filing onlyone applicationandsubmitting a single set of fees. The System allows central management of trademark registrations with effects in various countries by providing a user friendly, expeditious andcost-effective set of procedures for the central filing of trademark application.

The Director General of World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) in accordance with rule 35(2) (d) of the regulations under the Madrid Protocol has established new amounts, in Swiss francs, of the individual fee that is payable when the Vietnam is designated in an international application, in a designation subsequent to an international registration and in respect of the renewal of an international registration in which the Vietnam has been designated.

As from November 23, 2025, the revision in the fee structure would be as under:

Items Amount (in Swiss francs i.e. CHF) Until November 22, 2025 To be applicable with effect from November 23, 2025 Application or Subsequent Designation – for each class of goods or services 124 109 Renewal – for each class of goods or services 111 97

The new amount will be payable in the following scenarios:

When designating Vietnam in an international application. When designating Vietnam subsequently in an international application. When Vietnam has been designated in an international registration which is renewed on or after November 23, 2025.

The Official notice issued by WIPO can be accessed by clicking

Madrid System Information Notice no. 36/2025

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.